.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 10/2

AMERICANA

HILARY GARDNER

Wasilla, Alaska, native and jazz vocalist Hilary Gardner established her career in New York City. In the early 2000s, Gardner charted an eclectic path, guesting on albums by jazz pianist Mike Longo and electronica artist Moby. By 2010, she was a member of the cast of Twyla Tharp’s Frank Sinatra musical on Broadway, Come Fly Away. Gardner launched her solo recording career with 2014’s The Great City, founding vocal trio Duchess around the same time. Bridging her jazz background and country roots, her latest project is 2024’s On the Trail with The Lonesome Pines. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $34-$36. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 10/3

SINGER-SONGWRITER

CASS MCCOMBS

Born in Concord, California, but getting his solo career underway in New York City, indie singer-songwriter Cass McCombs released his debut EP, Not the Way, in 2002. Four full-length albums followed, along with a 2012 tour with Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale. His original songs have been featured in documentaries, dramatic films, and skate videos, and in 2014, McCombs toured with the Meat Puppets. But while critical praise has been a feature of his work, McCombs has remained a largely underground sensation. Today, he has more than a dozen albums to his credit. 2025’s Interior Live Oak is his latest. BK

INFO: 7:30pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 429-6994.

METAL

DEAFHEAVEN

The band doesn’t consider themselves the originator of blackgaze (a combination of black metal and shoegaze), but fans and critics generally acknowledge Deafheaven as the definitive band in the genre, which makes sense because prior to their 2013 full-length, Sunbather, the genre was generally looked down upon. That album found huge commercial success and earned respect from the toughest of critics: metalheads. Founded as a duo in 2010, this San Francisco band has expanded over the years into a quintet, growing their sound in the process. Earlier this year, they released their sixth album, Lonely People With Power, a great way to describe the current political state of the US and much of the world. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7:30pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $39. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 10/4

HISTORY

ANTOINETTE SWAN GRAVESITE TOUR

Antoinette Swan was a surfer who moved to Santa Cruz during the 19th century. In doing so, she also helped bring the now-popular pastime to the United States. Santa Cruz, being nicknamed “Surf City,” is linked to her, but she is often overlooked when discussing the history of surfing. Join local historians, Geoffrey Dunn and Kim Stoner, and collaborators for the exhibition Princes of Surf 2025: He’e Nalu Santa Cruz for a tour of Antoinette Swan’s final resting place right here in Surf City. This tour honors her legacy, as well as connecting attendees to a special piece of local history. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 11am, Santa Cruz Memorial Cemetery, 1927 Ocean St Ext, Santa Cruz. $25. 429-1964.

COMEDY

MYQ KAPLAN

Comedian Myq Kaplan’s brain is an amazing and unique machine that processes philosophy, word play, setups and punchlines at breakneck speed. It’s great that he puts out so much content, as his jokes reward repeated listening, but it is a delightful endurance test for your brain trying to keep up with him. If you catch even half of the jokes in his act, you’ll be getting more laughs per minute than previously thought possible, and all of it delivered in a gentle voice full of positivity, love, and a spirit of intellectual playfulness. The $40 ticket covers Valerie Tosi on Friday night as well. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7:30 pm, Woodhouse Blending & Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. $40. 313-9461.

SUNDAY 10/5

DANCE

A TASTE OF IRELAND

Performed by world-class dancers, including World Irish dance champions and performers from the acclaimed shows Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, A Taste of Ireland transports audiences through the dramatic tapestry of historical Ireland. The show takes the athleticism and finesse of traditional Irish dance alongside the heart and wit of classic Irish folk songs, and infuses them with contemporary flair. Blending explosive tap-battles, melodic folk mashups, and audacious Irish wit, this engaging production chronicles the birth of a nation through captivating performance. This spectacular showcase demonstrates the evolution of Irish performance while honoring its deep cultural roots and enduring traditions. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 6pm, Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. $40-$80. 420-5030.

PSYCH-ROCK

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE

Acid Mothers Temple have come from Japan to poke local audience members in the third eye as they twist their way into the listeners’ brains with an onslaught of noise, psychedelic rock, what they’ve called “extreme trip music”. This is the antithesis of sensory deprivation—overstimulating the senses to great extremes with flashing, flowing, melting lights, and music that fractalizes into seeming chaos, only to suddenly spring back into logical, driving, thumping shape again. Use with caution; co-pilots recommended. KLJ

WEDNESDAY10/8

AFRO-JAZZ

JEMBAA GROOVE

Jembaa Groove stands at the forefront of the emerging Afro-Jazz movement, blending West African Highlife traditions with contemporary soul and jazz sensibilities. Founded in 2020 by bass player and composer Yannick Nolting and singer-percussionist Eric Owusu, this Berlin-based ensemble creates fresh Afro-Soul music. Acclaimed albums Susuma and Ye Ankasa/We Ourselves have earned international media coverage. The band’s expanded lineup features collaborations with The Cavemen, legendary Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, and Nigerian sensation Tim Lyre. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton, $20, 704-7113[1] [2]

CINEMA

SANTA CRUZ FILM FESTIVAL

For 25 years, the Santa Cruz Film Festival has promoted and celebrated local, independent films. Since its inception, it has showcased over 2,000 movies. Curated under the leadership of Programming Director Logan Walker, winners are chosen by a panel of judges consisting of film educators, local community leaders and, of course, filmmakers. This year, over the course of Oct. 8–12, the spotlight shines on several eclectic films ranging from curses (F*cktoys), to making ends meet in San Francisco (Outerlands) and even the invention of the Santa Cruz Skateboards infamous Screaming Hand (Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips), each with Q&A panels featuring each film’s writers, directors and actors. MW

INFO: 7pm, Landmark’s Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $18. 359-4447.