.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

We have a one-two punch this week, all protein, no filler. Burger Week is a mega-hit, with local restaurants enticing you with variations on a meal that used to be so basic: meat, bun, pickle, condiments. Boring.

But noooo. Now there are so many variations. First of all, not just meat. We’ve got veggie burgers, fish burgers and meat burgers with all kinds of seasonings, sauces and appendages.

We are making burgers exciting again in Santa Cruz at great prices. And if that doesn’t get you off the couch and into a slew of restaurants, nothing will.

Do me a favor: drop us a line and let us know which was your favorite burger and why ( br**@we*****.com ).

Our second big story this week is about local costume designer Arianne Phillips, who is up for an Oscar this Sunday. I assigned this story because I’ve been fascinated by her work for years.

I first noticed her in the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, which for me is the best post-early James Bond spy movie and one of my all-time favorite flicks. I’m usually fairly oblivious to costumes, but watching this one, I was intrigued by the inspired choices as the main character goes through a Pygmalion-like transformation from London street ruffian to cultured gentleman spy, with a tagline that says “Manners Maketh Man.”

When I found out the designs were done by a local costumer, I had to know more. Writer John Koenig takes us behind the scenes of Phillips’ inspiring artistry in a story with some fascinating twists.

On the food front, have you hit Shadowbrook lately? Photographer Tarmo Hannula had a birthday dinner there and wanted to share his revelations about a place that’s been around so long it almost gets overlooked by locals. Tourists often travel here just to dine there and we love to celebrate in our backyard. There were five birthdays there while he was dining.

But back to film. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival stops at the Rio, and writer DNA interviews Mikah Meyer, featured in “Canyon Chorus.” Just one of many things to do this week. Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

URBAN NATURE The photo is of a red-shouldered hawk taken in the Market Street/Avalon Street neighborhood near Branciforte and Carbonera Creek’s intersection. Photograph by Bob von Elgg

GOOD IDEA

Pino Alto Restaurant, the student-operated dining establishment in the historic Sesnon House at Cabrillo College, is excited to welcome Chef Jeremy MacVeigh as the new Advanced Culinary Class instructor for the Spring 2025 semester.Here are some special events: Mar 12—“Colors” Student Menu: A vibrant menu exploring creativity through color; Apr 9—Small Plates Menu: A curated selection of tapas-style dishes; Apr 23-24—Perfect Pair: Expertly paired food and beverages; May 14—Winemaker’s Dinner: A multi-course meal featuring local wines.

Evening hours: Wednesdays & Thursdays, 6–9pm.

GOOD WORK

The Santa Cruz High School Band has been selected to perform at the esteemed John Philip Sousa Festival at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., March 6-10. This prestigious event features performances by three exceptional high school and one college band from across the nation. Under the leadership of Christy Latham, the band has achieved remarkable success, earning accolades for its performances at local, state and national levels.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Woke just means you give a damn about other people.” —Jane Fonda