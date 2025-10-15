.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Santa Cruz may not be the movie capital of California, but it could be in the running as the B-movie capital.

Us, The Tripper, The Lost Boys, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Bumblebee, Sudden Impact and Chasing Mavericks come to mind immediately.

But there’s also a wave of low-budget films that put us on the map. The current project, Poultrygeist 2, at a budget of $9,000, is the topic for Mat Weir’s latest article, for which he jumped all the way into the deep water, acting and helping to film.

He reports firsthand from the blood-stained set, bringing us into a story that many Santa Cruzans missed, from right in our own backyard.

You’ll be the hit of trivia contests reading his article about the movie and Troma films. You’ll also be happy to see just how much varied culture we have in our county, which is the second smallest by size in the state. By culture, I’d put us toward the top. (Trivia contest: what’s the smallest county in the state? Answer next week.)

We’ve got plenty of Halloween-themed stories this week, in print and online at goodtimes.sc, helping you prepare for the most fun holiday. You can read about surfing witches, a remade spooky Nutcracker, and the Festival of Monsters.

And in keeping with the holiday theme, our Foodie File focuses on a great local candy company.

On the news front, you will want to check out Richard Stockton’s reporting on Proposition 50, which is making national news for responding to Donald Trump’s efforts to remake the state districts to help him get more seats in the House of Representatives. His first sentence should draw you in and scare you as much as any costume you’ll see Oct. 31: “The notion that what is happening at our federal government level mirrors Germany in 1933 is not far-fetched.”

I’ll look for the positive in that one: we can do something about this. It’s simple. Fill out the ballot you got in the mail and send it in.

Have a great week!

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

BUTTERFLY KING Hitchhiker on Western Drive near UCSC. Photograph by Bellamy Seirios

GOOD IDEA

The Live Oak Refillery and sustainable goods store is celebrating its one-year anniversary and the staff is inviting you to join them. Come celebrate a year of successes, partnerships, community and reducing plastic waste! On Saturday, Oct. 18 from noon to 5pm they will have food, demonstrations, partners, fun community and a raffle for some cool prizes. Location: 1135 17th Ave., #103, Santa Cruz.

GOOD WORK

The streets of Santa Cruz will come alive with music, precision and pageantry on Saturday, Oct. 18, as the Santa Cruz Band Review celebrates its long-standing tradition as the largest parade competition in California.

Founded in 1971, the Santa Cruz Band Review draws thousands of spectators and performers. This year’s event will feature 55 marching bands from across Northern California, all competing in a day of music, marching excellence and community spirit.

The competition zone will be located on 2nd Street in front of the Aqua Breeze Hotel, with the percussion competition staged under the log ride at Beach and 3rd Street.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘The best music is essentially there to provide you something to face the world with.’

–Bruce Springsteen