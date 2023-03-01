.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: March 1-7

ARTS AND MUSIC

MEG BAIRD AND CHRIS FORSYTH Philly native Meg Baird began as a potent piece of the City of Brotherly Love’s indie rock scene; she’s worked with Kurt Vile and co-founded psych-folk rockers Espers. Outside Philly, Baird has worked with Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Sharon Van Etten. “It always felt pretty organic,” Baird said of the Philly music scene before a show in Big Sur about 10 years ago. “It’s all about people who love music and help each other out.” Baird’s 2023 release, Furling—co-produced and recorded with Charlie Saufley, her partner and Heron Oblivion bandmate—marks the singer-songwriter’s first solo album in eight years. The piano-centric LP is hypnotically contemplative. Fellow Philly musician and experimental guitarist Chris Forsyth—known for his work with Solar Motel Band—blasts off as a confident frontman on his 2022 record, Evolution Here We Come. $18 plus fees. Thursday, March 2, 8pm. The Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com

EDDIE 9V WITH FLYPAPER BLUES “I’ve seen a trend in modern recording,” guitar prodigy Eddie 9V said. “There’s no soul. I took inspiration from Albert Collins, Otis Rush and Mike Bloomfield. All those great records were done live with their buddies and no overdubs. I wanted the playing to be spot-on—but even if we made a mistake, we kept going.” Eddie’s 2021 release, Little Black Flies, comes full circle: the kid who once loitered outside the clubs of Atlanta is now leading Georgia’s most significant players into the studio. The rocker aims to pass that spirit on to everyone who hears the record. “It makes my day to please someone after they work all day,” he says. “My job is to make them smile and let the music make them forget—or remember.” Flypaper Blues, meanwhile, is self-described as “a little whiskey, coffee grinds, 2-in-1 oil and a whole lot of fiddle, driving drums and bass rhythms.” $15/$20 plus fees. Thursday, March 2, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

NICK COLLETTI (FULLY SEATED) Online, Nick Colletti has amassed a fanbase of nearly a million, with whom he regularly engages. With his “natural charm and raw talent,” Colletti quickly emerges as “one of Hollywood’s most dynamic and sought-after comedians and personalities.” He currently stars alongside Jimmy Tatro in Facebook Watch’s hit comedy “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” which is set to begin production on its third season. Colletti plays Duncan in the pseudo-reality show that centers on four best friends navigating life in Simi Valley. $25/$30 plus fees. Friday, March 3, 9pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

THE DESLONDES WITH DESIREE CANNON From bluegrass and R&B to gospel and folk-rock, the Deslondes’ sound is a gumbo of influences—like many New Orleans bands—spanning the genre mill. Dan Cutler (vocals/stand-up bass), Sam Doores (vocals/guitar), Riley Downing (vocals/guitar), Cameron Snyder (vocals/percussion) and John James Tourville (fiddle/pedal steel) equally partake in the songwriting process. The outfit’s widely touted self-titled debut continues to elicit praise. “Their debut introduces a band that sounds confident and fully formed,” Pitchfork wrote. “Every song contains some new flourish or some new idea to distinguish it.” Following a five-year hiatus, their 2022 record, Ways & Means, is even better, which is hard to fathom. Somehow, a group of all lead singers has found a way to synchronize more while mixing in some experimentation a la sprinklings of psych-rock to their perpetual mix of musical influences. $30/$34 plus fees. Friday, March 3, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com

POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATER The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich and the talents of his furry costar. There are more than 25 pets in the show; each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life! They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage. Gregory Popovich has shared his expertise in raising, training and living harmoniously with pets in two books: You CAN Train Your Cat and Doggy Gone Good. Gregory has also produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” has already won several awards, including the “Audience Choice Award” at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles and International Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Popovich has been voted “Entertainer of the Year” in Las Vegas. $15/$30 plus fees. Sunday, March 5, 4pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO Paul Simon’s 1987 Graceland album introduced Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the world. For 60 years, South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award winning group has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with uplifting vocal harmonies and signature dance moves. The late former South African President Nelson Mandela designated the group “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world,” a title the members carry with them with the highest honor. In 2018 the group received two Grammy Award nods for two separate albums, a first in the history of the World Music nominating category. These two recognitions brought their career total to 19 Grammy nominations. One of these albums, Shaka Zulu Revisited, won Best World Music Album, the group’s fifth Grammy win and the most for any world music group. Ladysmith Black Mambazo has performed for millions, singing a message of peace, love and harmony. $42/$63 plus fees. Tuesday, March 7, 7:30pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

COMMUNITY

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS. Cleveland Charge You might not get the same dazzling show that you’d expect from a Golden State game amongst 18,000 riled-up fans cheering on Stephen and Draymond at the Chase Center. But the Santa Cruz Warriors—and whoever they play—are far from where the not-quite-good-enough-for-the-NBA players are sent to die. Nearly 50% of the NBA is composed of former G leaguers this season. It wasn’t long ago that Jordan Poole was suiting up for games at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. Now, he’s considered one of the top guards in the NBA. $27.20-$275. Thursday, March 2, 7pm. Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruz.gleague.nba.com

HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR This groundbreaking dairy ranch is a window back in time. The hour-long tour includes visiting the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Free with $10 vehicle day-use fee. Sunday, March 5, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzstateparks.as.me

