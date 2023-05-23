.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: May 24-30

ARTS AND MUSIC

KATE CLOVER WITH HOT LAUNDRY AND BIGRIG “I absorbed those decades of music in my youth, so I feel it’s part of my DNA. Being punk is something that you are born with and discover as you age. If you understand what all of those musical movements meant, I feel it’s important to champion what they stood for,” Los Angeles rocker Kate Clover said in a 2022 interview. Inspired by her city’s music—X, the Gun Club and the Germs—Cover’s songwriting captures the essence of the L.A. punk outfits she grew up listening to. She even rocks a cover of X’s “Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not.” $15 plus fees. Wednesday, May 24, 8pm. The Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecrepeplace.com

MEUTE WITH HEATHER CHRISTIE MEUTE is the “techno marching band” you never knew existed. They combine spellbinding techno and animated brass band music, freeing electronic music from the confines of a DJ booth and revamping the image of marching bands. Just drums and brass, no computers—this is all MUETE needs to revolutionize techno music and bring it back to its roots. Whether on the streets or in the club, with or without electricity—MEUTE runs. MEUTE exploded onto the scene in 2016 through the viral success of their debut video, “REJ,” from Berlin electronic duo Âme. Two years after their inception in Hamburg St. Pauli, the eleven full-blooded musicians in their iconic red jackets have spread their love for hand-made electronic music all over Europe as one of the continent’s most booked festival bands. $17-27 plus fees. Wednesday, May 24. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

OS MUTANTES WITH ROGÊ Os Mutantes is one of Brazil’s most influential rock outfits—the trio has influenced tons of modern underground and indie bands throughout the U.S. and Europe. Everyone from Beck to the Bees, who covered “A Minha Menina” on their debut record, Sunshine Hit Me, to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, who has cited Os Mutantes as a major musical inspiration. Kurt Cobain publicly requested a reunion tour in 1993 in a letter to frontman Arnaldo Baptista. The group’s first live performance since 1978 was at London’s Barbican Arts Centre in 2006 (Zélia Duncan replaced vocalist Rita Lee.) The show was followed by performances in New York City, Los Angeles (with the Flaming Lips), San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Miami. Brazilian guitarist Rogê was inspired by masters like Baden Powell, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Dorival Caymmi and Noel Rosa and represented a new generation of “Brazilian Popular Music” artists. $35/$40 plus fees. Friday, May 26, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com

DAIMH Daimh (pronounced Dive), a Gaelic supergroup unrivaled Highland music champion, is based out of West Lochaber and the Isle of Skye. Formed around the turn of the century and taking the name from the Gaelic word for kinship, Daimh has taken their contemporary take of Highland and Gaelic music to over 20 countries, setting audiences alight from Moscow to San Francisco. With a reputation as giants of the bagpipes and fiddle, Angus Mackenzie and Gabe McVarish lead the melodic powerhouse, with fellow founder member Ross Martin underpinning the groove on the guitar. Murdo Cameron will join the band on mandola and accordion. Daimh is known for working with some of the finest Gaelic singers in Scotland, and the current lineup only serves to cement that distinction with the addition of Ellen MacDonald, one of the most prominent Gaelic vocalists. A long-established favorite at folk festivals in Scotland, Ireland and across Europe, 2014 saw the group win the “Eiserner Eversteiner” European Folk Music Award in the 23rd German Folkherbst competition and be nominated for “Folk Band of the Year” at the Scots Trad Music Awards. $25/$35 plus fees. Friday, May 26, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

HONOR THE EARTH This concert is dedicated to climate awareness, Honoring our Earth and all who inhabit her and highlighting areas affected by climate change. The program features music from around the world, featuring many styles and including, Indigenous composers. We offer these songs with gratitude, urgency and hope. Under the artistic direction of Crista Berryessa, the Pacific Voices choir is known for delivering concerts that explore our shared human experience through classical, contemporary, jazz and world choral music. This event will provide a fundraising opportunity for the local Santa Cruz Climate Action Network. Information will also be provided about other critical groups in the county positively impacting climate change issues. $25; $20/students, seniors and children. Friday, May 26, 7:30pm and Saturday, May 27, 2pm. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. pacificvoices.org

SPOOKY MANSION WITH MAE POWELL AND QUEENTIDE Spooky Mansion started as a one-off performance when they were asked to play for Owen Wilson’s 45th birthday on the shore of the Mississippi River in North Texas. After a bootleg recording of the event was passed around in early 2015, a cult following began growing, and the band eventually decided to pursue music full-time in San Francisco. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and “rainbow entity” Mae Powell is on a mission to spread love and magic across all dimensions. Santa Barbara’s Queentide delivers salty grunge-rock with a fresh, indie twist. $15/$18 plus fees. Sunday, May 28, 8pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

COMMUNITY

FELTON REMEMBERS PARADE AND COVERED BRIDGE FESTIVAL The Felton Business and Community Association is throwing its 33rd annual Felton Remembers Parade and Covered Bridge Festival. Festivities start with a Memorial Day parade through town, ending at the Covered Bridge Park for a celebration with food, music, art, games, community shops and local crafters. The FBCA presents all events for the benefit and enjoyment of the people of Felton, and funds raised will help with other activities throughout the year, including the Holiday Tree Lighting and Race Thru the Redwoods. Live music includes Locomotive Breath, Sharon Allen, Dusty Boots and Paperback Ryders. Free. Saturday, May 27, 10am parade; festival 11am-4pm. Downtown Felton and Covered Bridge Park, Felton. feltonbusinessassociation.org

MEMORIAL DAY PADDLE OUT AND CONCERT Please help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. There will be live music from the Mermen and great raffle items, including a collectors longboard and San Francisco Giants tickets. Veterans and families, please reach out ahead of time for lunch. If you need equipment or assistance, please email [email protected] Free. Monday, May 29, 9am-1pm. Capitola Beach, 141 Esplanade, Capitola. veteransurfalliance.com

