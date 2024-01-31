.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The pandemic killed the performing arts for a long while, so much so we wondered if they would ever come back. The margins are thin in the arts at the community level. Unless you are Taylor Swift or the Rolling Stones or on Broadway, the economics can be tough all over.

And yet, when you see so many local performances in Santa Cruz, there is often just a razor thin difference between what you can see affordably and what you would pay the big bucks for.

I’ve spent fortunes in big cities for symphonies and plays recently and was just as satisfied with what I saw here in Santa Cruz. The price tag really doesn’t reflect the skill, passion and quality of great local art and more often than not, the intimacy we have here adds more to the show than a fancy, too-crowded Broadway theater.

Critic Christina Waters took on a big challenge talking to our local arts aficionados about the state of live performance and what we can do to keep theaters filled. Sometimes it seems like our relatively small town (the County is only 280,000 people, 24th of 50 in the state) has more things going on than cities four times bigger.

One could go out every night of the week and be exposed to a wealth of entertainment and a renaissance of intelligence. That’s a big reason why we live here, right?

What would you suggest we do to keep people going out?

While I’m asking for suggestions, let me pose this question. We’ve tried to squeeze more arts coverage into the printed edition by cutting some stories in half and running the other half online. That way we can fit more of what’s going on, but does it work for you? Are you willing to start a story in the paper and follow up on the web?

Or should we just have some whole stories on the web and other whole stories in the printed pages? Every print publication is wrestling with questions like this and I really need to hear what works for you, our loyal readers. Your feedback will be greatly appreciated.

Our news pages this week have some really important information. First, how should you vote on Measure M, the Santa Cruz city proposition to limit building height and require developers to include 25 percent of low-income housing with their projects? Reporter Josué Monroy talked to the people for and against the proposal to get you the scoop.

And reporter Todd Guild looked into an issue that’s driving parents of school kids crazy: why aren’t the buses running when we need them so we can do our jobs and make sure our kids get home safely? Like so many things, economics and income inequality play a big role. What can we do?

Thanks for reading and peace out!

Brad Kava Editor

HAPPY LANDINGS A pelican in the Santa Cruz Harbor last fall. Photo: Susan J

Good Idea

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will distribute $3,752,847 in federal funding to two health centers in Salinas and Watsonville as part of the Health Center Program, according to Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren.

$2,214,146 goes to Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and $1,538,701 to Watsonville’s Salud Para La Gente.

“I’m proud to announce this federal funding that will help ensure underserved residents have access to quality and affordable health care services,” said Rep. Lofgren.

Good Work

The upcoming Harvey West Studios will provide 120 Permanent Supportive Housing apartments to vulnerable members of our community experiencing homelessness, including those who are medically vulnerable, living with disabilities, and veterans. This project will be the largest permanent supportive housing project in Santa Cruz County. Rep. Jimmy Panetta secured a $3 million federal investment for this project.

“By working together to significantly increase available affordable housing, we can ensure all those who contribute greatly to our community can live here too,” said Panetta.

Panetta has introduced legislation to expand workforce housing, strengthen the low-income housing tax credit, better support renters, and get more homes on the market.

Quote of the Week

To make a home for the homeless… whatever the world may say, it cannot be wrong.” — Vincent Van Gogh