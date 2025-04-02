.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 4/3

FOLK

KRAY VAN KIRK

Before punk rock sneered its spiky head, before rock ’n’ roll stood up to the man, folk music called out the injustices in the world. A lot of injustice is happening, so the time is primed for another music revolution, and who better to do it than a PhD? Kray Van Kirk has a doctorate from the University of Alaska, but his heart is in music—so much that he spent not one but five years traveling and living out of his van, writing and performing wherever he could. Yet despite his scientific background, Van Kirk writes songs that weave stories and myths together, creating new legends with every pluck of the strings. MAT WEIR

INFO:7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 477-1341.

FRIDAY 4/4

JAZZ

BENMONT TENCH

Benmont Tench is best known as the pianist and Hammond organ player in Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. In fact, Petty asked Tench to quit school and come play with him in Mudcrutch, the band that would become the Heartbreakers. He’s also played with Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Alanis Morissette, Eurythmics, Fiona Apple, U2, X . . . the list goes on. It may have been easier to list the bands he hasn’t played with. Tench takes center stage playing from his second album, The Melancholy Season, which came out this month. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7:30pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $45. 427-2227.

ELECTRONIC

SAXSQUATCH

It’s not a legend; it’s the legendary Saxsquatch, the electronic music artist who takes the stage as a seven-foot-tall bigfoot to produce a live show no one wants to miss. Complete with a laser show, the multi-instrumentalist brings his dream of a bigfoot rave to life. Since uploading his first Daft Punk cover in 2019, Saxsquatch has gained a cult following of over three million. His stature and stage presence have captivated festivalgoers worldwide, and he has shared the stage with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Goldfish, and Andy Frasco. The saxophone-wielding Saxsquatch performs a high-energy blend of live saxophone, upright bass and electronic beats. SHELLY NOVA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $20. 704-7113.

COUNTRY

JERROD NIEMANN

Nashville is well known as the capital of country music. There’s good news for those unable to make the pilgrimage to the buckle of the bible belt: Nashville Nights kicks off this month with featured performer Jerrod Niemann. Niemann’s a strong performer and hitmaker in his own right and also well known for penning three tunes for superstar Garth Brooks, including the hit “Good Ride Cowboy,” a tribute to rodeo legend Chris LeDoux. The singer-songwriter will serenade the crowd as they watch the sun set into Monterey Bay. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Chaminade Resort & Spa, One Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. $65. 475-5600.

SATURDAY 4/5

PUNK

DESTROY BOYS

For those looking for “good punk rock” in the world, look no further than Destroy Boys. Formed in 2015, the quartet from Sacramento embodies the punk rock ethos, screaming about toxic masculinity, the patriarchy and the political quagmire America has found itself in for years. Drawing influences from Dog Party, Operation Ivy, Against Me! and more, it’s easy to say they’re Riot Grrrl, but that would be lazy. Destroy Boys layers their influences and then cooks to make a sound and flavor their own. Santa Cruz’s up-and-coming group of social norm stompers, Sluttony, opens. MW

INFO: 7:30pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $42. 713-5492.

EXPERIMENTAL

ELLIOTT SHARP

Indexical has featured some of the most interesting and experimental artists living today, and this Saturday is no different. Composer Elliott Sharp’s music has been featured worldwide at festivals and appeared on Grammy Award-winning albums. However, like many true artists, his music was ahead of its time. Sharp is known for using mathematics, fractal geometry, genetics and chaos theory to create songs and sounds that take the listener to a different plane of existence. Joining him are musician, artist, and historian Abe Gibson & GTAR Ensemble. MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $20.

SUNDAY 4/6

FUNK

LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES

One of Venezuela’s best-known cultural exports, Los Amigos Invisibles, is trucking in the funk, disco, and acid jazz hybrid dance music they’re known and loved for. While their music is frequently played at clubs with bright flashing nights in the wee dark hours, the Amigos are most definitely an act best experienced live to achieve maximum booty shaking. Their very special guest, DJ Wyze 1, will be on hand to help get things bumpin’. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 479-1854.

MONDAY 4/7

AUTHOR EVENT

CAT BOHANNON

Female bodies are constantly debated and scrutinized, but few have taken the time to understand how they work. There are many misconceptions about female bodies. In Eve, author Cat Bohannon challenges how female bodies are thought about, pulling no punches or hiding information when discussing what it means to have a female body. It is full of scientific information, wit and humor, working to shift how the female body is understood. Bohannon and Vicky Oelze will converse to unpack some of the topics covered in Eve, like “Why do women live longer than men?” and “Why are women more likely to get Alzheimer’s?” ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free w/ RSVP. 423-0900.

TUESDAY 4/8

INDIE

A SONIC TRIBUTE TO GÁBOR SZABÓ

Two brilliant forces, Jared Mattson and Bobbyy, unite to bring the spirit of Hungarian jazz guitar legend Gábor Szabó to life, weaving together psych-jazz and sampled licks to create experimental but reverent remixes of Szabo’s legacy. The self-taught guitarist’s music is as expansive as his life, from playing dinner clubs at 14 and escaping Hungary to attending Berklee College of Music and dropping for a spot in Chico Hamilton’s quintet. This tribute is a fresh take on Szabó’s distinctively melodic and spellbinding sound through live improvisational grooves and rare archival recordings of his soothing voice. SN

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 429-6994.