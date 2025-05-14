.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 5/15

INDIE-FOLK

DEVENDRA BANHART

Devendra Banhart has lived all over the globe. That might be why he has the unique ability to be rootsy, with roots in many different soils, and other worldly all at once. Guitar, shakers, and other sounds you expect to hear in Americana and folk slide up against bells and drones that one would expect to hear in a tantric chill playlist, like Tom Waits if he drank less and meditated more. His background in visual arts—he’s an SF Art Institute dropout—comes into play and his live shows are an experience for all the senses. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $37. 423-8209.

FRIDAY 5/16

AWARDS

2025 NEXTIES

May is here and that means it’s time to celebrate the best of Santa Cruz. Presented by Event Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Vibes Magazine, and Woodhouse Brewery, the 2025 NEXTies is this year’s hottest ticket to who’s who in the world of local movers and shakers. Past winners included Jesse Daniel, Double Meat Please, Alwa Gordon, Martijn Stiphout, and Coffee Zombie Collective. This year is bigger and better than ever, which is only appropriate to commemorate the likes of Gabi Bravo, The Neighbor’s Pub, Ryan Coonerty, Wendy Frances, and the Emerald Mallard. Be a part of Santa Cruz’s biggest party of the year. MAT WEIR

INFO: 5:30pm, Woodhouse Brewery, 119 Madrone Way, Santa Cruz. $33-$53. 313-9461.

JAZZ

BILL FRISELL

Nominally a jazz musician and composer, guitarist and Grammy winner Bill Frisell boasts a body of work that spans multiple genres. He moves from style to style with seeming effortlessness, and his work is characterized in equal parts by its taste and authenticity. A prolific artist, Frisell has recorded acclaimed and influential albums for Blue Note, Okeh, Savoy, Nonesuch, and ECM. For these performances, Frisell leads his Good Dog quintet, featuring pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Kenny Wollesen and bassist Tony Scherr. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7 & 9pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $47-$58. 427-2227.

SATURDAY 5/17

CHOIR

CHORALE SINGS PALESTRINA

Time travel back to the epicenter of the Italian Renaissance with the Santa Cruz Chorale and Palestrina’s Mass for Pope Marcellus. This masterpiece, by the composer who perfected polyphonic music, is sculpted by the rich interplay of six-part vocals. Sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses enter and exit the complex architecture of sound and text, building chord structures that repeat, echo, and vanish. The effect is stunning, with each line threading through the deepest voices, crowned by the high sopranos at the top. Palestrina’s 500-year-old music is interspersed with haunting works by modern composers, including two compositions by Randall Thompson and a mesmerizing Gregorian chant variation by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Come be refreshed by beautiful a cappella music in the superb acoustics of Holy Cross Church. It is also on Sunday at 4pm. CHRISTINA WATERS

INFO: 8pm, Holy Cross Church, 210 High St., Santa Cruz. $5-$30. 427-8023

CLASSICAL

PATTERNS IN A CHROMATIC FIELD

Cellist Tyler Borden and pianist Mari Kawamura come together to present a rare performance of Morton Feldman’s Patterns in a Chromatic Field. A prime example of his late work, this piece is characterized by unpredictable repetition, lengthy pieces, complex melodies, and vagueness. Feldman intentionally made parts ambiguous to force the performers to decide how to interpret the music. Borden specializes in modern, experimental music, while also examining the strengths and failures of his instrument and himself. Kawamura is an agile pianist who gives explosive and expressive performances. Her curiosity draws her to pieces that utilize the full potential of the piano. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm. Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $20. (509) 627-9491.

ROCK

THE LOVED ONES

On their original run, Oakland’s The Loved Ones burned brightly and quickly, lasting only a few years. During that time, they turned out two well-regarded albums, 1993’s The Price for Love and Better Do Right (1994). Their group’s style drew from ’60s R&B, using vintage gear. That age-old bane of musicians—creative differences—spelled an early end for the group, but their music left a lasting impression on the Bay Area. They reunited briefly a decade ago, and are doing it again, this time with a handful of U.S. and European dates, and a new album to come. Lunchbox opens. BK

INFO: 9pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $25. 429-6994.

SUNDAY 1/18

PUNK

COCKNEY REJECTS

Oi! Oi! Oi! The Cockney Rejects are still at it, or at least a version of them put together last year by lead reject Jeff Geggus, aka Stinky Turner. This current lineup includes Olga from The Toy Dolls bashing the strings. Starting with the inaugural class of British punks in ’78, The Cockney Rejects gave Oi! its name, showed that punks could pen football anthems as well as anyone, and reflected the urban and suburban blight that was the reality for UK working-class youth heading into Thatcher’s ’80s. Their gleeful defiance is just as relevant in 2025 America. KLJ

INFO: 5pm, Vets Memorial Building, Santa Cruz, $29-$41. 454-0478.

POP

BROOKE ALEXX

A vocal powerhouse with girl-next-door charm, Brooke Alexx brings “The Big(ger) Mouth Tour” to the Catalyst.With candid lyrics that feel like sneaking a peek into the intimate and embarrassing details of someone’s diary, Brooke offers a blunt look at her 20s. Her angsty earworms and summery riffs tell stories of vacation breakups, catching up with exes’ moms, and the not-so-secret wish to be thought of as hot, not just cute. Jump around to Brooke’s rich, resonant voice and her fierce, all-female band with songs to make you laugh and cry, and maybe feel a little less alone. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $23. 713-5492

TUESDAY 5/20

R&B

ANNA MOSS

When it comes to music, it doesn’t get more American than multi-instrumentalist Anna Moss. Born in the Ozarks, Moss mixes the soul of New Orleans with the music of R&B and folk for a sound that defies the boundaries of genre. Her success began as one half of pop-folk duo Handmade Moment with partner Joel Ludford. However, when the 2020 pandemic kept everyone in lockdown, Moss found herself in a funk. She got out of it the only way she knew how, by writing music for what would be her first solo act, Anna Moss and the Nightshades. Last year she released her album Amnesty, featuring the track she recorded for NPR’s Tiny Desk, “Slow Down Kamikaze.” MW

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.