.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 11-17

ARTS AND MUSIC

JUDY COLLINS Judy Collins’ voice has been entrenched in the framework of this country since she arose out of the early ’60s folk revival alongside notables, including Joan Baez. The Grammy Award winner’s graceful vibrato on her 1967 cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now” resonates with millions of fans. But Collins’ 2022 release Spellbound features not one cover—it’s the icon’s first record of all original tunes. It’s also Collins’ 55th album. You read correctly. 55. “Making art is finding something that has to do with everything that happens: the good, the bad, the happy, the sad, the angry, the depressed,” Collins told me before a 2016 show in Monterey. “All those things filter into whatever the artist is creating in order to get through the day. The dark and the light go together.” $35/$50 plus fees. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com

DIRTY LOOKS: ‘CITY OF LOST SOULS’ Described as “Hedwig and the Angry Inch in reverse,” the 1983 trans punk musical is considered the “instant cult classic you’ve never seen.” It’s like lost footage of a John Waters movie never made. The pseudo-documentary follows the devious performances of trans punk star Jayne County (in her only starring role) and Angie Stardust, who runs a boarding house and the ground-floor restaurant, “Burger Queen,” where her lodgers earn their keep: Tron Von Hollywood, Tara O’Hara, Joaquín la Habana, Judith Flex and Gary—Divine would have fit in perfectly. Experimental filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim focused their attention on the trans and gender-defying Americans who found sanctuary in Berlin’s club scene of the ’80s, where he caught some of the most candid and startlingly prophetic intergenerational discussions about trans life ever. $10; $8/members. Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:30pm. Indexical, 1050 River St., #119, Santa Cruz. indexical.org

JEFF ROSENSTOCK WITH CHEEKFACE Jeff Rosenstock’s 2020 solo album No Dream has been dubbed an “accidentally universal record for a damaged, difficult time.” “I thought I had just made a record for no one,” Rosenstock says. “What’s the point of feeling this way? Does it help to vocalize it?” In addition to releasing the well-received, 13-track solo record, the eclectic rocker behind the Arrogant Sons of Bitches and DIY Bomb the Music Industry! performed with Mikey Erg, recorded and toured with the Bruce Lee Band, released a Neil Young covers record with Laura Stevenson, reissued two of his early out-of-print albums, amassed a live album and 76-page photo book and scored more than 80 episodes of “Craig of the Creek” for the Cartoon Network. “I didn’t expect to be doing well in my life, ever,” Rosenstock notes. Los Angeles indie rock trio Cheekface opens. $20 plus fees. Saturday, Jan. 14, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com

SAM GRISMAN PROJECT PRESENTS GARCIA/GRISMAN Mandolinist extraordinaire David “Dawg” Grisman, and Jerry Garcia, like the Grateful Dead as a band, finished each other’s musical sentences, which subsequently led to lots of collaborations. David’s son Sam explains his project: “The music that my father and his close friend [Garcia] made in the early ’90s in the house that I grew up in is not only some of the most timeless acoustic music ever recorded. It is also impressive how deeply they get beneath their favorite songs—originals, covers or traditional/old-time tunes—and how expertly that material was curated. My goal in starting the Sam Grisman Project is to build a platform for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music. By playing some of their beloved repertoire and sharing the original music that our collective has to offer, we will also show the impact that this music has had on our musical voices. Ultimately, there is nothing that makes me happier than playing great songs with my best friends, and I hope to share that happiness with audiences all over!” $20/$25 plus fees. Sunday, Jan. 15, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL ON TOUR: CELEBRATING 65 YEARS Fronted by Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling on vocals with musical director Christian Sands on piano, the sextet also features Lakecia Benjamin on alto saxophone, Yasushi Nakamura on bass and Clarence Penn on drums. The combo of jazz superstars and up-and-comers embodies the “artistry, spirit and fun of the Monterey Jazz Festival,” the longest continuous jazz festival in the world. “We unveiled our new MJF on Tour this year at the Monterey Jazz Festival to a standing ovation and wild cheers,” MJF’s artistic director Tim Jackson says. “It’s an amazing, cross-generational band of very accomplished artists that have special meaning to the Monterey Jazz Festival by the sheer force of their virtuosity and deep soul. Plus, this band is a whole lot of fun!” $68.25/$63; $34/students. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7pm; 9pm show ($47.25/$52.50; $26.25/students). Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

COMMUNITY

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS. SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE You might not get the same dazzling show that you’d expect from a Golden State game amongst 18,000 riled-up fans cheering on Stephen and Draymond at the Chase Center. But the Santa Cruz Warriors—and whoever they play—are far from where the not-quite-good-enough-for-the-NBA players are sent to die. This season, nearly 50% of the NBA is made up of former G leaguers. It wasn’t long ago that Jordan Poole was suiting up for games at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. Now, he’s considered one of the top guards in the NBA. $27.20-$275. Thursday, Jan. 12, 7pm. Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruz.gleague.nba.com

(POSTPONED) CRUZHACKS 2023 UCSC’s largest hackathon, CruzHacks, is a three-day event where you can work with others on new software and/or hardware projects. Who knows? It might be ground zero for the next Jobs, Gates or Zuckerberg. You’ll be able to build your ideas, network and show off your talent. Ideas can be formed through teams or individually. There are hundreds of students, mentors, sponsors and judges that can help push your vision forward. The event also includes workshops for students of all levels to learn and improve their technical skills. Free (for students, mentors, judges and volunteers). Friday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 15. UCSC Stevenson Event Center, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. cruzhacks.com

MLK MARCH FOR THE DREAM The march will begin at Pacific Avenue and end at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, where there will be a commemoration of the accomplishments of the past and acknowledgment of the “fierce urgency of now” in forming a more just America. Cosponsors are Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center and the Resource Center for Nonviolence. “Radically building the beloved community. Uplift. Heal. Empower.” Free (with registration). Monday, Jan. 16, 10am-1pm. Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street, Santa Cruz. (Youth Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28). naacpsantacruz.com

____

