.Things To Do In Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 7/25

HARDCORE

STÄLÄG 13

Ask hardcore fans about the Big Four, and they’ll list Dr. Know, Agression, Ill Repute and Stäläg 13—bands from Oxnard that popularized the “nardcore” (a combination of hardcore and Oxnard) sound of the ’80s. Yet, despite their 1984 debut album, In Control, being a modern genre classic, Stäläg 13 broke up only a year later when their tour fell through. They reunited in 2003 for several years and even got a new singer (with original vocalist Ron Baird’s blessing) when the latter decided to stop touring. Now, Baird is back with the boys, making Holding On Vol. 1—a brand-new banger of an album dropped last March like Danny Way from a helicopter. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $13/adv, $17/door. 423-7117.

SALSA

MERIDIAN BROTHERS

Launched in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1998, Meridian Brothers are known for their brand of psychedelia-tinged tropicália. In some ways, Meridian Brothers is as much a sociological project as a dance music outfit. The prolific group has released 11 albums since its inception. Meridian Brothers’ latest release (available digitally, on vinyl and even on cassette) is presented as a self-titled collaboration with El Grupo Renacimiento, a legendary (in the literal sense of that word) salsa dura group from the ’70s. The album features lyrics that explore and address real-life, street-level concerns: addiction, social marginalization, police brutality and class struggles. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

FRIDAY 7/26

ROCK

PAUL THORN AND BAND

Americana, rock ’n’ roll and the blues walk into a bar . . . and Paul Thorn and Band are there waiting to play all three. Country music might have been taking a quick whiz in the bathroom, but it’ll also be a part of the fun. Songs like “It’s a Great Day to Whup Somebody’s Ass” and “I Don’t Like Half the Folks I Love” have a certain down-home country twang. Thorn’s band is made up of guys who really know their stuff, and their music is made for rocking out with a cold one in one hand and a hot date in the other. JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 7:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $32. 423-1854.

SATURDAY 7/27

HARDCORE

Death Lens plays the Catalyst

DEATH LENS

Death Lens combines the best of punk rock and shoegaze as their foundation, then adds the chaos of hardcore shows to their performances. Once the band revs up, nothing can stop them. To see them live is to be embraced into turmoil, energy and community, and attendees can now expect a broader range of sounds as they incorporate songs from their latest album into their setlist. The shows make space to experience an emotional release from a world that constantly pushes people down, encouraging hope for a better future. Death Lens is unapologetically themselves, expressive punk rockers who keep evolving and speaking on the reality of the world while highlighting community and inspiring positive change. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $17/adv, $20/door. 713-5492.

INDIE

MASON JENNINGS

Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Mason Jennings is full of surprises. The folk rocker has played in the synth-pop band Painted Shield and released an album of heavy metal covers, exploring the music he grew up on—all while writing and recording over a dozen albums of the storytelling folk songs he is most known and loved for. On Saturday, Jennings brings his folk band and probably a few surprises to Felton. Another artist known to spin tales in his songs, acoustic balladeer Jack Symes, will be opening the show. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $24/adv, $27/door. 704-7113.

SUNDAY 7/28

AUTHOR EVENT

JAN HARWOOD

Jan Harwood spent her career years as a psychiatric social worker. Since retiring, she has turned her energies toward writing. Her sharply satirical songs are written for the Raging Grannies, a troupe of vocalists dressed in old-timey “granny” gear. (They’re also part of the pioneering, century-old Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.) Harwood has also written poetry books, children’s books and two mystery novels. Her seemingly unending wellspring of creativity is celebrated with a signing for her latest, Patchwork: True Stories from My Life, a richly varied memoir of tales from the 93-year-old’s fascinating journey. BK

INFO: 2pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

MONDAY 7/29

JAZZ

CLÁUDIA VILLELA QUINTET

JazzTimes magazine described Cláudia Villela as a “Brazilian-born genius with a blistering voice.” Now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the singer, pianist and composer with a five-octave voice that has made her one of the most in-demand guest artists in jazz circles will perform her signature mix of samba, jazz and blues covers and original compositions. The Cláudia Villela Quintet also features saxophonist Gary Meek, guitarist Jeff Buenz, bassist Gary Brown and drummer Celso Alberti. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $36.75/adv, $42/door. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 7/30

PSYCHEDELIC

Gary Wilson plays Moe’s Alley

GARY WILSON

Before the Flaming Lips danced around in rainbow and mushroom costumes while singing about fighting robots, Gary Wilson was onstage hanging out with blow-up dolls and bandmates in monkey costumes. Wilson is freaky, wearing wigs of every color, shape and quality (read: some of them are pretty ratty), using duct tape and fake blood, and singing songs that would make Ariel Pink jealous. He’s been doing his thing since the ’70s and is pretty open about how LSD has informed his creative approach. He’s a rebel in his industry, pushing the boundaries of performance while making music that’s, put simply, very good. JI

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

WEDNESDAY 7/31

THEATER

HAMLET

Before The Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones, there was Hamlet. After 424 years, it still stands as the ultimate—nay, the archetype—of political dramas with murder, betrayal, revenge, madness and humanity’s struggle. “To be, or not to be,” “to thine own self be true,” and “there are more things in heaven and earth” all took root in the Western vernacular and continue to flourish today. Indeed, no drama is more timeless than that of the Prince of Denmark. The show, directed by Susan Dalian, runs through August 31, so there’s time to realize something is rotten in the state of Denmark. But don’t worry, though this be madness, yet there is method in it. MW

INFO: 2pm, Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Rd., Santa Cruz. $5-$50. 460-6399.