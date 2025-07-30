.The Editor’s Desk

MODERN MUSE Jennifer Koh will perform the West Coast premiere of a piece written for her by composer Missy Mazzoli.
For two weeks a year, Santa Cruz is at the center of the universe…the universe of new classical music. During the internationally celebrated Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, now in its 60th year, which runs from July 27 to Aug. 10, there are activities that will appeal to those who know nothing about classical music all the way to fans who travel far and wide to hear the most experimental and world-shaping new notes.

One of the beauties of the fest for us locals is that there are free rehearsals, a family concert, a chance to meet the conductors and a fun street fair outside the Civic. I’m surprised when I meet local people who didn’t know about this state-of-the-art music festival, considering that tourists come from all over the world to experience it.

Christina Waters’ cover story gives you all you need to enter a new world, one that we are so privileged to have in our hometown. Perhaps because it is in our still weird town, the festival is neither snooty nor overly cerebral, although there are parts that may seem that way. My advice is to follow Christina’s tips to find the shows that will make you comfortable.

Also, don’t forget to bring your kids, particularly to the free rehearsals, so they can see what’s behind the music. We’ve really enjoyed watching them practice and then later seeing the finished work. It’s ear- and eye-opening for everyone and particularly educational for kids to hear great music played by the top musicians in the world.

How does it feel to be a local Southern drummer elevated to a nationally known band Primus? Mat Weir has the inside story interviewing the new guy, living his dream come true.

Do you know the indie artist Ezra Furman, who plays this week? She wrote that her new album is “twelve songs, twelve variations of completely losing control.” Sounds like our kind of show, right? Stuart Thornton gives you her background in his story this issue.

A friend of mine who is new to town was surprised that the community college students at Cabrillo put on such a professional version of the musical, Sweeney Todd. Here’s a lesson: the theater company, like the Cabrillo Music Festival, brings in national talent and puts on world-class productions. Cabrillo Stage does in fact use Cabrillo’s stage, but these are Broadway-level productions, as Christina Waters’ review points out.

Mangia and enjoy our midsummer issue.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

NIGHT MOVES I saw one of the most amazing and riveting sunsets on West Cliff this past Wed, I’ve ever seen anywhere on Earth. Definitely one from the “Wow, what a cool planet” category! Photograph by Ross Levoy

GOOD IDEA

It has been roughly 165 years since strawberries were first grown commercially in Watsonville.

In 1994, the city of Watsonville hosted the first Strawberry Festival, a late-summer extravaganza that features strawberry-themed performances, art and carnival rides.

More importantly, festival-goers can also partake in such delicacies as strawberry tacos, pizza, beer, desserts and other concoctions inspired by the distinguished berry.The festival begins downtown Watsonville on Friday, Aug. 1 and continues the next day from 11am-8pm, and on Sunday from 11am-7pm. During the festival, there will be free METRO shuttle service running every half-hour from 500 Westridge Drive.

GOOD WORK

The Santa Cruz County Office of Education and United Way of Santa Cruz County are teaming up to send local students back to school with the supplies they need to succeed as part of the 16th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The campaign aims to distribute 2,500 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to Santa Cruz County students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity and other hardships. After raising funds and supplies from generous donors, it’s time for a team of dozens of volunteers to fill up the backpacks—and Stuff the Bus 10am-1pm on Saturday at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Stuff-A-Thon is hosted in partnership with the Santa Cruz Warriors and UPS. For more information, visit unitedwaysc.org/stb.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘Build your own dreams or someone will hire you to build theirs.’ —Farrah Grey

