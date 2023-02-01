.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Feb. 1-7

ARTS AND MUSIC

DR. MADD VIBE (ANGELO MOORE OF FISHBONE) AND THE MISSIN’ LINKS WITH MONKEY The whirlwind of punk, funk, ska, metal, soul and reggae that propels Fishbone is ever-present in lead singer/saxophonist Angelo Moore’s latest project, Dr. Madd Vibe and the Missin’ Links. The multiple time signatures, reggae rhythms and jazz triplets glide smoothly alongside Moore’s soulful vocals. “Music saves lives,” Moore told Pasadena Weekly. “It saves people’s minds and gives people a different perspective to look at life when there isn’t one. The music is the answer to a lot of people’s problems and prayers.” The multi-talented musician also plays the theremin and Hammond B3 with his other band, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step. But the Missin’ Link adds more of a hardcore sound to the ensemble—it’s also a platform for Moore to show off his skills on the double-tier organ. Monkey was born in 1996 at the height of the 4th Wave Ska Craze. They have been recording and touring the world since. $20 plus fees. Friday, Feb. 3, 8pm. The Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecrepeplace.com

A RAINBOW OF AMERICAN MUSICS Under the direction of Michael McGushin, UCSC Chamber Singers will open the show with a performance of the first printed music to originate in the “New World,” including music in the ancient Inca Quechua language and Nahuatl, the Aztec language. To celebrate Black History Month, the award-nominated Endurance Quartet of Houston, Texas, will perform a set of traditional gospel music. The group’s African American hymnody—the roots of the gospel style we know today—is an emotional and unforgettable live music experience. There will also be a pre-concert talk in the sanctuary at 7:15pm and a meet-the-artists reception for season ticket holders and donors in Holy Cross Hall at 6pm. $12-30 plus fees. Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30pm. Holy Cross Church, 210 High St., Santa Cruz. scbaroque.org

JENNY DON’T AND THE SPURS WITH HANK AND ELLA WITH THE FINE COUNTRY BAND PLUS MIKE HELLMAN For more than a decade, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs has been a musical force—a burst of spirited garage-infused country music delivered with sincerity and raw conviction. They churn out infectious energy during their must-see live shows. The group’s persistent touring and recording schedule has amounted to nearly 500 live appearances in almost a dozen countries and a slew of albums and singles. Now, with a revamped lineup and a lot of live experience under their “tooled-leather western belts,” the outfit keeps riding into the sun that never sets. Husband and wife duo Hank and Ella with the Fine Country Band is a throwback to vintage country, traditional Americana and the deep roots that are considered the foundation of all music. $15/$20 plus fees. Saturday, Feb. 4, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

DEB TALAN (OF THE WEEPIES) WITH KACIE HILL After climbing the charts with indie rockers the Weepies, Deb Talan tells her story through her own music on a solo tour focused on healing and storytelling. Talan has been frank in interviews and blog posts about her mental health struggles and being a survivor of childhood incest. More recently, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy—Lucky Girl, Talan’s fourth solo record, goes deep into that chapter of her life. San Francisco singer-songwriter Kacie Hill opens. $20/$25 plus fees. Sunday, Feb. 5, 8pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

THE WOOD BROTHERS The Wood Brothers were grateful that they didn’t know they were making a record. “If we had known, we probably would have been too self-conscious to play what we played,” bassist/vocalist Chris Wood says. “At the time, we just thought we were jamming to break in our new studio, so we felt free to explore all these different ways of performing together without worrying about form or structure. It was liberating.” On past records, the band—Wood, guitarist/vocalist Oliver Wood and drummer/keyboardist Jano Rix—would write an extensive collection of songs and then record them all at once. With Kingdom In My Mind, the Wood Brothers create tunes from expansive instrumental jam sessions. The easygoing, improvised sessions became a massive pool of source material, which became Kingdom, their seventh studio release and most experimental and intuitive collection yet. “A testament to the limitless creativity of the unharnessed mind, the record explores the power of our external surroundings to shape our internal worlds, reckoning with time, mortality and human nature.” $22/24 plus fees. Monday, Feb. 6, 8pm. Rio Theatre 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com

KENNY BARRON TRIO 2016’s Book of Invention marked Kenny Barron’s first trio outing in 20 years and first recording with Kenny Barron Trio bandmates bassist Kiyoshi Kitagawa and drummer Johnathan Blake. The National Endowment for the Arts honoree mesmerizes audiences with his sensitive melodies and contagious rhythms. Jazz Weekly calls him “The most lyrical piano player of our time.” The Philadelphia native moved to New York City at 19 and freelanced with Roy Haynes, Lee Morgan and James Moody after the tenor saxophonist heard him play at the Five Spot. Upon Moody’s recommendation, Dizzy Gillespie hired Barron in 1962, and he developed an appreciation for Latin and Caribbean rhythms. The pianist went on to play with Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Milt Jackson and Buddy Rich. In the early ’70s, Barron worked with Yusef Lateef, a key influence in his art for improvisation. Barron’s Sunset To Dawn was his first of 40 recordings as a band leader. His duo record with Stan Getz, People Time, was the first of 11 Grammy nods. Without Deception, Barron’s 2020 follow-up to The Art of Conversation, was hailed as one of the top jazz records of the year. $57.25/$63.00; $31.50/students. Monday, Feb. 6, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

MATT ANDERSEN WITH MARIEL BUCKLEY When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note. His soulful performances run the scope from intimate to headbangers. In the studio, Andersen’s always got the same attention to detail as he has to his live shows. His poignant work has amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify and 18 million views on YouTube. His forthcoming record, The Big Bottle of Joy, comes out on March 10. Meanwhile, Mariel Buckley reveals authenticity and pushes her songwriting to challenging peaks on Everywhere I Used to Be. While in the studio, she moved towards contemporary production and quickly found herself in a “daily rhythm of deconstructing and rebuilding each song to find its full potential.” On “Whatever Helps You,” Buckley serenades the night with country futurism, and in “Neon Blue,” she struggles with loss through reverberated guitar riffs and ‘80s deep synth chords that transition into a throbbing rock beat. Other tunes are coated in detailed, personalized lyrics. $22/24 plus fees. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com

COMMUNITY

UCSC INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS AND SCIENCES GRAND OPENING The community is invited to celebrate the launch of this new cultural center in Santa Cruz—in addition to the three exhibits, there will be food trucks and live music. The new galleries provide a home for the innovative and nationally renowned art and justice exhibitions and events for which the Institute of the Arts and Sciences has become known. Inaugural exhibitions include Seeing and Seen, a collection of the work from 2022 MacArthur Fellow artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka presented in collaboration with the San José Museum of Art, and Degrees of Visibility/ Ashes Ashes by artist and activist Ashley Hunt. These exhibitions expose the troubling histories and current ramifications of prisons and are part of IAS’s ongoing project “Visualizing Abolition,” UCSC’s Mellon Foundation-funded public scholarship initiative. Free. Sunday, Feb. 5, noon-5pm. UCSC Institute of Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Ave., Santa Cruz. ias.ucsc.edu/venue/institute-of-the-arts-and-sciences

DR. IBRAM X. KENDI AND NIC STONE: ‘HOW TO BE A (YOUNG) ANTIRACIST’ The New York Times bestseller How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi shapes how a generation thinks about race and racism. How to Be a (Young) Antiracist is a positive reframing of the concepts shared in the adult book, with young adulthood front and center. Aimed at readers 12 and up, and co-authored by award-winning children’s author Nic Stone, How to Be a (Young) Antiracist empowers teen readers to help create a more just society. Kendi and Stone have revised this work to provide anecdotes and data that speak directly to the experiences and concerns of younger readers, encouraging them to think critically and build a more equitable world. Antiracism is a journey, and young adults will have a map to carve their own path. $25-45. Sunday, Feb. 5, 8pm. Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com

____

Submit upcoming events HERE