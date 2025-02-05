.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Hardly a day in Santa Cruz goes by that we don’t see some of Jim Phillips’ artwork, whether it’s the Screaming Hand, the Screaming Wave, the orange and yellow jelly bean or concert posters for the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Greg Allman, The Doors and The Surfaris.

But Phillips has been quiet behind the scenes, a mystery to many, especially Santa Cruz newcomers.

Now, there’s a documentary playing at the Rio Theatre that pulls open the curtain and lets us see his colorful and magical mind.

Writer and comedian DNA tells the story of the movie and its director in our cover story and lets you know why this showing is a must-see.

If only for Phillips’ work on surfboards and skateboards, Santa Cruz should be known as the surf capital of California, despite some other cities’ claims to the title.

And his talent is the gift that keeps on giving. His talented son Jimbo has followed the family tradition, as has Jim’s grandson, Colby.

Travel the world and you will spot their work on shirts, bringing global notoriety and fame to our county.

We need some laughs this week.

How about Richard Stockton’s article about Kira Jane Buxton, who will read from her new book at Bookshop Santa Cruz Feb. 13? She’s so funny, he says, he needs profanity to express just how funny. That’s a high water mark, Richard.

Then, there’s Sean Rusev’s story about Neko Case, a singer who breaks the mold. She’s come out with a new book and is talking about it at the Rio Theatre Feb. 7. Last time she was in town to sing, and this talk should give some insights into her mysterious ways.

On the serious side, Elizabeth Borelli has an important feature about Watch Duty, the app that lets you know what’s going on with fires, something we didn’t used to have to think about in the winter, but, as we learned in L.A., they are an omnipresent part of California living.

How about spending the end of Pizza Week at the Santa Cruz Warriors arena, where they are giving free Woodstock pizzas to lucky rows? Get the deets in Mark C. Anderson’s Dining Column this week.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | editor

PHOTO CONTEST

FLASH OF GREEN No, the green flash at sunset and sunrise isn’t a myth. It was captured Jan. 5 on Seacliff Beach. Photograph by Paul Titangos

GOOD IDEA

Singer Ritchie Valens, who was born in Southern California, but whose family moved to Watsonville, is now a bobblehead, according to an announcement around the anniversary of his death on Feb. 3, 1959. Valens, born Richard Steven Valenzuela on May 13, 1941, had hits with “Donna” and “La Bamba.” He died in a plane crash outside Clear Lake, Iowa, a tragedy noted as “the day the music died” in Don McLean’s song “American Pie.” You can buy one at bobbleheadhall.com.

GOOD WORK

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) introduced a package of three bipartisan bills to bolster fire resilience and proactive mitigation efforts. The package includes the Wildfire Emergency Act, to support forest restoration, wildfire mitigation and energy resilience; the Fire-Safe Electrical Corridors Act, to authorize the removal of trees or other vegetation within existing electrical utility corridors; and the Disaster Mitigation and Tax Parity Act, to further incentivize homeowners to proactively protect their homes from disasters.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

—Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan, who had no health insurance when she was dropped by her label, asking the music industry to treat artists fairly.