.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 10/16

FOLK

BECCA STEVENS

Born in North Carolina, Becca Stevens graduated from New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music with a degree in vocal jazz and composition. These are two talents she’s applied to her solo music, which incorporates jazz, pop, folk and elements of indie rock melodies under songs that bare her soul and welcome the listener into her head while still maintaining creative wordplay that lacks pretension. Along with singing, playing and writing music, Stevens can also put “actor” on her resume as last summer she also starred in Illinoise the musical based on the Sufjan Stevens’ (no relation) album of the same name. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $19-$37. 427-2227.

REGGAE

BLAKKAMOORE

Georgetown is the capital, and largest, city of Guyana in South America. It’s also the hometown and launching pad of the eclectic reggae artist Blakkamoore. His star has been rising, slow and steady since his debut album dropped in 2009. He was invited to guest on Reincarnated, Snoop Dogg’s grammy nominated 2013 foray into reggae. In 2020 The Doggfather returned the favor appearing on Blakkamoore’s Upward Spiral. 2024 brought Full Spectrum, a collaboration with Yungg Trip. He continues to stay busy, touring and bringing his music and message to the masses. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

Info: 8pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $13-$29. 423-7117.

FRIDAY 10/17

CALVIN LOVE

Writing love songs for the wallflowers, poetic crooner Calvin Love sings the things most are too shy to say. His dark, lingering voice weaves together stories of hopes and dreams from yesteryear. Nods to classic singers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and a blend of modern electric guitar, lo-fi indie, and romantic pop give Calvin Love’s music a uniquely lush and synthetic feel. Love’s mix of spooky, psychedelic frequencies and earnest lyrics give just the right tug on the heartstrings. Synths, layered vocals, and a sprinkle of saxophone create a nostalgic intimacy for romantics of any age. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $15, 429-6994.

FOLK

CARSIE BLANTON

With a rich, soulful voice, a bright smile, and an impassioned message, Carsie Blanton comes ready to fight—not with a sword, but with a song. Her humor, political wit, and experiences from 15 years on the road make for poetic yet poignant lyrics, encouraging audiences to be good to each other, and fight against fascism. Inspired by Nina Simone and Woody Guthrie, her activist anthems are fiery, but the melodies and rhythms are delightful enough to get dissenters dancing. Accompanied by her four-piece “handsome band,” Carsie delivers hooks with chutzpah to what she’s determined is “a world worth saving.” SN

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, $30/adv, $35/door, 479-1854.

THEATER

MISERY

Sometimes Santa Cruz still knows how to have fun. Last year the city got Evil Dead the Musical and this year The Addams Family musical. Now, Santa Cruz gets another horrifically fun production just in time for Halloween: Stephen King’s Misery. When romance novelist Paul Sheldon has a car accident in the snow, he’s rescued by Annie Wilkes who—as luck would have it—just happens to be his biggest fan. As she nurses him back to health Sheldon begins to notice certain, disturbing things about Annie. This classic horror story opens on Friday and continues every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 1. MW

INFO: 8pm, Santa Cruz County Actors’ Theatre, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. $35. 431-8666.

SATURDAY 10/18

EDM

THE POLISH AMBASSADOR

The man we call The Polish Ambassador may or may not be wearing his trademark jumpsuit when he takes the stage at Felton Music Hall this week, but he will most definitely be sharing the rump shaking beats he is known for. Live electronic music combined with a captivating and exciting stage presence has made TPA a fixture at music festivals around the globe. This San Francisco native works hard to keep his tour’s carbon footprint small, he creates music in a solar-powered studio, and his label, Jumpsuit Records, donates generously to various nonprofit organizations and charities that fans help choose. KLJ

Info: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $40. 704-7113.

FAMILY

HALLOWEEN MASK-MAKING FESTIVAL

Halloween season is here again. The annual challenge of finding the perfect costume is upon us. Why go store-bought when a one-of-a-kind handmade mask is within reach? The City of Santa Cruz’s Halloween Mask Making Festival features mask making, of course, but so much more. Dancers have been rehearsing for a month to nail the Thriller dance, and there’ll be a theatrical performance of Nightmares—a Stage Spooktacular. The dance and play will both take place twice during the day. The full schedule is on the website for the London Nelson Community Center. KLJ

Info: Noon, London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. Free. 420-5591.

LITERATURE

JEFF VANDERMEER

Jeff Vandermeer, author of the Southern Reach series, will be at Bookshop Santa Cruz for a reading and signing of the surprise fourth volume of the series, Absolution. The bestselling author travels back to Area X searching for answers and untold stories not touched by the first three books (Annihilation, Authority, and Acceptance). Divided into three parts, Vandermeer explores the first mission into the forgotten coast, how did Area X take hold, and could someone know what would happen after the events in Acceptance. Even after a decade and three books, Absolution provides a terrifying, fresh, and unique look into Area X. Absolution will be available in paperback during the event. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

WEDNESDAY 10/22

ROCK

EARTHLESS

Let the heavens shake! For soon we shall be Earthless! Or, we’ll be at the Earthless show at the Vets Hall this week. Yes, our favorite out-of-town psych rock trio (don’t call them stoner rock!) returns to Santa Cruz and this time they’re making another notch in their Santa Cruz Hall of Venues belt. For those who have never experienced an Earthless gig, be prepared for a sonic exploration of the inner mind across different dimensions, planes of existence and perceived boundaries between space and time. Unfortunately, it’s been four years since their last release Night Parade of One Hundred Demons begging the question, “What have we done to not deserve a new Earthless album?” MW

INFO: 8pm, Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $43-$48. 454-0478.