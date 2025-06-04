.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Body art is so ubiquitous it’s hard to believe tattooing was illegal in Santa Cruz until 1986. Our cover story takes a look at some of the latest trends in tattoo art, artists and clients as the body icons are growing in size, location, color and artistry.

We’ve recently come across two people who had the ashes of loved ones mixed in with the ink to keep a piece of art in their hearts and on their bodies. We’ve seen an entire image of Aptos’s concrete (sorry, it’s really not cement, despite the misused name) ship on a body.

We’ve also, sadly and sickeningly, seen swastikas and white supremacist symbols embedded (even on a current cabinet member).

That’s partly what prompted Alesandro Manzella’s story: people were objecting to a Nazi symbol tattooed on a visiting punk performer. Are people conscious of the fact that a skin-absorbed message can be forever, unless one has a lot of money for removal, like Pete Davidson, said to have spent $200K erasing his ink.

According to a Pew Institute survey, 32 percent of Americans have at least one tattoo. Walking down Pacific Ave or on the beaches, that figure seems low. I would love, love, love to have a regular Good Times feature featuring tattoos and their bearers.

For now, check out Alesandro’s story and get the latest on our 30 ink shops.

On another note, the Pride Parade was such a joy, I wish there was a celebration like that every week. The range of participants and watchers drew from all over our county, from officials to kids, celebrating equality during a time when it is seriously under threat.

GT posted dozens of photos, and sadly, my phone beeped all night with hate messages. WTF is wrong with people? The main theme seemed to be that Pride is grooming people’s sexual orientation, a bizarre concept some reilgions seem to indoctrinate their followers with.

I would argue it’s spreading the message religions preach if they don’t necessarily practice, that treating others as you would like to be treated is what’s important. Love for everyone is the answer. Isn’t that the basis for religion?

Plus it was nice to see a host of enlightened churches and synagogues welcoming everyone at the parade.

What’s the most asked question around town these days? What are those red lane marks on Highway 1? Check out our news section for the answer. And drop us a line about whether you thnk they are a good idea. Someone does, apparently.

Thanks for reading and enjoy this issue.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

THRILL RIDE A red-shouldered hawk and the Boardwalk: It rhymes! Photograph by Jo Koumouitzes

GOOD IDEA

County residents can now get a hard copy of the 2025 Fair Exhibitor’s Entry Guide. The printed Entry Guide books are available at local libraries and feed stores. Check santacruzcountyfair.com. You can also grab an Entry Guide at the Fair Office, located on East Lake Avenue (Highway 152) in Watsonville. There are many exciting divisions: Livestock, AgHort, Amateur Wine, Fine Arts, LEGOs, Photography, Poultry, Floriculture, Collections and Home Art, just to name a few!

GOOD WORK

The City of Santa Cruz has been awarded $30 million from the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to support the construction of the Santa Cruz Coral Street Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center, a facility that will provide 24-hour, nonmedical, recovery-focused services for adults with substance use disorders.

It will include 50 beds, helping to address a severe shortage in local care. It will serve vulnerable populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness, older adults, veterans, people with disabilities, and those involved with the justice system.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020.”

—Donald Trump shared post on Truth Social