.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY

FOLK

WILLY TEA TAYLOR

Folk singer Willy Tea Taylor’s voice is so rich and full of character that listening to him softly sing as he picks his guitar evokes heartbreak, defiance, sweetness and joy—before even getting the chance to process his poetic lyrics, so well-matched to his vocal cords. It’s unsurprising to read that Taylor was born and raised in Oakdale, California. These songs sound like they couldn’t have come from anyone but the son of a cattleman in a small, Western town proudly billing itself as the cowboy capital of the world. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $17. 760-1387.

ELECTRONIC

SABAI

Most electronic producers put together sets with the express interest of getting a dance floor bumping. Vancouver-based producer Sabai cares about getting hips shaking, too, but even more, he wants people to feel strong emotions while they dance. He’s got a knack for constructing beats with emotive melodies. It’s a powerful combination, too. While an emotional ballad can make people cry, a vulnerable dance song reaches the crux of people’s souls and unlocks an ancient source running deep within them. Feel your feelings and do it while you’re dancing. You will be transformed—at least for an evening. AARON CARNES

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $32-$39. 713-5492.

FRIDAY

EXPERIMENTAL

BILL MACKAY

Bill MacKay occupies an interesting space in the troubadour circuit, composing unusual experimental music that might challenge conventional ears and penning pleasant folk-rock that eases the anxieties of all who listen. His latest solo album, Locust Land, lands a bit more on the contemplative side of the catalog. An easy listen, yes, but one that’ll take the listener on a journey through childhood memories and forgotten experiences. It’s like therapy but more enjoyable and abstract. He’ll play songs off Locust Land at the upcoming Indexical gig. Your brain will feel refreshed! AC

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St., #119, Santa Cruz. $16.

FRIDAY

AUTHOR EVENT

LIT CHAT: CHUCK ROSENTHAL

In Chuck Rosenthal’s Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest, 19-year-old high school dropout Beatriz, while visiting LA’s iconic bookstore and poetry venue Beyond Baroque, makes the acquaintance of Frankenstein writer Mary Shelley’s ghost, who proceeds to introduce our heroine to associated and fellow literary legends John Keats, Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron. The literary ghost story celebrates the power and importance of art, poetry and finding your voice. The acclaimed and prolific author will read from and discuss this latest novel, sign some books and perhaps offer further insight into the afterlives of novelists. KLJ

INFO: 6pm, Tannery Arts Center, 1050 River St., Studio 118, Santa Cruz. Free. 423-3662.

FRIDAY

MUSEUM EXHIBIT

HOMAGE TO ANTOINETTE SWAN

Want to know more about local Santa Cruz history? How about learning more about the three Hawaiian princes who introduced surfing to the mainland? Their visit was no accident and is a gateway to more stories about their descendants and other people in Santa Cruz, such as Antoinette Swan. Historians Geoffrey Dunn and Kim Stoner will discuss Antoinette Swan’s story and how she’s connected to the three princes. This talk will be an introduction point for an upcoming exhibition at the Humanities Institute of Santa Cruz in 2025. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6pm, Museum of Art, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. Free. 429-1964.

FRIDAY

ELECTRONIC

Halluci Nation | Photo: Remi Theriault

THE HALLUCI NATION

Blending instrumental hip hop and moombahton with vocal chanting and drumming from traditional First Nation music, the Halluci Nation is a three-time Juno Award-winning electronic dance music duo indigenizing club spaces. Composed of Tim “2oolman” Hill and Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas (and formerly called A Tribe Called Red), the pair have reintroduced themselves as a music group translating the modern Indigenous identity and complex contemporary Indigenous experience through visual art and sound. Their latest drum and bass single, “Voices Through Rubble,” is not only politically and culturally relevant but also succeeds in eloquently narrating the struggle for Indigenous sovereignty from Palestine to Haiti and across the world. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 427-2227.

SATURDAY

INDIE

HEALING POTPOURRI

Sometimes, when a band sounds like what its name infers, its meaning can go either way, but San Francisco’s Healing Potpourri is a pleasant aroma of aromatic incense for the ears. With soft steps and plenty of light keywork, Healing Potpourri blends a loving mixture of mature sounds and lighthearted vibes. Their new album, Blanket of Calm, just came out in June and is another aptly named endeavor giving the listener a comforting hug of peace. Joining Healing Potpourri are friends Kolumbo and Jonny Kosmo for a night of intimate tunes in a laid-back environment. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

SATURDAY

FOLK

Formerly Alien | Photo: contributed

FORMERLY ALIEN

In 2024, music has become so niche that we’re probably unaware of several genres. However, one of the coolest ones we’ve discovered isn’t from the present but the future. In the year 2069, the Earth will be destroyed, an intergalactic cruise ship will take flight in the cosmos and Formerly Alien will be the house band. The space-folk duo creates a mellow yacht rock sound for the stars that’s perfect for any interdimensional traveler. This is one party that will guarantee to be out of this world and maybe even have some Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (aka UFOs) attached. MW

INFO: 7pm, Cultural Center, 127 Hames Rd., Corralitos. $20. 254-2669.

MONDAY

JAZZ

MICHAEL MAYO

Conservatory-trained Michael Mayo combines a classical foundation with an inerrant pop sensibility and a wide-encompassing musical perspective. Mentored by no less a figure than Herbie Hancock, Mayo makes original music that draws inspiration from pop giants (Stevie Wonder and Brian Wilson, to name two) and beat-focused modern styles like hip hop and drum and bass. Sometimes likened to Bobby McFerrin, Mayo often employs the body-as-instrument methodology in his art. His 2021 debut, Bones, is a deeply textured and highly-regarded work; some tracks feature more than 250 layered vocal parts. His follow-up release, Fly, is set for release in October. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $42. 427-2227.