.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The editor of an entertainment paper should know better than to buy concert tickets from a scam website. But, nope. I paid $103 for tickets to see Jai Uttal this week, when they actually cost only $34. WTF?

I googled Jai Uttal and was led to a site that looked like it was for the Rio Theatre and the tickets were costly. But, I figured he’s one of my favorite artists and hasn’t been here in a long time and that’s what they were going for. Also, I just paid $115 for Los Lobos tickets at the Rio for New Year’s Eve, so I figured it was concert inflation all around.

But then I talked to our writer, DNA, who had just interviewed Jai Uttal for this week’s issue, and I complained about the price. What? he said. They are only $34. What?

I checked Reddit and I see all kinds of complaints about these scam scalper sites, including one called Ticket-center, which presents itself looking like the venue site and has outrageous prices, and Eventsticketcenter, where I got mine, and they claimed tickets were selling fast. These are reseller sites and are primed to sell to suckers who aren’t careful.

So, my advice…be careful. Look at the URL and make sure you are at the venue site, not the camouflaged reseller site. And, if you want to see one of the best and too-unknown spiritual jam bands in the world, pick up your tickets at the Rio Theatre site for Jai Uttal. They are only $34 and you’ll thank me.

Also, the government is aware of the problem: The Federal Trade Commission and seven states are suing Ticketmaster and its parent, Live Nation Entertainment, accusing them of coordinating with ticket resellers and letting them harvest millions of dollars worth of tickets later sold at significant markups in the secondary market., forcing customers to pay far more than face value, according to the FTC.

Finally, I never trust journalists who take free tickets because they really don’t know what it’s like to buy as a regular customer or to sit in the nosebleeds.

Speaking of DNA, he also wrote our cover story about the history of the newly reopened La Bahia hotel back when it was dark and dirty. He’s got all the secrets you’ll want to read. Fun story about our history.

In the bad news department, a speech planned for Saturday by Jill Biden has been canceled because of low ticket sales. The sad thing about that is that we have never more needed rational, level-headed political presentations.

Back to the good times: our local Joby Aviation is making serious progress toward flight paths, meaning in our lifetime we might be able to fly to an airport from Santa Cruz and avoid the hill. How great would that be?

Have you heard a punk bluegrass band? Neither have I but we’ll have a chance to check one out Friday at Kuumbwa when the Portland quartet Water Tower hits the state. Check out the article by Mat Weir to find out about bangin’ twang. There’s even a Santa Cruz local in the band.

So much to hear; so much to do. Lovin’ the Cruz.

PHOTO CONTEST

THE DOG IS MAUI, NOT THE BEACH She is at Seascape beach, enjoying watching the waves. Photograph by Greg Martz

GOOD IDEA

The County Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of the invasive shothole borer beetle in trees located near the Tannery. Arborists identified two affected trees, prompting local agencies to ask for help. Invasive shothole borers are tiny beetles that can seriously damage or kill many types of trees. In Paradise Park one tree has been found with hundreds of entry holes.

Things to look for: small, perfectly round entry holes (about the size of a ballpoint pen tip); wet staining or gumming; frass (boring dust); or sugary buildup around holes.

Take this detection assessment (ucanr.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bIuyTZY7hkqiqod) to check if your tree shows symptoms.

Report infestations to the Agricultural Commissioner: (831) 763-8080 or bd********@***nr.edu.

GOOD WORK

Monarch Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Transitional House and Backyard Healing Space Oct. 1 from noon to 1:30pm at 241 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville. The ribbon cutting will take place at 12:30pm.

This new program expands Monarch’s continuum of care by providing safe, stable transitional housing for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, bridging the gap between emergency shelter and long-term housing. Families will also have access to counseling, youth support and workforce development services.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘If you don’t believe in freedom of speech for people you disagree with, you don’t believe in freedom of speech at all.’ —Noam Chomsky