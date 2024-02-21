.Giveaways

.$100 to The Crepe Place

Enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Certificate to The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz.

With The Crepe Place‘s spirit and foundation cemented in over 43 years of continuous business in Santa Cruz, the restaurant’s long-time customers can expect to enjoy the same delicious food that’s kept them coming back for years. The Crepe Place has late night hours so swing by for a cocktail or late night dinner from our full menu anytime until midnight.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

