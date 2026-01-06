.$100 to The Crepe Place

Enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Certificate to The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz.

With The Crepe Place‘s spirit and foundation cemented in over 44 years of continuous business in Santa Cruz, the restaurant’s long-time customers can expect to enjoy the same delicious food that’s kept them coming back for years. The Crepe Place has late night hours so swing by for a cocktail or late night dinner from our full menu anytime until midnight.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.