.Things to do in Santa Cruz for the Week of 7.26 – 8.1.23

MUSIC AND ARTS

DOG DAY AFTERNOON Seascape’s concerts were kid, family and dog friendly. Catch the last one Sunday. Photo: Brad Kava

Wrath of KaiJune: A Burlesque And Drag Tribute To Giant Monsters. With a name like that, how can you say no? It turns out this Wednesday performance is the ultimate tribute to show stomping glamour and seduction. It is the unified spirit that Pride month never dies. Performances are by local artists, including Xinistra Gl’amour, Babraham Lincoln, Sylvia Wrath, Shiza Minnelli, Miss Monsterra, Jubilee, Carolina Peach and Selina de Vestige. Giant monsters are unapologetically themselves and strive to bring this embodiment of KaiJune Pride to the stage. It promises to be a night full of monsters ready to take you for a wild ride into their world. It plays 7:30-9:30pm Wednesday at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing, 119 Madrone St. Santa Cruz. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

The Dream Inn is bringing the second Summer Dreaminn’ Marketplace, connecting residents, visitors and local artisans for an evening of shopping, food, beverages and music. Local artisans and makers will showcase goods as diverse as jewelry to art, ethically-made swimwear, soaps and screen prints, to woodwork on the patio with live music from Claudia Melega and Dennis Dove. It’s Wednesday 4-8pm on the front patio, 175 West Cliff Drive. Free admission.

Reggae Thursdays at the Cruz Kitchen & Taps is a great time to get your rasta man and woman chops on. DJ Spleece is the man behind the stand who brings out the reggae fans. Check him out 6-8pm at 145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz. Free

MARIO Y SU TIMBEKO is a band formed by Cuban drummer and composer Mario Salomón, featuring Carlos Caro on congas and percussion, bassist and cuatro player Pedro Pastrana, Erick Peralta on keys, pianist Jason Moen, singer Christelle Durandy, singer and songwriter Juan Luis Perez. They made their debut on the streets of Oakland at the 2018 Temescal Street Fair. TimbeKO incorporates elements of R&B, gospel, jazz and funk into the sounds of popular Cuban Salsa, also known as Timba. They play Friday at 9pm at Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way. Tickets are $20.

THE LOSS of the great outdoor Seascape Beach Resort concert stage is bad news for Aptos area music fans: the great free summer concert series on the hill outside the resort will be canceled after this Sunday because of complaints from neighbors.

The series has brought in a wealth of original and cover music by some of the area’s top performers from 2-4pm in the picturesque spot where the resort stages weddings, with room for kids to play and families to picnic.

It became what Aptos is seriously missing: a town center with regular gatherings.

Neil Pearlberg, the concert promoter, said he was given news that he had to cancel a scheduled show by James Durbin last week–because he was told Durbin, the American Idol finalist, would bring in a “seedy” crowd. He was also told his last show would be July 30.

One resort manager said the business had noise complaints from a neighbor.

The weekly concerts attracted hundreds of people from all over, who might not have come to the resort on a Sunday, said Pearlberg.

“The place is dead,” Pearlberg added. “They are making money and bringing in people from Santa Cruz who never go there. It’s a battle. Is there a better stage in California? You’ve got rock ‘n’ roll, the beach and Monterey Bay. It’s what California is about. Aptos is crying out for something like this.”

There’s some good news: 1. The last show features a celebrated band called Pet Roxx, a classic rock covers outfit. 2. A resort representative said they would bring in quieter music by the bar and pool. 3. Pearlberg is working to launch a new concert series at Pleasure Point starting in August. Watch this space for listings.

COMMUNITY

CEO WORKS: What Small Businesses Need to Know: California’s Retirement Mandate and Secure Act 2.0

If you own a business in California with five or more w2 employees, it’s crucial you understand the state’s retirement mandate and how it affects your company. The Secure Act 2.0 is a new law aimed at improving retirement security for Americans and benefits create significant tax benefits for new SMBs that are setting up a new 401k plan for their business in 2023 and beyond. Failure to comply can result in hefty fines, so it’s essential that you make sure your business is in compliance. Presenter David Roberto will explain exactly what you need to know and will answer any questions you may have. Lunch included with ticket purchase and the first 15 registrants will get a free pair of socks and tumbler! Register at: bit.ly/scwceoworksj26