.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 4/24

LITERATURE

MALCOLM HARRIS

Malcolm Harris, the journalist and bestselling author of Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World, introduces his new book and guide for navigating the political chaos of the climate crisis: What’s Left: Three Paths Through the Planetary Crisis. Amid the seemingly paralyzing problem of climate change, Harris takes a practical approach and offers three solutions: progressive, socialist and revolutionary. He shows how they can be effective yet are not stand-alone solutions. Harris hopes to help people see how humanity can move toward a brighter future. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

AMERICANA

MARTY O’REILLY

Should the music played by Marty O’Reilly be called Soulful Americana or is Bluesy Folk more accurate? Whatever name is slapped on it, it slaps, with hard-strumming acoustic guitar and an emotive voice that can simmer intensely before dramatically escalating. O’Reilly lets it all out, giving audiences a roller coaster ride of emotions delivered by a performer who feels every word and every note with every fiber of his being every time he takes the stage. This week’s show at Crepe Place should be no exception. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 9pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, $20. 429-6994.

FRIDAY 4/25

ROCK

JESÚS GUERRERO

For those not paying attention, the Blue Lagoon has been the place to see underground Chicano, Latin and Mexicano music. Not only do they have a monthly cumbia night (Firme Friday featuring hosts Mothership Connection and DJ XXIIIHRS), but the club also has been booking several acts from Mexico like Amantes Del Futuro. This week, they host romantic psych solo artist Jesús Guerrero, better known as a founding member of Tijuana-based act Ramona. Guerrero’s solo work takes the same dreamy musical approach as Ramona but is more personal, with songs about what it means to grapple with identity and the struggles of being a living, caring, loving human being in the harsh, uncaring world today. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $15. 423-7117.

JAZZ

SAXMAN Gary Barth blows into Kuumbwa on Friday. PHOTO: Brian B+ Cross

GARY BARTZ

Listening to the 45 albums of Baltimore-born jazz saxophonist Gary Bartz should earn one a degree in jazz history. This living legend has rubbed elbows and traded licks with jazz greats like Miles Davis, Max Roach, Charles Mingus and Art Blakey. This year, he’s making his way toward his 85th birthday, having navigated a career that has seen him play a role in jazz’s evolution from swing into bebop and cool jazz. He was a particularly influential player in the jazz fusion movement that gained popularity in the ’60s and ’70s, and he managed to take home two Grammy awards along the way. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $52.50. 427-2227.

DANCE

SHADOWS ACROSS OUR EYES

Bodies are moving, active, restrained, fragile and confused. Michelle Kranicke’s Shadows Across Our Eyes is an aggressive, abstract dance performance that creates a visceral tension between the performers and the audience. Fragmented narratives are formed through stand-offs and active self-bindings. Performers are challenged to complete movements while their hands are bound or while they wear uncomfortable heels. Their restricted movements give space for the audience to inwardly create their own stories based on their personal experiences rather than assuming a story built solely by the dancers. Performances go until Sunday. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Satori, 815 Almar Ave., Unit 9, Santa Cruz. Free, $20. 314-503-8441.

SATURDAY 4/26

METAL

EYEHATEGOD

Emerging from the New Orleans metal scene, EYEHATEGOD brings their corrosive, sludgy metal sound to the Catalyst. Drawing inspiration from Melvins, Black Flag and Black Sabbath, EHG mixes tortured vocals with heavy, bluesy riffs. Lead vocalist Mike IX Williams’s lyrics are honest confessions with some stream-of-consciousness thrown in the mix. With a presence dating back to 1988, EHG has mostly maintained the same lineup, but continues to pay tribute to their longtime drummer, Joey LaCaze, who died in 2013. Come ready to rage and mosh. SN

INFO: 2:30pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $53. 713-5492.

SINGER-SONGWRITER

SONGS OF LOVE AND LONGING Sean Hayes plays Saturday at Moe’s Alley. PHOTO: Paige Green

SEAN HAYES

Sean Hayes is a Petaluma-based singer-songwriter with a knack for playing soulful folk, blues and indie rock. His passionate, raspy voice is the perfect delivery for his heartfelt lyrics—often about love and longing. A New York native who grew up in North Carolina, Hayes relocated to the Bay Area, where he cultivated a following via up-close-and-personal performances and self-released records (ten to date; his latest is 2022’s Bibliography). Hayes’ recordings showcase his skillful rhythmic guitar playing and talent for spinning melodies. Even after all these years, his music continues to be warm, organic and personal. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30 door. 479-1854.

SUNDAY 4/27

ROCK

PRUSSIA

Every multimillion-dollar stadium headlining act started somewhere. That’s why it’s important to support the local scene as much as possible. Who knows? The band playing the free gig one day might become rock stars the next. And what better place to see a beginning band than at the friendly neighborhood record store? This week, Streetlight Records hosts up-and-coming prog-psych metal act Prussia. This power trio doesn’t have much of an online presence, but they already have the chops of heavy shredders. MW

INFO: 3pm, Streetlight Records, 939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 421-9200.

FUNK

JAY SI PROOF

From Portland, Oregon, funk band Jay Si Proof was launched in 2019 by singer-trombonist Jeff Chilton. The deep-groove band sports a sound that draws from funk, jazz and R&B, while also mixing in catchy melodies and lush harmonies. Alongside Chilton, the group features JD Erickson (sax and flute), Corey Heppner (guitar) and Lucas James (drums). Jay Si Proof’s incredible live show earned them the label “Earth jazz alchemists,” along with a growing fan base across the West Coast. The band plays two shows on Sunday. BK

INFO: 4 & 7pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. $5-$15. 313-9461.