An Instagram page turned pop-up turned restaurant, The Pizza Series in Scotts Valley specializes in Detroit-style and New York-style pizzas. Founder Matt Driscoll opened the spot over a year ago with his fiancée Maddy, the culmination of a longtime dream.

The Detroit-style pies, with signature focaccia crust juxtaposed against crispy cheesy edges and corners, include the Pep & More with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta and basil.

The Maple Special comes loaded with chicken, sausage, Applewood-smoked bacon, serrano peppers and sweet, spicy and savory Maple Special Sauce. The NY-style pizzas feature the classic thin crust, with options like Sweet Sweet Heat with pepperoni, sausage, bacon and Calabrian honey. Open Wednesday-Sunday 12-8pm ( 7pm on Sundays).

Tell me The Pizza Series origin story?

MATT DRISCOLL: It was a documentation of my pizza creations that I compiled throughout my career, starting as an Instagram page using my photos from all the various pizza places at which I had worked. A few months in, we had gotten a lot of following, support and positive feedback. It took on a path of its own and over the years, inspired my fiancée and I to open our own brick-and-mortar restaurant based on that brand and concept.

What’s unique about The Pizza Series?

MD: We take pride in every pizza we make, starting with our dough which is scratch-made on-site, fermented for two to three days and then hand-tossed to order. We have a Maple Special Sauce that differentiates us. It starts with a maple syrup mixed with special seasonings. It sounds strange, but it’s delicious and we get a ton of great feedback.226 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 831-600-8318; thepizzaseries.com