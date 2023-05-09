.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: May 10-16

ARTS AND MUSIC

RYAN MONTBLEAU WITH REID GENAUER “My whole adult life has been this journey of trying to figure out where home is,” Ryan Montbleau says. “I think I’ve finally found it.” From the jungles of Peru to the beaches of Costa Rica to the streets of Brooklyn, from the backseat of a 16-passenger van, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has spent much of his life traversing the world on a continuous search for understanding. It’s a pursuit that’s guided him personally and professionally and come to define not only his music but his sense of who he is. And yet, listening to Montbleau’s aspiring new multi-part album, Wood, Fire, Water, and Air, there is a reflective sense of satisfaction in sitting still, an appreciation that perhaps all those spiritual treasures he’s been chasing for so long were right in front of him all along. Singer-songwriter Reid Genauer is known for fronting the jam-folk outfit Strangefolk in the mid-nineties. Since then, he has cemented his reputation as a prolific songsmith and band leader, fronting the Assembly of Dust. Genauer’s success as a songwriter is evident by the talented musicians who have supported him throughout the years. Beyond his Strangefolk and Assembly of Dust bandmates, Genauer has collaborated with the likes of Bela Fleck, John Scofield, Mike Gordon, David Grisman and Richie Havens. $20/$25 plus fees. Wednesday, May 10, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

DESCENDENTS WITH THE BOMBPOPS AND PLASMA CANVAS Iconic punk outfit the Descendents formed in 1977, led by guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo and drummer Bill Stevenson. In 1979, they enlisted Stevenson’s school friend Milo Aukerman as a singer. They reappeared as a punk rock band, becoming a major player in the hardcore punk scene developing in Los Angeles. Since 1986, the band’s lineup has consisted of singer Milo Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez and drummer Bill Stevenson. They have released seven studio albums, three live albums, three compilation albums and three EPs. $39.50/$45 plus fees. Thursday, May 11, 8pm. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

KUUMBWA JAZZ HONOR BAND The Kuumbwa Jazz Honor Band features Derick Freitas on guitar, Jonah Harre on drums, Kyle McMillan on bass, Logan Manildi on trumpet and Noah Rowe on tenor saxophone. The group is a showcase of some of the most talented high school musicians from Santa Cruz County and the Central Coast. These young jazz ambassadors pass a rigorous audition to earn their position in the Honor Band. During weekly rehearsals, the band studies advanced jazz theory, arranging and improvisation while learning life skills and critical thinking. The culmination: a headline performance at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center. $10.50/$15.75; $8/students. Thursday, May 11, 8pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

MARIEE SIOU Mariee Siou has learned to embrace her role in the ancient and new tradition of “healer-singers”—artists who help hold the human social fabric together. Through music, she attempts to fill a cultural void left by severed connections to her Polish, Hungarian and Indigenous North American heritages, thereby addressing the broader cultural gaps Americans feel today. She does this “with hopes of enticing the sacred work of grief back into our lives from the exile American society has placed it in”—and this is strongly evident in her 2019 release, Grief in Exile, and her forthcoming EP, Circle of Signs. $20/$25 plus fees. Friday, May 12, 8pm. Lille Æske Arthouse, 13160 Hwy 9, Boulder Creek. lilleaeske.com

NANCY SINGLETON HACHISU: ‘JAPAN: THE VEGETARIAN COOKBOOK’ In this collection of new recipes, Nancy Singleton Hachisu, one of the most authoritative voices in Japanese home cooking today, showcases Japanese vegetarian dishes, bringing the exquisite flavors of the nation’s elegant cuisine to those who follow a plant-based diet or want to lower the amount of fish and meat they eat. Recipes are divided by cooking style—dressed, vinegared, deep-fried, simmered, steamed, stir-fried, grilled, pickled and sweet—alongside which Hachisu shares her expert knowledge of the ingredients, culture and traditions of this unique culinary style. Free (registration required). Tuesday, May 16, 7pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com

COMMUNITY

DOWN TO EARTH WOMEN LUNCHEON This event is for women who are involved in or support local agriculture. The luncheon raises funds for Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program, the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s educational programs. A portion of this year’s proceeds will also go to the farmworker flood relief efforts. The featured speaker will be Emily Bonder, owner of Santa Cruz Bee Company, who will speak on “Bees: Essential Pollinators for a Healthy Planet.” The Mistress of Ceremonies for the event will be Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO Krista Snelling. $150. Thursday, May 11, 11:30am-1:30pm. Driscoll’s Rancho Corralitos, 242 Corralitos Road, Watsonville. 831-722-6622. [email protected]

SPRING ART MARKET “The Spring Art Market is a beautiful way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend,” says Mercedes Lewis, Tannery Program Manager for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “Bring the whole family, and find the perfect gift for all the special women in your life while supporting our local creative entrepreneurs.” The family-friendly event features local artisans, food trucks, wine and beer, art activities, live music and open studios on the Tannery campus. This year’s lineup includes live music with La Familia De Calle and Aquin, composed of the duo Genoa Brown & Jase “Monk” Earl. Enjoy beer and wine from Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing and Big Basin Vineyards alongside food trucks Epoch Foods, Taquizas Gabriel and sweet treats from LaLi. Discover everything from handmade ceramics, unique jewelry, paintings and prints to candles, self-care products and one-of-a-kind clothing from over 40 Santa Cruz County artisans. Purchase fresh flowers from local farms Happy Patch Flowers, Quaintrelle Farms and Localife Flowers. Free art activities to engage youngsters and the young at heart, including a glass-blowing demo with Chris Mosley, Public Art Bingo with Linda Cover and Bird Quest with Suzy Radonsky. Local artist Kirk McNeill will be spinning the Sharky-Go-Round. Free. Saturday, May 13, 10am-5pm, Tannery Arts Center, 1050-1070 River St., Santa Cruz. artscouncilsc.org

MOTHER’S DAY MIXED MEDIA WORKSHOP Mom, and anyone who joins her, will sip a glass of wine. At the same time, Heide Michelle guides participants through the joy of putting brush to paper, demonstrates watercolor and collage techniques and leads a step-by-step process for creating a beautiful, one-of-a-kind floral still life. Participants can also visit the onsite Annieglass retail shop, which features a well-stocked inventory of Annieglass, and hand-crafted items sourced from the region’s rich collective. $90. Saturday, May 13, 1-3:30pm. Annieglass Studios, 310 Harvest Drive, Watsonville. annieglass.com

