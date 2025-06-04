.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 6/5

R&B

RINI

Before he was Rini, or perhaps it’d be more accurate to say along the path to becoming Rini, Justerini Sandoval busked for tips on the busy streets of Melbourne. When the singer and guitarist started sharing the sultry R&B covers on YouTube, he quickly found an international fan base, and they’ve stuck with him as he began recording his originals in the same soulful style. Warner Brothers came calling, and now he’s touring in support of Lucky 7, his second full-length on the label. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $35. 713-5492.

AMERICANA

ROGER STREET FRIEDMAN & GARRISON STARR

Roger Street Friedman is a Long Island–based folk rock and Americana singer-songwriter. Friedman left the business world for music in his 50s. His first half century provided fodder for lyrics about love, loss and resilience. His albums have earned him respect and critical acclaim, and he’s been the subject of profiles in major music publications, including No Depression, Relix and American Songwriter. Sharing the bill with Friedman is Garrison Starr, whose alluring vocals have earned much kudos. She’s toured with Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin and the Indigo Girls. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. $35-$45. 479-9421.

FRIDAY 6/6

PHOTOGRAPHY

SEVERAL PATHS TOGETHER

Several Paths Together is a photography exhibit by San Francisco artist and musician Billy Gomberg. It focuses on the beauty of the Bay Area. Recognizing that the land is the “occupied, unceded ancestral homeland of the Me-Wuk and Ramaytush Ohlone peoples,” Gomberg took pictures around the Marin Headlands, Point Reyes and Bolinas areas. The result is a set of 10 photographs of the same locations, taken from the same vantage points on different days and in different weather conditions, giving the viewer a perspective of its beauty in the constantly changing state of nature. MAT WEIR

INFO: 5pm, Indexical, 1050 River St., #119, Santa Cruz. Free. (502) 627-9491.

PUNK

FRIGHTWIG

Since 1982, these San Francisco trailblazers have been playing white-hot noise rock, packed with razor-sharp wit and unapologetic attitude. Celebrated for cult classics like My Crotch Does Not Say Go and newer anthems like Aging Sux, Frightwig brings personal, evolving lyrics, which challenge the status quo of womanhood. With a formative influence from bands like Bikini Kill, L7 and Hole, Frightwig have been called “the true grandmothers of Riot Grrrl.” It’ll be a transformative evening of glass-ceiling-shattering vocals and politically charged anthems. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, $10. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 6/7

AMERICANA

BONNY JUNE & BONFIRE

Commanding a stage is an art in itself. When it comes to local music trio Bonny June & Bonfire, it’s almost second nature. That’s why they’re described as “Americana meets Vaudeville” with their flair for storytelling, comedic anecdotes and dynamic music. Fronted by vocalist Bonny June, with bassist Craig Owens (from Lacy J Dalton’s group) and guitarist Ken Kraft (known for his riffs in Snail and the White Album Ensemble), this band is an old school soul of Santa Cruz. This will be the third time Bonny June has celebrated her birthday at a show at The Ugly Mug, and hopefully, there will be many more to come. MW

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $25/adv, $30/door. (408) 499-9441.

SUNDAY 6/8

HOEDOWN

BARN DANCE

Barn Dance could very well be the ironic name of a hip new electronic duo from Belgium, and maybe it is, but that’s not the point. This Barn Dance being promoted at the University of California, Santa Cruz on Sunday is an honest-to-goodness, old-timey, irony-free barn dance featuring callers who will use gender neutral language, so that everyone feels welcome and invited to do-si-do to their heart’s content. Singles are welcome to come down and find a partner to dance with. KLJ

INFO: 3:30pm, Kretschner Plaza (Next to the Music Dept.), UC Santa Cruz. Free.

LITERARY EVENT

ABRAHAM VERGHESE

The Covenant of Water was an instant New York Times bestseller, an indie bestseller and an Oprah book club pick. This immersive story by Abraham Verghese takes place between 1900 and 1970, and discusses the way families in India were impacted by colonialism and technological and medical advancements. With the paperback release, author Abraham Verghese will discuss the book with Rose Feerick. The event will conclude with a book signing. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $30. 423-8209.

MONDAY 6/9

JAZZ

JARREAU & BEYOND

During his lifetime in music, versatile jazz singer-songwriter Al Jarreau won ten Grammy Awards and was nominated for 19 more. His time in the spotlight spanned from 1968 to his passing in 2017, at the age of 76. Paying tribute to Jarreau’s artistry, jazz vocalist and songwriter Nicolas Bearde teams up with award-winning pianist and singer Tammy L. Hall. The duo honors and creatively explores Jarreau’s expansive catalog, a body of work filled with timeless classics like “We Got By,” a vocal interpretation of “Take Five,” “Teach Me Tonight” and the theme from Moonlighting. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 6/10

FOLK

FRUITION

Known for their stacked vocal harmonies and collaborative approach, Portland’s Fruition brings an energy that embraces imperfections while perfectly blending resonator guitar, mandolin and upright bass. How to Make Mistakes, the band’s first studio album in four years, reveals an evolution of style, aligned with changes in the members’ personal lives after a year apart in 2020. Electrified arrangements that stoke fires, and twinkly finger-plucking that takes you under the stars, Fruition invites audiences to lean in and enjoy their melting pot of rock, soul, folk and pop. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $24. 704-7113.