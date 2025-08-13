.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 8/14

BLUEGRASS

DELLA MAE

All-woman string band Della Mae packs a punch with powerhouse players: founder and lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, Grand National champion fiddler Kimber Ludiker, guitarist Avril Smith, and two-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year Vickie Vaughn. Della Mae’s playful and high-energy performances inspire audiences to clap and stomp along. It is bluegrass, after all, and they bring twangy finger-plucking, sailing strings and hooky melodies. The band is not only passionate about their performances, but they also advocate for increased opportunities for female musicians through mentorship and programming. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7:30pm, The Landing, 251-B Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. $35/adv, $45/door. 566-9411.

REGGAE

DAMIAN & STEPHEN MARLEY

Sons of reggae legend Bob Marley, Damian and Stephen Marley carry on their father’s legacy on their own and together. Stephen Marley is a multiple Grammy winner, earning recognition for his solo work and production of other artists. Starting from a roots reggae foundation, his music is informed by hip-hop, soul and dancehall, all with a Rastafarian perspective. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley secured worldwide fame with 2005’s Welcome to Jamrock. The record’s title track landed two Grammys. His lyrics often focus on social issues, including poverty and social justice. Together, the brothers Marley continue their musical journeys and embrace Bob Marley’s groundbreaking contributions. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Quarry Amphitheater, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. $70-$130. 459-4184.

FRIDAY 8/15

ART

ED PENNIMAN

Through meditative landscapes, joyful seascapes and fresh still-lifes, Ed Penniman creates peaceful mirrors of the natural world. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, his pieces reflect the lush greenery and warm sands of sunny California. Penniman’s love of art began in childhood and came to fruition in the early 1970s. In 1984, Guillain-Barré syndrome left him quadriplegic for three years. During this time, he continued painting and learned to use his mouth to hold the brushes. In his recovery, Penniman developed a deep appreciation for the relationships between humans and nature, and he tenderly depicts this in his art. The exhibit goes until Jan. 25, 2026. SN

INFO: MAH, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-1964.

ELECTRONIC

IN THE ROUND SESSIONS VOL. 4

Time to go round and round with In The Round Session Volume 4, featuring locals DJ Sardine, MR.EXTRACREDIT, and Joey Aliotti. This immersive night of house music promises to bring party people on a journey with energetic mixes and a unique setup. DJs will be in the middle of the Atrium floor—in the crowd. In other words, they won’t be separated by a stage. This is a special opportunity to connect, jump and dance to the beats as one. Unwind from the stress of the week with these deck demons and go into the weekend with high energy and egalitarian vibes. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10/adv, $20/door. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 8/16

FOLK, R&B CELLO

BEN SOLLEE

Kentucky-born Ben Sollee is an interesting cat. The phrase “folk R&B cellist” isn’t heard often enough in the popular music pantheon. That he’s an environmental activist who once packed a cello on his back and biked around the country in a tour he called the “Ditch the Vans” tour makes him the most unique R&B cellist ever. That’d be an impressive feat with a guitar, but a cello?! His lyrics are sweet and romantic, delivered in a beautifully sincere and soulful voice. He’s collaborated with My Morning Jacket and Bela Fleck, and his compositions include ballet and indie film soundtracking. Interesting cat indeed. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $20. 429-6994.

INDIE

STRFKR

Portland strikes again, or rather STRFKR strikes again. STRFKR was started by Josh Hodges, who wanted to create music that would inspire dancing but would also serve as just plain ol’ pop music. The lineup currently consists of Shawn Glassford on bass and drums, Keil Corcoran drums and vocals, and Arian Jalali on guitar and keyboards, and literally every member of the band on keyboards at some point. Is STRFKR succeeding with this band? Well, if chart placement, use in shows, ads and other media, and packed concerts full of sweaty, dancing bodies equals success, then yeah, pretty much. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $38. 713-5492.

SUNDAY 8/17

COMEDY

LEWIS BLACK

They say all good things must come to an end and that includes the howling of the dogs of society. With that, famed angry comedian Lewis Black is saying, “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road.” But instead of going back to the plough, the 76-year-old comedian is only quitting the open road, putting away the tour life after 35 years, and will focus on the simpler things in life like his podcast (aka his “Rantcast”), writing and maybe finally becoming the professional golfer he “was born to be.” Black’s comedy is viciously on-the-nose and sharp, especially when dealing with politics or the trappings of modern society. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $57. 423-8209.

ROCK

MEATBODIES

This psychedelic rock band hails from Los Angeles and is spearheaded by one Chad Ubovich. A longtime bass player for famous psych acts like Ty Segall and FUZZ, Ubovich started Meatbodies in 2011 around the same time FUZZ also formed. While the latter would have more of the indie media spotlight, Meatbodies became a favorite in the psych underground earning a fanbase with their fuel-injected live performances, catchy beats and lo-fi heavy sounds. Over the years they’ve released four albums, with last year’s Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom as their latest and definitely most diverse work to date. MW

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $18/adv, $22 door. 479-1854.

MONDAY 8/18

JAZZ

RAUL MIDÓN

Grammy-nominated guitarist and singer-songwriter Raul Midón is known for his distinctive guitar sound and his skillful combination of influences from pop, R&B, Latin and jazz. Blind since childhood, New Mexico-born Midón developed a trademark guitar style that incorporates rhythmic hand percussion and improvisation. His second major-label release (2005’s State of Mind) featured Jason Mraz and Stevie Wonder as guest artists. Midón has also collaborated with Herbie Hancock, Mike Stern, Lalah Hathaway, Queen Latifah and many others. His vocal “trumpet solos” are a popular element of recordings and live performances. Midón’s most recent studio album, Lost & Found, was released in 2024. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $40-$42. 427-2227.