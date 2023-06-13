.The Trout Farm

Rollin’ by the River

By Andrew Steingrube
Trout Farm Restaurant
SWIM N’ DINE - Not just fish swim at the Trout Farm, you can swim too. Photo Credit: Tarmo Hannula

When Kym Dewitt was first offered ownership of the Trout Farm in Felton, she wasn’t interested. The iconic spot had plenty of history and was steeped in mountain lore, originally opening in 1903 with its signature sure-catch pond, that’s been defunct after a fire. Her opinion changed, though, when she and her husband Shawd and their business partners Olive and Craig visited the property with its gleaming pool and natural beauty.. They purchased it and continue to refurbish. 

The restaurant, open every day from 11am-9pm (bar until 11pm on Fri/Sat) came back to life in early May. Dewitt says the ambiance has a distinct mountainside retro resort feel, punctuated with soaring cedar ceilings. She defines the food as American bistro cuisine complemented by a full bar with signature cocktails. 

The rich and creamy mac-n-cheese and the crispy fried calamari are popular appetizer offerings, and the meatloaf sandwich on sourdough with a spicy brown sugar glaze is a lunch favorite. Dinner entrées include (of course) a pan-fried whole rainbow trout topped with a citrus, fennel and arugula salad, as well as a thick cut bone-in pork chop with seasonal fruit chutney. 

The house made desserts are highlighted by a classic creamy and smooth cheesecake with raspberry coulis and vanilla crème anglaise. GT went fishing for answers with Dewitt, asking what made her fall for the Trout Farm and what the experience there is like.

What moved you about the space?

KYM DEWITT: The property is stunning with its majestic oak trees and soaring redwoods, a unique one-of-a-kind land located on Zayante Creek. It took our breath away, it’s really just so gorgeous. We saw the potential in it to bring back something historic and special to the San Lorenzo Valley. So many people have told us that they caught their first fish here, and we really look forward to reviving the trout pond.

What’s it like dining there?

When people walk in, they are surprised by how beautiful the space is,the dramatic high ceilings and the fireplace in the dining room create a warm and cozy environment. We also have an outdoor dining deck that is pet-friendly and overlooks the creek and pond. The food is elevated and the whole experience is elegant and comfortable.

7701 East Zayante Road, Felton, 831-854-3009; thetroutfarm.com

Andrew Steingrube
