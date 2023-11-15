.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY

HIP HOP

BRAVO THE BAGCHASER

Just like his name implies, Bravo the Bagchaser is out to get that green: money, cannabis and everything in between. Prior to 2020, this 22-year-old was already making a name for himself in his home city of Los Angeles. However, he blew up during the pandemic with his Born 2 Win record. Today, he has nearly half a million followers on Spotify, and his videos have millions of views. Joining him on tour is fellow Angeleno Rucci, who The Fader called “the biggest Inglewood rapper since Mack 10.” Both artists rap about the harsh realities of growing up on the streets and how they continue to evolve on different levels, both musically and in their lives. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst Club, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $28/adv, $32/door. 713-5492.

FRIDAY

ROCK

JENNY AND THE MEXICATS

A potent mix of musical styles – jazz, rockabilly, folk, flamenco, reggae, country, and cumbia – has given Mexico-based Jenny and the Mexicats a uniquely eclectic sound. The band began in Madrid in June 2008 when Mexican double bassist Icho and English vocalist-trumpeter Jenny Ball started making music under the name Pachucos y la Princesa. The duo added flamenco guitarist-turned-rocker Pantera and Spanish Cajon player David Gonzalez Bernardos. They recorded their eponymous first album in the summer of 2011 in Madrid and moved to Mexico City in 2012, where their debut disc achieved gold record status. DAN EMERSON

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $20/adv, $24/door. 704-7113.

FRIDAY, 11/17

ROCK

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

On the spectrum of musical experiences, on one end is playing an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and pretty far on the other side is playing in a punk band that opens for the Sex Pistols. Alejandro Escovedo, however, lives at every notch on that spectrum. His music is jammy, upbeat, gritty and fun. He sings in English and Spanish, sounding like a blend between the Boss and each member of the Traveling Wilburys, with Elvis Costello sprinkled on top (don’t ask how he does it; it’s unfathomable and impressive). While his influences are obvious, his sound is all his own. JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30 adv, $35 door. 479-1854.

INDIE ROCK

SON OF THE VELVET RAT

Founded in 2003, Son of the Velvet Rat is the brainchild of Austrian couple Georg Altziebler and Heiki Binder. Often described as “noir folk,” their sound is inspired by an eclectic mix of artists like late American country singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt, French poet Georges Brassens and garage punk underdogs Dead Moon. Now in their second decade as a band, Son of the Velvet Rat has recorded an impressive 11 albums and 5 Eps, earning many acknowledgments such as Altziebler being named the best Austrian singer/songwriter ever in 2012 by one of Austria’s largest papers, Kurier. Binder and Altziebler jumped the pond in 2016 and moved to the desert sanctuary that is Joshua Tree, which was Van Zandt’s favorite spot as well. MW

INFO: 8pm, Lille Aeske Arthouse, 13160 CA-9, Boulder Creek. $25/adv, $30/door. 703-4183.

SATURDAY

ROCK

PUBLIC SERPENTS

New Jersey band Public Serpents gives a loud and clear lesson on crack rock steady. Choking Victim coined the phrase in the ’90s, referring to a brutal combination of ska, punk, and death metal. Drummer and bandleader Skwert (who played in Choking Victim) launched the project in 2008 with the debut album Feeding the Fortune 5000. They got back to it recently with the release of their second full-length, “The Bully Puppet”, to heaps of praise this past March. For crusty vocals, anti-cop sensibilities, and trombones mixed with distorted guitars, see this show. ADDIE MAHMASSANI

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst Club, 1101 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 713-5492.

FOLK

JOY OLADOKUN

At only 31, singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has already generated a rich and expansive body of work in four folk and roots-rock albums. Her latest, “Proof of Life,” explores her identity as the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and as a queer Black woman, making a case for the importance of simple joys as evidence of one’s existence. “I hope these are helpful anthems,” she says. “I started making music because I wasn’t hearing from the ‘everyday human being’ on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal.” AM

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $21/adv, $25/door. 704-7113.

SKA

RODDY RADIATION & THE SKABILLY REBELS

If the name Roddy Radiation doesn’t ring a bell, certainly the Specials will. In 1979-1981, the 2 Tone ska band became one of the most influential bands in the British rude boy and punk scene. Radiation, the band’s guitar player, wrote some of their biggest hits like “Concrete Jungle,” “Rat Race” and “Hey Little Rich Girl.” Roddy’s current group, the Skabilly Rebels, has toured the world for the past 20 years with their mix of ska and rockabilly and a sound that is pure rock ‘n’ roll. Opening the show are Santa Cruz’s favorite Northern Soul mods, the Inciters. MW

INFO: 7pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $35/door. 423-8209.

SUNDAY

INDIE ROCK

BUILT TO SPILL

For those who once knew—or have always known—that cool lives at the intersection of indie and rock, where concertgoers shimmied the top halves of their bodies to the beat and called it dancing, Built to Spill is here to serve. This is NOT to say that the band is a relic of the past; their latest album, “When the Wind Forgets Your Name,” dropped last year, and it’s got jams that belong on the best playlists, next to early songs from the Shins and Rogue Wave. Nostalgia? Yes. But also keeping up with what will always be good. JI

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $46/adv, $50/door. 479-1854.