.The Editor’s Desk

What do Earth Day and 4/20 have in common? Well, they both celebrate plants, for one thing.

We juggled both this issue with Richard Stockton’s cover story about the surprising history of growing cannabis in Santa Cruz, starting back in the dark ages (not that long ago, really) when it was illegal.

Richard writes about our own “Johnny Appleweed,” who spread seeds of a high potency strain of weed that you can still find today.

So how do you water your weed? Gardening expert Jillian Steinberger lets us know about greywater and how to use it safely.

The ebb and flow of California life is constant. We go from floods to droughts and too often manage to forget the one we’re not in. Saving water even when you’ve had a wet winter is still a great thing.

We lost a great alternative market and gain a midtown restaurant open on Mondays. Check Mark Anderson’s dining column for details.

Feeling musical? We’ve got Johnny Copeland’s daughter in town, Shemekia and Christina Waters previewing a Dance of the Living Composers to name two local concerts.

Our former county clerk and now state representative Gail Pellerin is pushing a bill to make the banana slug our state slug. Who knew we had a state slug? It’s a way to get kids interested in government and the environment, she says.

And, no, Blossoms Farmacy isn’t spelled incorrectly. It’s a play on the fact that these growers use herbs for wellness. Read it in Elizabeth Borelli’s weekly Health and Wellness column.

The teen fashion show is a teen now. It shows this weekend. Check out Morgan Guerra’s story about the latest version.

Should West Cliff be one way? Apparently not, according to the city council. Check Josué Monroy’s story for details.

Next week we will take on the elephant in the room, the giant proposed complex planned by the clock tower, which could be the county’s tallest building. Our mailbag is already filled with people who hate it. You’ll get the full story here.

ROLLIN’ ON Behind the scenes, S.C. Boardwalk Ferris wheel gets refurbished for its seasonal performance. Photograph by Ali Eppy

On April 17, Watsonville Prep, a Navigator School, will open its doors to the community to host its inaugural Mental Health Fair. “A Walk Towards Mental Health,” which will spotlight mental health resources and services in the Watsonville community. The event is open to the public and will feature raffles, prizes and fun for the whole family. The event is 4- 5:30 p.m, 407 Main St Floor 2, Watsonville.

If you are sad that San Jose’s Comicon shut down, there’s good news. We have a local Surf City Comic Con Saturday at Capitola Mall 10am-6pm with 70 booths and all the comic stuff you love. Great to see that giant empty block of the old Sears building being used for something. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.

“Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.”

—ROBIN SHARMA