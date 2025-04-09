.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 4/10

ROCK

HUMBIRD

Songwriter Siri Undlin is the catalyst of Humbird. The project began as a folk-infused improvisational outfit, but with the group’s latest release, Right On, Humbird has moved decidedly in a rock direction. Yet in doing so, the trio (featuring bass, synthesizers and percussion from Pat Keen and Pete Quirsfeld on drums) hasn’t left its playful, unpredictable character behind; those qualities—plus flavors of Americana—are fully integrated into the more rocking approach of the new material. An honest and visceral lyricism informs the group’s music, and Right On’s live-to-tape approach captures that immediacy. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $15. 429-6994.

BLUEGRASS

THE BROTHERS COMATOSE

When people think of California, country music isn’t the first—or fifth—thing that comes to mind. However, the state has a rich country music history rooted in its past and solidified with styles like the Bakersfield sound. Not to be outdone by Southern California, the Bay Area is home to several country, folk and bluegrass artists, with some being all three rolled into one, like San Francisco’s the Brothers Comatose. No strangers to Santa Cruz, the Brothers Comatose have had a fan base here since the beginning. Their blend of roots bluegrass with modern themes reminds all that despite what the Nashville pop scene says, real country and bluegrass are still alive and well. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 479-1854.

FRIDAY 4/11

JAZZ

DEATH & SAXES

Benjamin Franklin mightn’ve said, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes,” but Santa Cruz locals know the truth: it’s really Death & Saxes. The beloved jazz quartet is back this week, and they are ready to lay down the law the only way they know how. Featuring John Bouwsma on tenor sax, Harrison Brand on guitar, James Brudnick on double bass and Ben Sibley on drums, Death & Saxes explores the classic standards of the ’50s and ’60s while respecting the genre by giving the songs their own twist. Everyone knows the best way to enjoy jazz is with a cold beer on the Discretion patio. MW

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewery, 2703 41st Ave., Capitola. Free. 316-0662.

QUEER VARIETY SHOW

SUGAR RUSH

Drama. Glamour. Seduction. The queer variety show is about to start! The all-queer contestants and performers will compete for love—well, maybe. In an unapologetic expression of queer joy and sexuality, the Sugar Rush variety show offers the most dazzling drag performers, sultry burlesque dancers and stunning aerialists. It promises a night of equally campy and tempting performances that will leave everyone thoroughly sticky-sweet and covered in glitter by the show’s end. From shibari rope bondage to circus acts, it’s a grand variety show fit for anyone with a major sweet tooth. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, 418 Project, 155 River St. S, Santa Cruz. $20–$165. 466-9770.

SATURDAY 4/12

ROCK

SKELETON KREWE

Some might think traditional Hawaiian slack key guitar added to Grateful Dead-esque jam band rock music is a bit like putting pineapple on a pizza. It sounds like an odd combination at first, and some will insist it’s just wrong, but sooner or later, they’ll admit it’s just so dang tasty. Skeleton Krewe is a five-person jam band featuring psychedelic pedal steel, keyboard, bass, drums and a healthy dose of the slack key guitar. They’ll be playing original compositions and indulging in some Dead interpretations, and there will undoubtedly be some wild improvisational flights of fancy. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $34. 704-7113.

INDIE

PRETTY SICK

What started as a Lower East Side underground favorite has emerged as a fiery, Dirty Hit-signed powerhouse. NYC’s Pretty Sick brings their gritty alt-rock sound to Santa Cruz. The magnetic Sabrina Fuentes leads this increasingly acclaimed trio. As a plucky teen, Fuentes founded the band at age 13, and though the lineup has changed over time, the band maintains its grunge bass tone. Fusing grunge, riot grrrl and post punk elements, Pretty Sick delivers dark production and colorful, chaotic visuals that nod to their experience of big city culture. Fans will enjoy immersing themselves in the raw, melancholic vocals and energy of Pretty Sick. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, $25. 713-5492.

PUNK

LAURA JANE GRACE & THE MISSISSIPPI MEDICALS

With a catalog that blends outspoken political critique with personal liberation themes anchored in American folk rock and punk traditions, Laura Jane Grace brings her distinctive voice to Santa Cruz. Going public with her gender transition in 2012, Grace continues to detail her journey in her outspoken, earnest and charged lyrics. Fans can expect positive energy, swelling punk chaos and Grace’s lively, charismatic crowd banter. Grace is joined by the Mississippi Medicals, featuring Matt Patton on bass, Mikey Erg on drums and Paris Campbell Grace with vocals. Cathartic energy and authentic storytelling create an unforgettable live experience. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $38. 704-7113.

SUNDAY 4/13

ROCK

FRANKIE AND THE STUDS

Frankie and the Studs combine elements of pop punk, indie rock, and glam. Their music features catchy, upbeat melodies and infectious hooks delivered with equal parts a smile and a sneer, reflecting the group’s rebellious attitude and punk sensibility. Electrifying guitar riffs, punchy drums and bold vocals covey the band’s sassy, irreverent character. Drawing from ’70s glam and punk, Frankie and the Studs channel memories of New York Dolls—their press materials even suggest that they’ll either hit the big time or flame out disastrously; it remains to be seen which path they’ll follow. BK

INFO: 6pm, Streetlight Records, 939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 421-9200.

MONDAY 4/14

JAZZ

KENNY BARRON TRIO

Santa Cruz is lucky to have such a vibrant music scene. Thanks to venues like the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, locals have access to world-renowned jazz players like the Kenny Barron Trio. Heralded by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the top pianists in the world,” Barron has had an illustrious career. The legendary Dizzy Gillespie hired Barron for his band without hearing him play a single note, which opened the door to play with other greats like Freddie Hubbard, Buddy Rich and Stanley Turrentine. He even tenured at Rutgers University tutoring new generations of players like Regina Belle, Terence Blanchard and David Sánchez. MW

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $64. 427-2227.