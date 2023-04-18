.The Complex and Wonderful M. Mathis 2020 Gruner Veltliner

Marty Mathis is well known around these parts. He’s an excellent winemaker and has been involved in wine for most of his life, learning the trade from his mother, the late Kathryn Kennedy, whose namesake winery continues.

Kennedy was a pioneer winemaker. She established her vineyard “during the wine boom of the early 1970s” and began producing excellent wines. There were not many women making wine back then.

Mathis is the winemaker for Kathryn Kennedy wines, but he also established his label in 2021, M. Mathis Winegrower.

“The M. Mathis Winegrower is my new vehicle to show you what I learned,” Mathis says. “Come on for the ride.” Well, he’s off to a good start with the 2020 Gruner Veltliner (about $30), as the grapes are harvested from the esteemed Alfaro Vineyards in Corralitos.

“Not a beginner white wine,” Mathis says. “It shows complex and alluring aromas derived from its coastal terroir. It will be more at home at the evening dinner table rather than an outdoor setting or casual picnic.”

Mathis ships out his wines—usually by the case—as he doesn’t have a tasting room. The Gruner Veltliner is sold in batches of three bottles ($72). kathryn-kennedy-winery.obtainwine.com

Santa Cruz Mountains Grand Wine Tasting

Join vintners of the Santa Cruz Mountains with more than 40 wineries in one location, including Marty Mathis pouring the wines of Kathryn Kennedy Winery. Food will be available for purchase or bring your own picnic. Bid on more than 50 exciting silent auction items and check on the bidding from the app on your phone.

Santa Cruz Mountains Grand Wine Tasting is Sunday, April 30, 12:30-4pm. Mountain Winery in Saratoga. $70-170. scmwa.com