.Things to do in Santa Cruz for the Week of 7.5 – 7.11.23

This week's goings on around town

By Brad Kava
MUSIC & ART

Alex Lucero’s band plays free 6-8pm Wednesday at Capitola’s Esplanade Park bandstand for the city’s weekly concert series. Born and raised in small-town Oakdale, California, Alex began developing his musical prowess at the age of 16 by performing live throughout his local scene, turning heads everywhere he played. His velvety, gravel vocals and bass and guitar playing transform any room he performs. 

At the age of 23, Alex moved to Santa Cruz to pursue music full time. Influenced by the soul music of the ’60s and ’70s, Alex successfully blends the styles of his idols, meshing soul, blues, and Americana music, while making it distinctly his own. 

Extra Large and Sasha’s Money play for free at 5:30pm at the weekly summer Crow’s Nest music and barbecue series Thursday. The ever-popular Extra Large had relocated to Mexico, much to fans’ chagrin, but they are back for summer gigs. They always pack the house, so luckily, this one is on the beach with plenty of food and good spirits.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the latest offering from Cabrillo Theater and plays at the college’s Crocker Theater this Friday through the end of the month on weekends. It’s hard to imagine as a musical but this showcases the Disney animated film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book pulls directly from the novel to portray the themes of seeing past differences to embrace humanity. Showtimes are 7:30 with Sunday matinees. Tickets are $25-$60. Info: [email protected].

Metalachi is what you get when you combine Metallica with Mariachi music. Sounds crazy, right? But that’s the band’s charm. They’ve been featured on TV’s “America’s Got Talent” and an AT&T commercial. They play Friday at Moe’s Alley at 9pm (with an opener) at 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. Tickets are $18 and available at moesalley.com

COMMUNITY

Sunset Beach Bowls This event happens every Tuesday night at Moran Lake Beach. It starts one hour before sunset and goes till sunset. It’s beautiful how all the four elements are represented: earth, wind, fire (there is a small bonfire each week) and of course water. The sessions are free/donation based. Hosted by Kim Molloy with Harp and Crystal Harp by Justin & Lola, aka Thelovebrydsmusic on social media.

Kim’s contact info:831-333-6736 crystalinnesound.com

Brad Kava
