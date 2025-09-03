.The Editor’s Desk

EDITOR'S NOTE

By Brad Kava
A bicyclist rides a dirt path at Cotoni Coast
A bicyclist rides a dirt path at Cotoni Coast
Santa Cruz California editor of good times news media print and web
Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

At a time when the powers that be think it’s a good thing to sell public spaces to oil companies, we’d better cherish what we have in the way of beautiful nature preserves.

And here’s our newest, the Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument, which hiking master Richard Stockton thinks is so beautiful, it’s like a vision.

“Is there something special about this place, or are we hallucinating?” Stockton asked Zachary Ormsby, Bureau of Land Management field manager for the newly opened park.

“You’re good,” he answered. “The topography can have you in a well-protected corridor on those grasslands and then you come out of that and get a blast of wind. Loop One takes you in and out of a riparian depression and then you take a hard left at the base of the coastal terrace where the wind blows in off the ocean. Yeah, it is a special place; hiking here is what I do on my time off.”

Have you been yet? When I tell my friends the best things about Santa Cruz, of which there are so many, one of the first is that nature is preserved and sacred here. We can hop over to the preserved Marine Sanctuary or pop over in the other direction to giant redwood forests. A day doesn’t go by that I’m not thankful for it all.

I’ve lived all over the country and there’s nothing comparable. In New York, you have to be rich to access nature and you have to drive a lot. We would wake up at 5am to get to the beach without numbing traffic. And at what we called a beach, there were blasting boom boxes, people packed tight like it was Coachella, and vendors hawking their loose joints or junk food like it was Yankee Stadium.

Our nature here makes me feel like a millionaire on the cheap. Until you can get out to the Cotoni-Coast Dairies yourself, you can warm up with our cover story, which takes you on a hike and prepares you for your own. Clip it and save it as your personal guide.

One of my favorite seafood restaurants in Watsonville gets overlooked because it’s not on the ocean. But La Perla Del Pacifico has been a jewel of the Watsonville dining scene for the last 35 years. Its owners had only planned to stay a couple of years. Check out their story in our Foodie File by Andrew Steingrube.

In the not-good-times news department, after voters passed a bond to help Watsonville Hospital, a crucial health center in our growing county, now it’s threatened by federal cuts. It’s something we have to save for the whole county, which is already short of healthcare.

Who knew Martinelli’s cider has been here since before the Civil War, with its “drink your apple a day” catch phrase? You’ll learn more in Mark C. Anderson’s dining column.

Enjoy your shortened week and our real summer weather.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

photo of the week

GOOD VIBES The huge crowd of music lovers enjoying the final Midtown Summer Concert of 2025. Photograph by Maria Choy

GOOD IDEA

Do you make movies? Santa Cruz is having a Halloween movie-making contest with three categories: Horror Short Original, Horror Scene Remake Challenge and Halloween Music Video. Teams must be registered by Sept. 5, 11:59pm (1 minute before midnight). Films must be uploaded to YouTube before 11:59pm on Oct. 3. For rules and info, go to NelsonCenter.com This year’s required compulsory elements for the Original Horror Short: Name (a character or used in dialogue): Milo; Prop: Clock; Line of Dialogue: “Don’t forget to smile.” Sounds awesome.

GOOD WORK

The project to construct northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes and bus-on-shoulder improvements on Highway 1, between the Bay Avenue/Porter Street and State Park Drive interchanges, is ongoing and there are updates regarding the ramp closures.

The three Park Avenue ramps, which are currently closed, will REOPEN on Friday, Sept. 5, at 6am.

The long-term closure of the Bay Avenue/Porter Street ramps, which was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 9pm has been POSTPONED. A new date for the closure will be announced in advance of the construction.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘All governments suffer a recurring problem: power attracts pathological personalities.’ —Frank Herbert

1 COMMENT

  1. My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… (z18) All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot .

    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)

    HERE====)> W­­­­­w­­­­­w­­­­­.P­­­­­a­­­­­y­­­­­c­­­­­a­­­­­s­­­­­h­­­­­1.s­­­­­i­­­­­t­­­­­e

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Brad Kava
Previous ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Calendar photo Pacific Mambo Orchestra

Things to do in Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

Letters