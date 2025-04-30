.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 5/1

JAZZ

OLEMANO

Accomplished flautist Juan Ospina takes influence from everything. Classical, jazz, electronic, and Latin. One major influence on him is the complex and infectious rhythms Ospina heard growing up in his childhood hometown of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Ospina weaves these danceable rhythms with the nuanced melodies of classical. His musical education at the National University of Colombia and Texas Christian University broadened his musical palette, for sure. His band sits in that sweet spot between polished arrangements and fluid improvisation. But the main point is to dance. And that’s what he hopes people will do at the upcoming Woodhouse show. SHELLY NOVO.

INFO: 7pm, Woodhouse Blending and Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

FRIDAY 5/2

METAL

WITCH RIPPER

Bombast meets subtlety, and somehow it all works. Seattle’s stoner/metal/sludge rock band Witch Ripper builds on the tradition of moody metal, with obvious influences from Mastodon, Baroness, and Gojira. But the group tweaks the genre by bringing in lush textures and emphasizing clean vocals and melodic, atmospheric synths, alongside the powerhouse guitar work, balancing the raw, and brutal with an accessible, arena-rock-worthy sound the band debuted on record with 2018’s Homestead. Witch Ripper’s latest full-length, 2023’s The Flight After the Fall offers, in the band’s words, “big riffs, bigger hooks, and damn, that drummer!” BILL KOPP

INFO: 9pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 5/3

CLASSICAL

MOZART REQUIEM

The Santa Cruz Symphony’s presentation of Mozart’s Requiem in D minor, his last work, will be the final appearance of Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus director Cheryl Anderson, who is stepping down after 35 years. Anderson was also named 2018 County Artist of the Year by the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission. The performance will also feature a new arrangement of Björk’s Overture to Dancer in the Dark by Maestro Daniel Stewart and the world premiere of Stewart’s Lux Perpetua. BRAD KAVA

INFO: 7:30pm Free rehearsal Thursday at the Santa Cruz Civic; 7:30pm Saturday at the Civic with pre-concert talk at 6:30; 2pm Sunday at Watsonville’s Henry J. Mello Center, pre-concert talk at 1pm. Santacruztickets.com: $45-$130.

EXPERIMENTAL

NINA SOBELL

Leonardo da Vinci is credited as saying to “study the science of art; study the art of science…realize that everything connects to everything else.” It’s a sentiment shared by New York artist Nina Sobell as exhibited in her latest piece, GammaTime. In collaboration with Ed Bear, the piece uses video and sound in a unique, interactive experience that aims to give audiences the potential cognitive and emotional benefits of 40 Hz gamma stimulation. According to science—even as recently as an MIT publication in March—40 Hz gamma stimulation can promote brain health and even help fight Alzheimer’s. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $16. (509) 627-9491.

COUNTRY

NOELINE HOFMAN

Despite the bad vibes coming from a certain house (a white one) most Americans and Canadians are still great friends and neighbors. Hailing from rural Alberta, Noeline Hofmann’s Tik Tok offerings caught the attention of US country music star Zach Bryan who then featured her, and her song “Purple Gas” on his own video series, and on his album The Great American Bar Scene, which also included guest spots from John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen. Her debut EP, also called Purple Gas, soon followed, and her star continues to rise. She’s currently touring the states and, one hopes, being shown plenty of true American hospitality and neighborly love. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $22. 704-7113.

FESTIVAL

MAY DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Breathe in the coastal air and the community spirit at the 4th Annual May Day Festival. Celebrate spring unfolding with two vibrant days of music, art, and local eats and drinks. Backdropped by the charm of Pie Ranch, find a weekend filled with live musical performances, regional wines and craft beers, and an artisan village displaying local craftsmanship. There will even be an opportunity to camp on the historic farm. This collaborative event brings Pie Ranch’s community-focused approach, Lille Aeske’s artistic vision, and White Rabbit Social Club’s unique experimental way of gathering together. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday. SN

INFO: 11am, Pie Ranch, 2080 California 1, Pescadero. $100- $150. (650) 262-1220.

SUNDAY 5/4

ELECTRONIC

THE HALLUCI NATION

The Halluci Nation offers a lot. They fuse hip-hop with dubstep, while challenging preconceptions that non-native people have of indigenous cultures and engaging in complex conversations about the modern indigenous experience. In 2025, the duo became the first independent North American indigenous artist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify, highlighting the growing global reach of their music. The intense bass and drums in their music vibrate their audience to the bone. They mix in creative visual components, creating a multi-sensory experience. You can see, hear, and feel the music. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 479-1854.

MONDAY 5/5

JAZZ

VOCAL RANGE Cecile McLorin Salvant plays Monday at Kuumbwa. Photo: Karolis Kaminskas

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT

Acclaimed for her rich vocals, finely tuned phrasing, and vivid storytelling, Miami-born Cécile McLorin Salvant is a treasure in jazz’s current scene. A Grammy-winning artist, McLorin imparts her take on the jazz idiom with flavors of blues and cabaret. An enthusiastic and skilled interpreter of traditional music, McLorin consistently adds a compelling, emotional depth to anything she performs. In 2022, she won the Jazz Journalists Association’s award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Six of McLorin’s seven albums have earned Grammy nominations; her latest release is 2023’s Mélusine. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $64. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 5/6

FOLK

TONY MCMANUS

Virtuoso guitarist Tony McManus is known for the Scottish Celtic music of his birthplace, but he’s also been known to play classical guitar, jazz, and to bring something all his own to the strings as his fingers move and bend with superhuman skill across the fretboard. Fellow master guitarist John Renbourn once singled McManus out as “the best Celtic guitarist in the world.” In 2011, McManus received the great honor of having a signature model guitar bearing his name designed by Paul Reed Smith Guitars, a tribute he shares with Carlos Santana and John Mayer. KLJ

INFO: 7:30pm, Ugly Mug 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $25/adv, $30/door. 477-1341.

WEDNESDAY 5/7

POST-PUNK

FRENCH POLICE

First things first: the French Police are neither French nor police. Ok, that last part might be obvious, but not the first. This post-punk, darkwave group formed in 2018 in Chicago by a trio of Mexican Americans. They perfectly capture the underground sound, creating dark and broody songs that maintain their dance sensibility. They’re part of a whole goth vibe resurgence happening with bands like San Jose’s Provoker, Twin Tribes, Molchat Doma, and Depresión Sonora. MW

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst Club, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27. 713-5492.