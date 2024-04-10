.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY

SOUL

ORGONE

Orgone is a band that has been around forever because they’re so good at what they do. On tour for the release of their latest album, Chimera, they bring the funk to every song—most of which are instrumental jams. There’s something mythological happening on this album, with one track titled after a legendary creature (“Basilisk”), a collaborator named Mermans Mosengo and the title itself named after a lion-goat-serpent hybrid. Chimeras comprise many disparate animal parts, which is a perfect metaphor for this band and the music they create. It’s the stuff of legends! JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 479-1854.

FRIDAY

AUTHOR EVENT

ERNEST CLINE

Genuine connection is challenging but necessary when one has constant access to a virtual world of escapism. It’s a struggle Ernest Cline explored in his hit sci-fi Ready Player One. Now, Cline’s plumbing the depths of connection again in his latest middle-grade book, Bridge to Bat City. The story centers on Opal, a young girl who befriends an orphaned colony of bats—bats that love music. Opal and this eccentric group of bats have a tough time fitting in, but they’re determined to find out where they belong., together, of course. Cline will read from Bridge to Bat City and sign (and personalize!) one book copy for each customer. AARON CARNES

INFO: 5pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

MUSEUM

SOWING SEEDS

After four years of research, the exhibition Sowing Seeds: Filipino American Stories from the Pajaro Valley opens this weekend at the Solari Gallery of the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. A collaboration between community members, UCSC students, scholars, the Tobera Project and curators with Watsonville is in the Heart (WIITH), the exhibit sheds light on the untold stories of the 100,000 Filipino people who migrated across the Pacific to fill low-wage agricultural jobs at the US government’s behest in the early 1900s. An engaging mixture of oral history, visual art and family archival materials make this an engaging educational activity for the whole family. ADDIE MAHMASSANI

INFO: Noon, Solari Gallery, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-1964.

COUNTRY

JESSE DANIEL

Hot diggity-damn!! Jesse Daniel returns to the Catalyst this Friday for what’s promising to be another sold-out show. And why shouldn’t it be? The San Lorenzo prodigal son’s star has risen rapidly in recent years. Through blood, sweat, tears and tunes, he—and the lovely Ms. Jodi Lyford, his partner in all things—released all of their music themselves so they can make the music they want without some Nashville corporate suit breathing down their necks. And it’s paid off. Daniel’s latest single, “Workin’ Hard (Day and Night),” is on Dusty Slay’s new Netflix comedy special. His story is just getting started, and it won’t be long until the world says, “Jesse Daniel plays ‘My Kind of Country.’” MAT WEIR

INFO: 9pm, The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27/adv, $32/door. 713-5492.

SATURDAY

AMERICANA

FOX AND BONES

For fans of Americana artists like ZZ Ward and Lake Street Dive, Fox and Bones is a must-see duo. Scott Gilmore’s twangy grit meets Sarah Vitort’s gorgeous tones in clear-eyed, nostalgic songs. This band has been on a roll, winning first place at the 2023 Tucson Folk Festival songwriting contest and founding Portland’s Folk Festival in their hometown. All the hard work doesn’t mean they’re not having fun; a single off their upcoming fourth album, “Digital Wasteland,” comes with a music video in which an enormous gorilla sneaks into their kitchen while they’re preoccupied with scrolling on their phones. AM

INFO: 8pm, Lille Aeske Arthouse, 13160 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. $25/adv, $30/door. 703-4183.

FOLK

GONE GONE BEYOND

Gone Gone Beyond invites audiences to slow down and dance along as they listen to the folk music of the future—acoustic music fused with electronic elements that blend the traditional with the new. Their sound expands the definition of folk and shoots it out into the cosmos, exploring emotion and experiences via comets and stardust. Show attendees describe their live performance as a spiritual experience as Gone Gone Beyond requests the audience to “slow down, tune in and dance into the stars.” ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $27/adv, $32/door. 704-7113.

ROCK

COSMIC CRUZ DEAD FEST

A Venn diagram of Deadheads and Santa Cruz County citizens would have a very meaty center. No town has a more devoted community of Grateful Dead fans, many of whom had the good fortune to meet Jerry Garcia before his ascension from this physical plane of existence. The Cosmic Cruz Dead Fest is the stuff of dreams for such fans, featuring R & B jam band Nugz and two Grateful Dead tribute bands, Aardvark and Dead Roses. It’ll be a night full of peace, love and rock ‘n’ roll—a groovy time for all, with the potential for a little temporary ascension built right in. JI

INFO: 5pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 454-0478.

MONDAY

JAZZ

DONNY MCCASLIN QUARTET

One of the most entertaining, surprising acts at the 2023 Monterey Jazz Festival was Santa Cruz native Donny McCaslin and his non-traditional quartet. McCaslin, pianist Jason Lindner, drummer Nate Wood and bassist Tim Lefebvre all made heavy use of electronic effects to stretch their sounds and explore new sonic realms. When McCaslin returns to familiar turf at Kuumbwa, he’ll bring a similar band, with electric bassist Jonathan Maron replacing Lefebre. His career has been on a steady upward arc since his earliest jazz days as a 14-year-old sitting in with his dad, Don McCaslin. McCaslin peaked fame-wise with a shared Grammy win for David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar. But jazz is a lifetime study; McCaslin’s star is burning bright. DE

INFO: 7:30pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $42/adv, $47.25/door. 427-2227

WEDNESDAY

BENEFIT

BE NATURAL MUSIC SHOW

When it comes to the future of local music, look no further than Be Natural Music. For 26 years, they’ve taught young musicians classical and jazz theory fundamentals, tablature and chord recognition, improvisation and more. They’re kicking off their 2024 donation season with a doubleheader this year. On April 17 and April 25, from 4pm to 8pm, some of Be Natural’s best student rock and jazz bands will lay down the perfect tunes for drinking, dining, and dancing. Appetizers and desserts are encouraged, as Pono will donate 15% of the proceeds to Be Natural Music. For the school to receive the donation, patrons must let the register know they are present for the event. MW

INFO: 4pm, Pono Hawaiian Grill, 120 Union St., Santa Cruz. Free. 621-7448.