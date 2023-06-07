.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 7 – 13, 2023

Things to do in Santa Cruz

ARTS & MUSIC

LA BOHEME

Raise your glasses and toast to a unique opera experience with the Santa Cruz Opera Project’s modern take on Puccini’s La Boheme at Woodhouse Blending and Brewery at 119 Madrone Street in Santa Cruz. Immerse yourself in the world of bohemian artists, love and loss told through the eyes of our own community. La Boheme is set in 1830 Paris about a seamstress and her group of artist friends.

Doors open an hour before the show starts to allow patrons to get comfortable and order delicious food and drinks. A free preview will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm with more show dates on June 8 and 11 at 7pm. Cost of non-preview shows are $25.

See more at santacruzoperaproject.org

REDWOOD MUSIC CAMP

Redwood Music Camp is held at Monte Vista Christian School on 2 School Way in Watsonville. It is a two-day event offering over 30 workshops for players of fiddle, guitar, harp, Irish flute, penny whistle, concertina, Irish tenor banjo, dulcimer and mandolin. Singers are also welcome to join.

There will be introductory classes for harp, mountain dulcimer and bones, and instruments for these classes will be provided. Each day there are three time slots for workshops plus a lunch break, and end with a choice of facilitated sessions (slow and fast). Workshops will be held either outside in shady locations or indoors. On-site overnight lodging is available Saturday evening.

Instructors include both local and Bay Area luminaries in the traditional music world: Adam Hendey, Autumn Rhodes, Bill Coulter, Fox Pettinotti, Neal Hellman, John Weed, Rachel Goodman, Shelley Phillips and Verlene Schermer. New to camp this year are instructors Barbara Snyder, Emma May and Sarah Newman.

The event is put on by the Community Music School of Santa Cruz, and costs between $45 and $160 dollars ($45 for one workshop, $90 for the full day and $160 for the full weekend).

See more at communitymusicschool.org/redwood-music-camp

WORLD HARMONY CHORUS

Join vocal instructor Daniel Steinberg at the London Nelson Center in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, June 13 at 6pm for a chance to expand your choral range and experience. Steinberg utilizes repertoire from a wide variety of ethnic sources and folk traditions, including songs from Ukraine, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, Galicia. The result is an ongoing chorus for participants of all ages.



All parts of the class are taught by ear, and musical transcriptions are provided. If you’ve never experienced the magic of singing in a choir, or if you’ve always thought of yourself as someone who “just can’t sing,” this is a great way to start. There are plenty of challenges and solo opportunities for experienced singers, as well.

See more at instantharmony.com/chorus.html

COMMUNITY

JAPANESE CULTURAL FAIR

2023 will be the 35th annual Japanese Cultural Fair. This fun and free fair is aimed to entertain the whole family and will feature traditional Japanese music (taiko drumming, shamisen, shakuhachi) as well as folk festival dance, great Japanese food, textile arts, crafts, martial arts youth demonstrations, bonsai, kimono, sumie ink painting and ikebana.The purpose of the Japanese Cultural Fair is to provide an opportunity for the community to increase its awareness and understanding of Japanese culture.

This free event takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 11am-6pm and is located at 103 Emmett Street in Santa Cruz. There will also be a free shuttle from the Santa Cruz County Building.

See more at www.jcfsantacruz.org/

CAPITOLA ROD AND CUSTOM CAR SHOW

Join the Capitola Public Safety & Community Service Foundation on Saturday, June 10 from 8:30am-5pm and again Sunday, June 11 between 9am-3pm for their 16th Annual Capitola Rod and Custom Classic Car Show.



Saturday morning these classic beauties will cruise the coastline from the Santa Cruz Boardwalk to Capitola, and throughout the entire weekend attendees will get to see awesome cars, eat at yummy restaurants and have family fun on the beach. The event is free to the public.

See more at capitolavillage.com/event/capitola-rod-custom-classic-car-show-2/

OPEN MIC

You don’t have to be a performer to get up in front of a crowd and show what you’ve got! Everyone can get their chance in the spotlight at Capitola’s Ugly Mug during open mic on Monday evenings starting at 5pm. Come share what you love and what you are working on with your adoring audience.

Sign ups begin around 5pm and are limited to two songs or 8 minutes. For spoken word performers, please limit to 6 minutes.

See more at www.cafeugly.com/live-music-the-mug