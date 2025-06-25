.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Despite having a great, somewhat country-based radio station, KPIG, Santa Cruz has never been known as a real country town.

Believe me, I know.

I was part of a group that ran the Santa Cruz Blues Festival and when so many blues artists had passed away, we tried a country day at Aptos Village County Park, where the festival had run for more than two decades. We changed the name to the American Music Festival.

But it wasn’t the draw we hoped for, despite names like Big & Rich and Kellie Pickler. There just weren’t enough cowboy-boot and hat-wearing folks to fill the park.

Jump ahead a few years and Santa Cruz has changed, big time.

We’ve got a slew of venues offering country music and dance nights and packing their houses. What’s changed? We’re not sure, but Sean Rusev tracked the scene, took dance lessons and offered up a feature on the New Western scene here.

Was Beyoncé an inspiration who opened the gates? Is Santa Cruz the next Austin? The two towns have always competed as music and style capitals, right on down to both selling shirts aiming to keep their towns weird. And both have now sprung up semi-urban high rises in their downtowns, the opposite of weird.

That story is part of our Health and Fitness themed issue, ’cause it keeps you moving. But don’t think we’d forget about what is possibly Santa Cruz’s top fitness activity: yoga.

Elizabeth Borelli has a story that lets you know where to get your flow on. And did you know CrossFit was founded here? Its founder is now rolling out yoga studios.

Having trouble finding a doctor? Yes, it’s become a big challenge. Even some doctors say they can’t afford to live here. But Joan Hammel’s story on concierge doctors might be the prescription you need. Similarly, we have a second Elizabeth Borelli story about unique fitness sessions that are very Santa Cruz. Cool ideas to help you get down all over town.

You’ll also want to read our memorial to former Mayor Mike Rotkin, who died last week of leukemia and was an inspiring politician and rabble-rouser. His friend Geoffrey Dunn pays tribute.

Thanks for reading.

PHOTO CONTEST

SURF’S UP, BOARD DOWN Shot at the 39th Annual Memorial Day Club Invitational surf contest at Steamer Lane, hosted by the Santa Cruz Longboard Union. Photograph by Gina Butler

GOOD IDEA

Bikes unite at the Social & Family Ride, 10am-noon, June 28, which will be staged by Bike Santa Cruz County from Frederick Street Park in Santa Cruz. The event is free. Enjoy bagels, juice and coffee. Learn about cycling safety basics. The ride will descend the Arana Gulch Trail into the west harbor area, travel south to Atlantic Avenue and over to the Santa Cruz Natural History Museum, where we will be greeted by docents to discuss the renovated gray whale sculpture. From there it’s back to Frederick Street Park.

GOOD WORK

Longtime local comedian DNA has released his first album, Dark Horse, and it’s getting rave reviews for making our hometown hilarious. You’ll learn secrets about who works at the Boardwalk, heroin-dipped acupuncture needles, New Age therapists who play Bernie Sanders speeches, what it’s like to be an influencer for unsheltered people and which locally filmed movie has the most Santa Cruz scenes (the answer will surprise you). Buy it online at Bandcamp: votedna.bandcamp.com/album/dark-horse.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.”

—Maximilien Robespierre