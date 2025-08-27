.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 8/28

HIP HOP

AFROMAN

His 2024 presidential campaign didn’t quite get off the ground and it’s unclear if he’ll be pursuing politics in the future, but for now Afroman is back to doing what he’s best at: rapping. Getting his start with a teacher dis tape in high school, he’s been going nonstop ever since, racking up a hit song and a Grammy nomination along the way. He’s got rhymes about getting high, being harassed by cops (including the ones who raided his home in 2022), and his mama’s lemon pound cake, reportedly so delicious the cop leading the raid on his house stopped to cut himself a slice. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27-$63. 713-5492.

THE ROOTS

Launched in 1987 by rapper Black Thought and drummer/producer Questlove, The Roots quickly gained cult love for their synthesis of hip hop, jazz and funk. In a field dominated by samples, the Roots’ organic approach set the group apart. 1995’s Do You Want More?!!!??! was an early breakthrough and has been cited as an originator of jazz-rap. In 1999, the group released the breakthrough Things Fall Apart. Always incisive lyrically, the group seamlessly worked social commentary into their music. The Roots’ tenure as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon brought their music to the mainstream. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Quarry Amphitheater, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. $72. 459-4184.

JAZZ FUSION

GARY MEEK

First coming to wide attention thanks to his excellent work with Jeff Lorber, Airto Moreira and Flora Purim, saxophonist and keyboardist Gary Meek established himself as a first-call sideman. Meek’s solo work showcases his technical skill and mastery of melody, combining jazz chops with accessible arrangements. He’s heard on some three dozen albums and is a dynamic live performer as well. Equally comfortable blowing an improvisational solo on alto, tenor or baritone sax or turning out a slinky, sophisticated tune that would impress fans of Steely Dan, Meek is an accomplished band leader, educator and producer. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $29-$32. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 8/29

METAL

WARCORPSE

From the Santa Cruz Underground Metal (or SCUM) scene, Warcorpse comes ripping. The five-piece death/groove metal outfit have been performing in various iterations since 2009, combining influences like Sepultura, Slayer, and Black Sabbath. On their latest EP, 2024’s A Place of Torment, twin distorted guitars attack unrelentingly, supported by the deep bass and fast, driving, head-destroying drums of their rhythm section, and topped by dynamic take-no-prisoners vocals that go from demon screech to growl with occasional flourishes of Maidenesque operatic wails. It’s everything metal is supposed to be. KLJ

INFO: 9pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-7117.

DANCE

FIDDLE AND DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA

Santa Cruz, it is time to dance, dance and dance some more! The Indie Award–winning Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and the Valley of the Moon Folk Orchestra present “A Night at the Dance.” They will bring together traditional music from Scotland as well as toe-tapping swing for one night of hand-clapping fun. The dances will be called but attendees can expect to see and partake in various styles of folk dances. This annual celebration showcases and celebrates the history of the fiddle, promising a high-energy evening that will lift attendees from their seats to dance dance dance. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm, Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. $31-$37. 420-5030.

SATURDAY 8/30

ALT ROCK

ARCANE LULLABY

Arcane Lullaby creates an eclectic mix of styles that somehow makes perfect sense. Mesmerizing vocals from Kiryan Mack lace “rockabies” together with positive messaging and contemplative lyrics. Floating melodies and lush string soundscapes put the listener at ease. Drawing inspiration from blues, pop, goth, punk and reggae, Arcane Lullaby has released two unique, full-length albums that were mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Ulrich Wild. Although the band displays hefty musical versatility, what truly sets them apart is their intention to inspire deep thinking and personal growth. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave., Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

OPERA

ENCHANTED MELODIES

Santa Cruz Opera Project brings a delightfully interactive fairytale, Enchanted Melodies, to the stage. Soprano Emily Gallagher and pianist Caleb Yanez-Glickman take audiences through this 45-minute musical adventure of a fairy princess who discovers her own storybook and grapples with the consequence of knowing her own ending. This magical tale is made even more enchanting as performers encourage everyone to get involved in singing, dancing and helping tell the story. The show blends classical music with the joy of creation. SN

INFO: 1pm, Market Street Senior Center, 222 Market St., Santa Cruz. $20. 433-8674.

SUNDAY 8/31

SURF

THE MERMEN

As the end of summer creeps upon us, what better way to send it off than with a blowout surf rock concert by one of Santa Cruz’s longest-running bands? The Mermen return to the local stage this Sunday with a special matinee show at the perfect spot for a surf rock show at the Pacific Theater off East Cliff Drive. Opening the show with some blues ’n’ boogie is special guests the Pacific Jack Band to get the dancing started. This could only be better if it’s free, and guess what? It is! MAT WEIR

INFO: 1pm, Paradise Theater, Between 37th & 38th on East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. Free.

WEDNESDAY 9/3

FILM

THE UNDISTILLED

Locals know one of the best hidden gems of Santa Cruz is the Crepe Place’s garden, especially on a cool summer night. What locals might not know is the rising star of Zeb Drees, a local actor who voiced Young Galen Marek in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed game. Now he can add composer to his IMDB page for his work scoring the upcoming supernatural thriller The Undistilled. Written and directed by Californian Griffin Loch, The Undistilled follows a secluded distiller who is bound to his land by unforeseen forces and a past he cannot escape. This movie will premiere in the Crepe Place’s garden featuring a Q&A with Loch. MW

INFO: 7pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 429-6994.