.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

I invited a couple of millennials to watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and was shocked by their response—“It’s too old,” they said after watching a preview.

TOO OLD??

It got me thinking: what’s the difference between something being dated or classic?

What would they think of the upcoming Alfred Hitchcock Festival in Scotts Valley this weekend, written about in our cover story by Mathew Chipman? If 1980s John Hughes movies are too old—and to me they are timeless portrayals of high school—what would they think of a filmmaker whose work dated from 1922 to 1976 and will continue to amaze anyone with a passion for shocking and provocative movies?

What’s next, English teachers chucking Shakespeare?

There’s so much to be learned and enjoyed from the past. Art is our time machine to revisit and delve into what came before, and to avoid repeating the mistakes or to crib the good parts and bring them to the present.

I think about Hitchcock’s The Birds, as I see the huge swarms of seabirds flying over the ocean every August, which reportedly inspired the director to create that movie. And, of course you can’t visit the mission in San Juan Bautista without thinking of Vertigo, which was filmed there.

If I had my way, I’d attend all three days of this great Scotts Valley festival and not only watch the master’s work, but listen to the educated guides speaking about it.

Speaking of which, our columnist Christina Waters, truly a master guide, launched a new column called “Performance” last week, putting her performing arts chops to work.

She will spotlight our many outstanding small musical ensembles, from theater and opera to orchestral concerts and vocal recitals. This will be the place for reviews of short programs that run for only a weekend, or one-shot occasions that rarely receive media attention. Watch for Waters’ “Performance” column in the first issue of each month. You’ll be amazed at how much great music happens outside the pop/rock genre.

Also on tap this issue: Santa Cruz was one of the first places to give women tools to see if their drinks have been spiked in a bar. We did it long before it became state law, and we celebrate the bars that got right on the bandwagon—and we aren’t happy with some of the ones around town who aren’t following the law. Have you been informed and gotten the kit to test your drinks?

Let us know if you know of places not helping women.

There are plenty of great events in town this week, including Squid Fest, which features local musicians raising funds for our nonprofit FM radio station, KSQD. There’s Wake the Dead, an Irish Grateful Dead cover band (what could be more appropriate around St. Paddy’s) and Dirty Cello, a cool rock band centered around a cello (the instrument integral to some classic rock by Nirvana and the Beatles).

Have a great week

Brad Kava

Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

BIRDS OF A FEATHER Me and my fiancé Pamela walk the Seacliff State Beach every day. We always keep a handful of peanuts and they keep getting closer and closer to us. Photograph by Paul Markowski

GOOD IDEA

“Legends Among Us” celebrates the cultural legacy of influential artists in Santa Cruz. The featured musical artists are Samba Ngo and Mandjou Koné, along with renowned visual artists. It will feature live performances, art exhibitions, and tributes to the contributions these artists have made to both the global and local arts scenes.

The bands include five musicians who have played with JGB, Santana and Sheila E. Folk artist Rachel DK Clark will showcase her story-telling wearable art; Michael Bashista will present his fluid stone sculptures; Beth Purcell will display her joyful mosaics; and Tony Cockrell shares his animal sketches whose characters come to life. March 29, Kuumbwa, 7pm.

GOOD WORK

Nearly 200 frontline healthcare workers who are part of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West at Watsonville Community Hospital have reached a tentative contract agreement with hospital executives that they believe will improve working conditions and patient care. The new agreement will help ensure valued healthcare workers have access to affordable healthcare for themselves and their families as they continue to provide quality care. The tentative agreement also provides raises of 9% over three years and some special adjustments in the first two years to help close the gap in pay between the frontline workers at this hospital and other area hospitals.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” —Elon Musk