.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 8/7

AMERICANA

RAGS ROSENBERG

From Carmel-by-the-Sea comes Rags Rosenberg. The comparisons to Leonard Cohen hold up, and in a good way. He doesn’t sound derivative, but his vibe matches, and one can imagine their roads crossing, both with notebooks in hand and a guitar on their backs. On Rosenberg’s prior albums, he sings of hitchhiking, migrant farmwork, philosophy—compelling storytelling supported by sparse, beautiful strings, both strummed and bowed, a good variety of percussion, a horn here and there, and occasionally joined by another voice. He’ll be celebrating the release of his newest album. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr, Soquel. $20/adv, $25/door. 477-1341.

JAZZ

ZOHAR & ADAM

Brothers Zohar (piano) and Adam (drums) Cabo were raised in Beacon, NY, by musician parents. Their performing careers began as children, and by their teens, the two were cutting sessions at Memphis’ legendary Sun Studio. Their music is built on Zohar’s classically trained style and Adam’s jazz-informed drumming, drawing from Latin, hip hop, and world music in their duo format. Their recorded debut is the 2024 EP, Zohar & Adam & Friends (Live at the Howland). The Cabo brothers released their first full-length, Osmosis, in early 2025. That record emphasizes their pan-genre sensibility and features a guest spot by friend and mentor Christian McBride. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35-$37. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 8/8

CUMBIA

SPAGHETTI CUMBIA

Boyle Heights and East LA serve as the stewing pot for quintet Spaghetti Cumbia’s enticing mix of traditional Latin American cumbia music with punk, psychedelic rock, and a healthy dose of Ennio Morricone western movie soundtracks, hence the “spaghetti” in their name. With two guitars, additional percussion along with a classic rock kit, and electric bass, plus two lead vocalists (and everyone, including the audience, adding their voices in), it’s a busy, hectic but very danceable sound they’re conjuring. Pijama Piyama, and The Hellas are also on the bill. KLJ

INFO: 9pm, Jury Room 712 Ocean St, Santa Cruz. $10. 426-7120.

ROCK

TIGER’S TALE

Deadheads already know Jerry Garcia’s infamous guitar, Tiger, which has a tiger inlay on the neck. Not only was it one of his favorites, but it was also the last guitar he played before his death. “What sort of tales would Tiger tell if it could?” is the question local soul/rock/jam band Tiger’s Tale wishes to answer. This eclectic assortment of local musicians plays an array of Motown, soul, rock and R&B jams from the Garcia-Saunders playbook. Not your average Grateful Dead cover band, Tiger’s Tale also does tracks by Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, Peter Rowan, Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff and, of course, Garcia and Hunter. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

SATURDAY 8/9

DANCE

SAVEJ AND HABITAAT

Savej’s swampy soundscapes merge with Habitaat’s beats to create a high-energy dance party. Delivering his signature “ancient future” sound, Savej weaves tribal grooves and ancient medicine music with modern bass to create an intense, mystical pulse. Habitaat stirs up a distinctive, underground club sound which he seasons with cinematic scores to craft unique sonic worlds. Brazilian-born, San Francisco-raised Habitaat and Honey Swamp Island native Savej find joy in connecting listeners to natural beauty while stirring the human soul to dance. Their collaborative work serves as a bridge between the natural world and modern dancefloor culture, offering listeners a transformative and very much human experience. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $22. 704-7113.

SUNDAY 8/10

PUNK

SPY

Hardcore is back and better than ever. New bands like Soul Glo and Scowl have the ferocity of ’80s hardcore, but with a more musically eclectic sensibility. (Controversial take!) Fortunately, the bay is one of the hot spots for new hardcore. Even more fortunate, we have the band Spy, a brutal riff-heavy five-piece, that’s clearly educated in music theory as much as they are basement punk shows. They put on a live show that is the talk of legends. So intense, audiences swear they’ve seen God. But the music itself is so damn interesting and well-written. It’s the best of all worlds. AARON CARNES

INFO: 7pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 713-5492.

BLUES

MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER

Mighty Mike Schermer is no stranger to Santa Cruz. For a quarter of a century, he called Surf City his home before relocating in 2009 to Austin, Texas. And while Austin might be cheaper, there’s something about Santa Cruz that he can’t stay away from. Which is a good thing, because Schermer is one of the unsung greats of modern blues. He’s performed and recorded with legends Charlie Musselwhite, Maria Muldaur and Bonnie Raitt, the last of whom called him “funky and authentic.” So authentic that even the great Tommy Castro has covered Schermer tunes. MW

INFO:4pm, El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville. $10. 607-8118.

MONDAY 8/11

JAZZ

JOHN PIZZARELLI

Jazz guitarist, singer and bandleader John Pizzarelli is renowned for his tasteful style and deep devotion to the Great American Songbook. The son of swing guitar ace Bucky Pizzarelli, his musical journey began at age six and included onstage work with Benny Goodman, Les Paul, Zoot Sims, Slam Stewart and Clark Terry. Launching his solo career with 1983’s I’m Hip…Please Don’t Tell My Father, Pizzarelli earned an even higher profile when his trio opened for Frank Sinatra in 1993. He’s also an in-demand sideman, having played on albums by everyone from Rosemary Clooney to Paul McCartney to Rickie Lee Jones. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $58. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 8/12

THEATER

MARY’S WEDDING

Up next in Shakespeare Santa Cruz’s 2025 Fringe Series is a staged reading of Mary’s Wedding, by Stephen Massicotte. This reading is directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck and will feature Will Block. Mary’s Wedding is a story of first love, the Great War, hope, and regret. The Great War calls a young man to leave his life and fight. As the war goes on, so does the life of his love, Mary. This emotional tale takes the viewer on a trip down memory lane with Mary as she grapples with the memories of this pure love that couldn’t be. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. $5-$50. 460-6399.