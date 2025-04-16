.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

There are a few things amateurs imagine they can do better than the pros: open a restaurant, own a motel or manage a baseball team.

We are all critics—just read the online comments sections or listen to sports talk radio.

But when you read Sean Rusev’s cover story, which takes you behind the scenes in the county’s most prestigious cooking school, you’ll see just how tough it is to get things right and how much discipline it takes to cook professionally.

Every year Cabrillo students are shocked to find out they have a gourmet restaurant on campus staffed by their peers and serving food at very reasonable prices.

Other community members don’t know or forget what a great resource we have right on Soquel Drive, serving gourmet dishes from all over the world. I think you’ll be very impressed with Sean’s story, which reads like something out of the New Yorker.

Our current administration hasn’t yet banned Earth Day, but it certainly is doing everything it can do to destroy environmentalism. Check out Sharan Street’s recap of what’s going on in Santa Cruz to celebrate a day and a movement that needs celebrating.

Our big news stories are about libraries: the big new one downtown, which will change our skyline, and the federal administration’s attempts to cut funding to libraries and museums across the country. At the same time UCSC is cutting community access to its library and restricting resources to students and faculty, which is not good news for the people whose tax dollars fund the institution.

On the good news front, for nearly 20 years, a thriving community of women seeking connection has been gathering in Santa Cruz, united by the joy of group singing.

Organized by Heather Houston, a well-established musician from Santa Cruz, this weekly event has created a special form of sisterhood for the women involved. The small circle has expanded immensely, resulting in a women’s choir and even a training program for those interested in leading the circle. Read Talia Borelli’s article to learn more.

Finally, who can name the namesake for Zelda’s restaurant in Capitola? With no books around, maybe soon no one will be able to. Can you? You can if you read Andrew Steingrube’s Foodie File.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

BABY DELIVERY? A wood stork makes its first appearance in Santa Cruz County! Seen here and photographed for the first time in the county on April 5 at Wilder Ranch! Photograph by Max Ferrero

GOOD IDEA

Join the Boulder Creek Neighbors community Saturday, April 19 at 3pm, for a ribbon cutting and unveiling of artist Yeshe Jackson’s mural in honor of Albert the White Peacock. Before that you can check out the town’s free egg hunt, petting zoo and $10 brunch. Go to Boulder Creek Neighbors on Facebook for more details. Lastly, kids eat free all day April 20 at Watsonville’s Applebee’s.

GOOD WORK

Kuumbwa Jazz Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a free concert May 18 at San Lorenzo Park. Performers include SambaDá; The Joint Chiefs Band with guest singer Tony Lindsay, former Santana frontman; and the West Grand Brass Band (WGBB). Guests can enjoy beer and wine selections from Woodhouse Brewing and Alfaro Family Winery, along with delicious fare from Roux Dat Cajun Creole and Pana Food Truck.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The government has cited no basis in law for Abrego Garcia’s warrantless arrest, his removal to El Salvador or his confinement in a Salvadoran prison.”

—Justice Sonia Sotomayor