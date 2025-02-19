.The Editor’s Desk

Editor's Note

By Brad Kava
DRESSED TO CHILL Trestles is here to “redistribute the wealth.” PHOTO: Natasha Lozanoff/NatashaLozanoff.com
Santa Cruz California editor of good times news media print and web
Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Remember those bumper stickers asking to “Keep Santa Cruz Weird”?

One way to do that is to make sure we have a thriving arts and music community. Do we have one now?

We surely have more going on here than in the highly populated big city over the hill, but are high prices putting our music scene out of business?

The things that keep music flowing are basic: affordable housing, soundproof or tolerant practice spaces, and clubs that encourage fans who want to hear original music—not just deejays and cover bands.

Sean Rusev’s cover story this week focuses on one up-and-coming local band, Trestles, and what it takes for the quartet to survive the pitfalls our once affordable county puts young bands through.

In case you were wondering how bad renting or owning here is, the San Francisco Chronicle shocked its readers recently with a study that points out that Santa Cruz is worse even than San Francisco for finding affordable housing.

It would take a middle-income home buyer 21 years to save enough for a down payment in Santa Cruz versus 17 years in San Francisco, it says. Santa Cruz County had about 105,100 homes in 2014, according to estimates from the California Department of Finance. By 2024, that had increased by just 2,500 units, or 2.5%. Over the same period, the Bay Area increased its housing stock by 7.4%, putting Santa Cruz at the top of the most unaffordable places to buy.

What’s that mean for bands, who, let’s face it, can make as little as a few hundred dollars a night at a gig?

It can be as tough as living in a car—which, yes, some have had to do—or living with their parents. Some, sadly, have had to make the exodus out of town, including one of the bands appearing on the local music disc talked about in the article.

Santa Cruz has tried some cutting-edge approaches, such as the Tannery Arts Center, which is an affordable home to artists. We have more than a handful of venues supporting local performers and we have promoters offering slots to local musicians at no charge to audiences, including Abbott Square, the Capitola weekly music stage, the Midtown festival, the new Wharf festival and some of the best downtown street performers anywhere. They all deserve your praise and support.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

HOOFIN’ IT Newborn calf at Arana Gulch, Valentine’s Day—the newest member of the grassland management and tarplant recovery team. Photograph by Matt Freeman.

GOOD IDEA

Knut Johnson, senior counsel with law firm Singleton Schreiber, has joined forces with Erin Brockovich, film director and consumer advocate and environmental activist, along with Moss Landing residents in filing a lawsuit against Vistra, PG&E and other energy companies over the Jan. 16 fire.
The lawsuit states that the fire “resulted in toxic emissions that jeopardized the health and safety of thousands of residents and businesses in the surrounding area.”
Vistra employees said the fire suppression system failed, and called it “outdated and ineffective at stopping thermal runaway or extinguishing lithium-ion fires.

GOOD WORK

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff (both D-Calif.), members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), joined all Democratic members of the Committee in demanding answers from Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy about the abrupt cutoff of funds for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation approved California’s five-year NEVI Deployment Plan on Sept. 29, 2023, granting the state $384 million for critical zero-emission vehicle infrastructure along its highways, but the Trump Administration has illegally frozen the NEVI program.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Any organization created out of fear must create fear to survive.”
—Bill Hicks

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Brad Kava
Previous ArticleLETTERS
Next ArticleStreet Talk
music in the park, psychedelic furs
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Santa Cruz Warriors

Tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors Game

Adrian Gonzalez loses bid for parole

Santa Cruz Burger Week Giveaway

Gift Certificate from Santa Cruz Burger Week