.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Imagine not only losing your home and all of your property, but also five years or more of your life. That’s what’s happened to the more than 60,000 residents whose 911 homes and 1,500 structures burned in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, which blazed from Aug. 16 to Sept. 22, 2020.

On the fifth anniversary of fires that affected 2 million acres in Northern California, including those 911 homes, we look at some of the success stories of people who, with community help, rose from the disaster.

Yes, we also need to know about the failures: 155 single-family homes have been rebuilt in the CZU fire area, with outstanding permits for another 142 dwellings. Less than a third of the total lost homes have been rebuilt five years on.

The county’s permitting process has been a major roadblock; despite years of promises to “streamline” processes, residents continue to have issues. But county officials—including a recently elected supervisor—have been pushing to fix the problems, working to get residents back in their homes and better prepare for the next disaster.

Is that the good news? Read Josué Monroy’s cover story for an in-depth look at how some of our neighbors have fared.

In other news: what’s going on at the Capitola Mall? Here’s a weird one: A “dimensional convergence” has taken over the abandoned Victoria’s Secret in the mall, transforming it into Middleof: A Journey of Mythical Proportions—an immersive experience that sets “accidental adventurers” on a perilous quest through elaborate dimensions, packed with intricately detailed puppets and interactive digital displays. The mission? To save the universe from the evil clutches of the Interdimensional Cryogenic Capture and Containment Corporation (ICCCI).

Intriguing? Love to see local creatives strutting cool stuff. You can read about it in Mathew Chipman’s fun article.

Speaking of Capitola, that’s what poet Magdalena Montagne is doing in her celebration of her history in the beloved village. It’s a fun read for locals and tourists.

Did you know there’s a second Silver Spur location backing up the one on Soquel Drive? Our Foodie FIle introduces you to the owners and the tucked-away spot well worth visiting.

Health columnist Elizabeth Borelli is out to quash all the quackery of some of the latest food trends…but this week she looks at an ice diet. Ice? Of course if that’s all you ate, it could work. But can anyone live on that? She has other helpful suggestions.

Eat well and prosper and have a great week.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

LEARNING TO FLY A fledging scrub jay takes a perch while practicing flying. Taken at home at Pleasure Point. Photograph by Alex Bevan

GOOD IDEA

In 2023, storms fueled by strong atmospheric rivers pounded into Santa Cruz, damaging parts of West Cliff Drive. Ever since, tourists and locals alike have had to navigate around a detour on this beloved scenic stretch of road. To mark the opening of the road, the city will host a celebration with live music performed by SambaDá, activities for all ages and—most important of all—food trucks. S.C. Eatery, Rollin Snack Shack and Taquizas Gabriel will roll up to dispense their wares.

The party runs 5–8pm at Lighthouse Point, 700 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. Admission is free. For more details, call 831-420-5591 or visit cityofsantacruz.com.

GOOD WORK

Goodwill Central Coast is marking a milestone that speaks to nearly a century of community integration, economic empowerment, and lives changed: 97 years of service in Santa Cruz.

Since opening its doors in 1928, Goodwill Central Coast has provided job training, employment and pathways to self-sufficiency.

“Santa Cruz isn’t just where we started—it’s the heart of who we are,” said Christine Westbrook, president and CEO of Goodwill Central Coast. From families shopping secondhand and donors keeping reusable goods out of landfills, to job seekers finding their footing through on-the-job training and career services, Goodwill’s footprint touches every corner of the region.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘The last five years have been so damn hard. I’m so grateful to get the help with the rebuild.’

—Tonia Weakland in our cover story