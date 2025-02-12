.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 2/13

AMERICANA

LIZ LONGLEY

With her 2020 album Funeral for My Past, Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Liz Longley became Kickstarter’s fourth-most funded solo female musician. Her campaign raised nearly twice its goal, furthering Longley’s path of self-directing her career since it followed an equally successful crowdfunding effort for 2015’s Liz Longley. These days, her fan-supported efforts use the Patreon platform. The Berklee graduate also has numerous songwriting awards, including winning the prestigious BMI John Lennon Songwriting Competition. Her style draws from Americana, pop, gospel and soul. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Lille Aeske Arthouse, 13160 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. $25/adv, $30/door. 309-0756.

FRIDAY 2/14

THEATER

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Welcome to the Greek City of Ephesus! Here, a farcical tale of not just one but TWO sets of identical twins will be told—twins accidentally separated at birth, each unknown to the other. Now that they are all present in Ephesus with their respective families, they must navigate truly ridiculous situations and interactions. This early Shakespeare play is full of slapstick comedy and demonstrates how he was a master at making people laugh. A case of mistaken identity leads to a series of mishaps, which include near-seductions, theft, madness, wrongful beatings, accusations of infidelity and demonic possession. The delightfully absurd production has seven February performances. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6:30pm, Experimental Theater, 453 Kerr Rd., Santa Cruz. $5-$20. 459-2974.

CABARET

It’s stellar timing to reminisce the historical events depicted in Cabaret, a musical set in the seedy nightlife of the final years of Jazz Age Berlin, as its most colorful denizens try to navigate the rising tide of Nazi fascism while the cautious optimism of the Weimar Republic declines. It’s a beautiful and stirring piece of theater and a relevant one in any era. And, as gender-bending and obviously queer (though often coded in the wonderful double entendre-heavy parlance of the time) Cabaret performers are threatened and muted by bigoted authoritarian forces, the musical takes on extra significance in our era of fascism redux. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 6:45pm, Vet’s Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $15-$50. 713-9392.

SATURDAY 2/15

ROCK

MJ LENDERMAN & THE WIND

For those who say new music sucks or rock is dead, here’s an exception: MJ Lenderman & the Wind. Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, Lenderman hit the scene drumming for Indigo De Souza and later for alt-rockers Wednesday. Since 2020, Lenderman has devoted himself to his solo career and garnered great success with his third album, 2022’s Boat Songs, earning that year’s best album recognition from Pitchfork, The A.V. Club and The Ringer. His songwriting straddles sharp wit tinged with sadness, reminiscent of Kurt Vile, the Drive-By Truckers and the late, great David Berman. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $30. 423-8209.

TIM CAPPELLO

Cappello needs no introductions as his “Sexy Saxman” persona with his purple pants, oiled-up muscles and steel chain jewelry is a highlight of the city’s beloved 1987 cult horror classic, The Lost Boys. He’s so loved that he has his own official Funko Pop merchandise line, has inspired countless DIY fan projects from Tim Cappello earrings to face masks and was even satirized on Saturday Night Live by Jon Hamm. Beyond the film, Cappello has had an illustrious career recording and touring with greats like Peter Gabriel, Tina Turner and Ringo Starr. His appearance on the In Defense of Ska podcast also outs Cappello as a true music historian and a Santa Cruz sex symbol. MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27. 713-5492.

ACOUSTIC

FOX & KAIL

The dynamic duo Scott Kail and Jojo Fox, known as Fox & Kail, return to the Corralitos Cultural Center for another heartfelt acoustic performance. After headlining the charming venue in August, the pair is back to share a set of original music that traverses lively melodies with genuine emotion and joy. This time, they’ll be joined by musician Steve Brown, adding another layer to their intimate sound. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 7pm, Corralitos Cultural Center, 127 Hames Rd., Corralitos. $10. 763-7674.

SUNDAY 2/16

AMERICANA

ANTHONY ARYA BAND

STRING TIME Anthony Arya and AC Myles hang out at Moe’s Alley. Photos: Dave Lepori and Bob Hakins

Americana singer-songwriter Anthony Arya first gained national attention following his appearance on NBC’s The Voice at age 15 in 2018. Since then, Arya’s career has been a whirlwind: his signature Dylanesque folk-rock has drawn audiences to hundreds of live shows at venues across the Bay Area, and he’s even earned a Saturday night residency at North Beach’s Tupelo in San Francisco. The musician’s songwriting, which has garnered him multiple national awards, is the core of Arya’s success. MY

INFO: 4pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/show. 479-1854.

MONDAY 2/17

JAZZ

CAMILLE THURMAN

Powerhouse multi-instrumentalist Camille Thurman is the real deal. To hear a tremendous tenor sax solo complement on fire vocals and realize they both came from the lungs and talent of the same person is one thing, but then she starts scatting, and oh, by the way, also composed the pieces she’s playing?! How many people buy a ticket just because they have to see it before they’ll believe one woman holds so many talents? Thurman is joined by Oakland’s the Darrell Green Quartet, a jazz band up for the considerable challenge of keeping up. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $32-$37. 427-2227.

WEDNESDAY 2/19

EXPERIMENTAL

LIA KOHL

Chicago-based Lia Kohl is an experimental musician and sound artist who uses cellos, synthesizers, field recordings, and live radio broadcasts to explore the possibilities of sound. Her work combines composed and improvised pieces, and Kohl works as a solo artist and enthusiastic collaborator with various artists, including Steve Gunn. Kohl’s music has been performed and presented at museums and arts centers around the globe. She’s been releasing recordings since 2020; her latest is 2023’s The Ceiling Reposes, a collection of seven ambient/electroacoustic pieces. Kohl won the 2023/24 Wave Farm Radio Art fellowship. BK

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $16. 627-9491.