.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 25-31

ARTS AND MUSIC

SUNSET LINES WITH HUMAN ERRORS AND TAPES Liz Brooks (vocals/synth) and Paul McCorkle (producer/guitars/synth) decided to start Sunset Lines following the intense collapse of a previous project. Their 2017 debut EP, Slippery Slope, is synth-heavy pop that centers around San Francisco, the joys of moving to a new city and wounds healing from the end of a long-term relationship. The duo has continued to hone Sunset Lines’ sound—Brooks on the writing end and McCorkle on the music production side. The result: ’80s synth-pop with crisp modern-day production and effects, which erupt throughout their latest EP, Home Anywhere. The recently married couple now lives in Santa Cruz, and Sunset Lines’ new chapter includes a tight rhythm section courtesy of Brett Wiltshire (bass) and Adam Soffrin (drums). The synth-pop roots remain intact with a bonus dance-oriented sound that inspires high-energy live shows with an ever-present symbiotic relationship between the band and the audience. $10. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9pm. The Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. thebluelagoon.com

NEIL HAMBURGER WITH MAJOR ENTERTAINER From Madison Square Garden to the Edinburgh Fringe Fest, Gregg Turkington, aka Neil Hamburger, has performed at every venue imaginable. Once, he even did a show in pitch black. The comedian, whose alter-ego echoes with inspiration from the likes of Andy Kaufman, has a growing list of television credits that include “Tim and Eric Awesome Show,” “Tom Green Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Jack White produced Hamburger’s Live at Third Man album in Nashville, and one of his earlier records—1992’s Great Phone Calls—was touted by Spin magazine as one of the “40 Greatest Comedy Albums of All Time.” The 2015 feature-length film Entertainment, loosely based on the Hamburger alter ego, co-stars John C. Reilly, Tye Sheridan and Michael Cera. It premiered at Sundance to glowing reviews. Hamburger’s 2019 record, Still Dwelling, features a noteworthy version of “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar that includes Hamburger crooning alongside Mike Patton and Jack Black. “Twenty years of touring for a normal entertainer would be great,” Hamburger told Impose recently. “But 20 years of touring for me is like 45 or 50 years of touring for anyone else because there are no days off.” $25/$30 plus fees. Thursday, Jan. 26, 8pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

SMOKE CHASER WITH KING TIDE AND THE NEVER HASBEENS Smoke Chaser, featuring members of the Suborbitals and Monterey singer Malinda DeRouen, is self-described as an “original rock band from Santa Cruz that creates lush, catchy psych-pop soundscapes.” Meanwhile, the Never HasBeens’ We Will Not Be Unheard is a country-punk-alt-rock hybrid intertwined with the fingerprints of Santa Cruz. St. Paul was inspired to pen “Radio Songs,” a catchy indie throwback to early ’90s MTV “Buzz Bands” like the Gin Blossoms, after hearing Wilco’s cover of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset” on KZSC. “Radio songs they came out of my window/ ‘Waterloo Sunset’ covered by Wilco,” St. Paul sings. There’s even a shout-out to the local radio station: “As the radio waves began to rise from the left of the dial/ The ‘Great Eighty-Eight’ still survives.” $10/12 plus fees. Thursday, Jan. 26, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com

CUT CHEMIST WITH MH THE VERB (DJ SET PLUS FULL BAND) A talented turntablist, DJ and producer, Cut Chemist (born Lucas MacFadden) is also a member of underground rap outfit Jurassic 5 and the Los Angeles Latin funk band Ozomatli. His tracks have also appeared on two renowned DJ compilations, Return of the DJ, Vol. 1, and Deep Concentration. Cut Chemist blew up on the scene with his B-side debut “Unified Rebelution” in 1993. “Lesson 4: The Radio” was a tribute to Double D and Steinski’s influential hip-hop collage “Lessons 1-3” and includes homages to Indeep, Bob James, Spoonie Gee and Dan Ackroyd. Cut has remained busy, contributing “Lesson 6” to Jurassic 5’s eponymous EP and producing the record. He’s also a master remixer of work by everyone from DJ Shadow to Liquid Liquid and outside work (scratching for Less Than Jake). Multimedia artist MH the Verb uses afro-futurism, ala Octavia Butler, to build community while blending jazz, funk, hip-hop and electronica. The MC/DJ/producer has created a spacey catalog by mixing live instrumentation and studio production complimented by his bass vocals and poetic activism. $22/24 plus fees. Friday, Jan. 27, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com

GHOST-NOTE WITH DJ WYZE 1 Ghost-Note—headed by Snarky Puppy’s multi-Grammy Award-winning percussive duo Robert Sput Searight and Nate Werth—unearths an eruption of sound. Alongside next-level musicians—representing members of Prince, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar and others—they push funk into the future and build uplifting foundations inspired by the likes of James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone. With Ghost-Note’s 2019 LP, Swagism, their mission is clear: unleash heavy-hitting beats first and foremost, then shape a tapestry of uninhabited, layered music. The record includes a variety of notable guest collaborators, including Kamasi Washington, Karl Denson, Bobby Sparks and Nigel Hall. Swagism is also an example of the band’s astonishing ability to meld and magnify sounds, ultimately bringing together complex alliances. $25/$30 plus fees. Saturday, Jan. 28, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

JASON MARSALIS QUARTET: IN TRIBUTE TO LIONEL HAMPTON The Jason Marsalis Quartet pays tribute to iconic vibraphonist Lionel Hampton. From a young age, it was clear that Marsalis had what it took to be a jazz great, on par with his father, Ellis Marsalis, and siblings, Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo. The four brothers and their patriarch Ellis comprise “New Orleans’ venerable first family of jazz.” Renowned as both a vibraphonist and a drummer, Jason continues to grow and develop as a composer and performer. His maturity and musical command are evident each time he performs. The Jason Marsalis Quartet will feature clarinetist Joe Goldberg, pianist Kris Tokarski and drummer Gerald Watkins. $42/$47.25; $23.50/students. Monday, Jan. 30, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

COMMUNITY

HOUSING MATTERS X COLLECTIVE: H.O.U.S.E. PARTY Eat, drink, shop, dance and laugh the night away as you enjoy live music from the Joint Chiefs, food by Yakitori Toriman, Hindsight Café and A Party For Your Palate, sweets by Laurel Bakes and Bread Boy, drinks by Front & Cooper, live comedy from DNA Comedy Lab and KindPeoples and an interactive scavenger hunt (win a wine tasting at Windy Oaks Estate). There will also be a champagne toast to celebrate the partnerships that have assisted over 1150 people through H.O.U.S.E. Dr. Josh Bamberger, an early adopter of Permanent Supportive Housing will speak. $10. Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-9pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. housingmatterssc.org

HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOURS Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Space is limited, and pre-registration is recommended. Masks and social distancing are required. $10 (parking fee). Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. thatsmypark.org

____

Submit upcoming events HERE