.The Editor’s Desk

Sometimes it feels like people don’t read books anymore. Maybe I should correct this to younger people.

They have screens and electronics and many say books just seem outdated. It’s a scary thought, given that we have a president who doesn’t read and thinks there were airports during the Revolutionary War.

Frederick Douglass, apparently one of his heroes, said, “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”

And another great insight by Veran Nazarian, “Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.”

Which brings us to our cover story and a great effort by the UCSC Humanities Department to encourage students and the rest of us not only to read but to meet important authors in its Deep Read program.

Participation in the program has climbed from 3,874 the first year (featured author: Margaret Atwood) to 6,135 in 2021 (Tommy Orange), to 7,035 in 2022 (Yaa Gyasi), to 8,544 in 2023 with Elizabeth Kolbert, then more than 9,500 a year ago for Hernan Diaz and more than 11,000 this year for Percival Everett.

Locals have bought 10,000 copies of his 2024 novel James, an ode to books and the effect they had on the lives of two enslaved people who find a bag of books on the Mississippi River.

Author and publisher Steve Kettmann offers a cover story with insights into author Percival Everett and the Deep Reads program, which he has covered yearly in Good Times.

Last year, because of protests, the event was held at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, but this year it returns to the UCSC Quarry, a divine mountain amphitheater.

In other news, we go surfing with a clown (you will enjoy that one) and celebrate the 50th anniversary of jazz at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center. How many towns of 60,000 have a jazz center? None I can think of.

Thanks for reading.

PHOTO CONTEST

LION AROUND This raft of sea lions was spotted off the Municipal Wharf. Photograph by Jim Sklenar.

GOOD IDEA

On Kids Day, this Saturday, Santa Cruz turns into a giant street fair of all things kids. There are kid performers, musicians, dancers and artists all along the closed-off roadways around Abbott Square and on Pacific Avenue. It’s one of the most colorful street festivals of the year with booths offering things for kids to do and young entertainers who will surprise you with their talents. Summer and after-school programs give families a chance to preview their classes and camps. It runs from noon to 4pm May 3.

GOOD WORK

On Sunday, May 4, a compassionate coalition of local businesses, nonprofit organizations and hundreds of supporters will March to End Homelessness. The March is the third annual gathering. This event is anchored in inspiring hope for actionable solutions to homelessness through the advancement of public policy. Listen to the historically marginalized voices of people with lived experience of homelessness as they share their insights with the community through storytelling. It runs from 10am to 12:30pm and meets at Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St. “Let’s unite in solidarity and rally to support housing as a human right,” organizers say.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” —Groucho Marx