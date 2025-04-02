.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

As the late Christopher Hitchens reportedly said, “Everyone has a book inside them, which is exactly where it should, I think, in most cases, remain.”

Yet in our highly literate and educated community, there are so many budding authors with important stories to tell, clawing their way to be heard.

The odds are staggeringly bad, as bad as the 10–year-old gamer who wants to make millions as an influencer or the street basketball player who wants to make the NBA.

Some 3 million books were published in the US in 2021, 2.3 million of them were self-published (it seems like that could cover Santa Cruz alone, ha). Those numbers have grown by more than 10 times in the last 16 years, according to Berrett-Koehler Publishers.

Authors are lucky if they sell 1,000 books and writers have a 1% chance of getting their work into a bookstore. No other industry introduces as many new products.

The dream of making it big with a book is long gone. So what can a writer do? Author and publisher Steve Kettmann interviews some successful Santa Cruz authors about what they did to sell their works in our must-read cover story, for those who still read!

This is great information for the 300,000 of you with manuscripts in your desk drawers.

Someday soon, we’ll analyze how many podcasts are out there.

Like book publishers, Santa Cruz has a restaurant that claims to have the area’s most eclectic menu. That’s the Santa Cruz Diner. Is there one with more choices? Check Mark C. Anderson’s column to see.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta came to town and those who might have been expecting big protests would be disappointed. It was a depressing talk about healthcare cuts and how the area will be affected, but no real solutions. Read Isabella Blevins’ article for more.

Psychedelics have always been mystical, even if not everyone taking them does it for spiritual reasons. Learn more about the “Church of the Mushroom” in an article by DNA.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

DOG GONE She may look innocent but she’s conjuring up something. My little companion Tazzie. She’s a laugh a minute, I love her so! Hiding in our couch in Aptos.

Photograph by Ellen Merritt

GOOD IDEA

The Surf City Comic Con returns to the Capitola Mall April 5, 9:30am–5pm, with comic artists, collectibles, toys, dogs from the SPCA, costume contests and general fun for nerds and wannabe nerds. Seriously, it’s so great to have this in our town, says the nerd writing this. Prices are $15–$20. Kids under 10 are free with a paid adult. It’s in the old Sears building.

GOOD WORK

Thousands are expected Saturday in Santa Cruz and across the country to protest the current administration’s policies. In their words: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. Santa Cruz is fighting back!

“They’re taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.

“On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands off! “ Where: 701 Ocean St. Santa Cruz, CA 95060 on the Water St. side of the building. When: 12pm–2pm on April 5, 2025”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Only caring about your own rights is exactly how you lose them.” —popular meme