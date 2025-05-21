.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

When certain people talk about making America great again, they aren’t talking about a time when there were human rights for all. As we are seeing daily, while right-wing states ban pride flags and all talk of equal rights, they are saluting just the opposite. They are bringing back hatred and cruelty, attempting to destroy the progress we have made in equality, inclusion and diversity.

I got chills when I read Kyara Rodriguez’s story in our Pride features this week. She notes that in the 1970s, as celebrations of Pride were beginning, LGBTQ+ people were still being arrested for their sexuality. In the 1950s, Weldon Caldwell was sentenced to Atascadero State Hospital for being gay.

“The people before us lived harsher lives beyond our imagination,” Sam R. says in the feature. “They lived for their lives and fought for their right to live beautifully, and we have the privilege to stand where we are today.”

NO GOING BACK signs have been posted around town and that’s what they are talking about. We have to fight the dark forces moving like an evil empire to take away basic human rights, and that’s one of the themes of the Pride celebration that will take over our county during the next couple weeks.

While national agencies are erasing the history of the progress women and minorities have made over the past 50 years, Santa Cruz Pride is celebrating the positive movement.

Writes Santa Cruz Pride board chair Rob Darrow Rob Darrow:

“That movement has been ever present across Santa Cruz County as queer people across the county have contributed to every significant event in queer history across the nation, including the March on Washington in 1979, the defeat of the Briggs Initiative in 1989, the development of student LGBTQ+ clubs in our schools, changing unjust laws, drag performances, protesting in front of the Supreme Court and standing up for equal rights. This justice and equality mindset is as evident in the people across the county today as it was back in the 1970s and 1980s.”

I can only hope to see our streets flooded with NO GOING BACK hats, truly making America great again.

Other things you don’t want to miss this issue: John Koenig asks locals which historic event they’d like to be a part of in his Street Talk column. It’s so relevant to the 50th anniversary of Pride.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

SO COOL Nothing like great music at Kuumbwa’s 50th Anniversary Concert at the San Lorenzo Park on Sunday to bring people of all walks of life together. Photograph by Maria Choy.

GOOD IDEA

Verve Coffee has joined up with the Grateful Dead to market a new morning mix and GD merchandise. The Grateful Dead blend is said to be “easy-drinking with layered complexity. It opens with a sweet burst of Plum and Nectarine, grounded by warm Black Tea. A clean finish brings it all together, offering a smooth cup that’s as timeless as the music that inspired it.” The band celebrates its 60th anniversary with shows Aug 1-3 in San Francisco.

GOOD WORK

Live Oak, the unincorporated neighborhood of 17,000 people, doesn’t get its due according to Bill Simpkins and Reed Geisreiter, whose families have lived in Live Oak for generations. So they put together an inspiring collection of photos and history on display now at the Simpkins Swim Center. The exhibit is a must-see for Santa Cruz lovers and uses photos from the archives of UC Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz Public Libraries. It’s funded by 2016’s 67 bond Measure S, which aids library projects.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Everyone is happy, it’s a space where you can dress and look however you want.” – Gisel Florentino