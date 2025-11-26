.Street Talk

By John Koenig
What will make your Thanksgiving different this year?

STEPHEN

It will be a potluck, so that’s the unknown. Usually the dessert is different, sometimes it’s not pumpkin pie. The kids will surprise us there. It’s not going to be boring, I know that.

Stephen Goldie, 73, Retired

PATRICK

We usually have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner—turkey with stuffing.

Patrick Goldie, 37, Santa Cruz High

KYLEIGH

This year I’m bringing stuffing and a dessert to a Friendsgiving, meeting up with people from high school for a potluck—something I’ve never done before.

Kyleigh Cawaling, 22, Watsonville Library

ALISON

My mom is making prime rib this year instead of turkey—that’s a little different. We like to rotate.

Alison Larkin, 41, Social Worker

ZOLI

We don’t do a turkey—we do smoked Cornish game hens and everybody gets their own bird. We brine the birds for a couple of days, then on Thanksgiving they cook in the smoker for most of the day, low and slow.

Zoli Uebele, 60, Property Manager

DAVE

We’ll have homemade cranberry relish and traditional Scottish clapshot—it’s made with parsnips and turnips and mashed potatoes. It has the spiciness of the turnips and not just the bland mashed potato.

Dave Uebele, 63, Computer Geek

John Koenig
Support Local Journalism
