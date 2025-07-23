.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 7/24

BLUES

ALLY VENABLE BAND

She may be young and fresh-faced, but Ally Venable has developed some serious chops in her 26 years. Rocking sequined dresses and knee-high boots, Venable has more than a glittery stage presence. Starting her first band at 13, she was influenced by the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan and has been belting out old school blues ever since. With razor-sharp guitar riffs and a natural penchant for the blues, she’s found herself performing with the greats, like Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Venable delivers unfiltered honesty with an authentically American roots-rock vibe. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz $20/adv., $25/door, 479-1854

FRIDAY 7/25

SOFT ROCK

CLAY MOON

As a solo artist, Santa Cruz-based singer-songwriter Joe Coleman made a name for herself for mellow acoustic songs perfect for sitting around a campfire. Her Clay Moon bandmates do a great job of not overwhelming this solid foundation as they layer on lead guitar (Zack Bailey), bass (Colton Cori), violin (Mia Reynolds) and keys (Atticus Massie), with drummer Jackson Coleman holding it all together. They enter the mix sparingly and effectively build up to a lush sound. When they peak, their crescendos feel well earned. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewing 2703 41st Ave., Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

ALT COUNTRY

ANIMAL PISS, IT’S EVERYWHERE

They say, “Don’t judge a book by its cover or a band by its name.” Ok, maybe that last part isn’t real, but when it comes to Animal Piss, It’s Everywhere, judgment must absolutely be passed. That’s got to be one of the best band names of all time! The fact that they sound like what the Velvet Underground would’ve been if John Cale were into Americana just makes them that much better. Formed by members of bands like Wet Tuna, Weeping Bong Band, and Sunburned Hand of the Man. Animal Piss, It’s Everywhere just released their sophomore album, Grace. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 7/26

JAZZ

THE SILVER LINING SERENADERS

Guitarist/vocalist Scott Stobbe and violinist/vocalist Ella Thomasine lead this New Orleans-based group. Performing variously as a trio, quartet and quintet, the Silver Lining Serenaders present music from the 1920s through the ’40s, drawing from swing, Western swing, early jazz, and old country and western, as well as songs with French or Spanish lyrics. Their approach combines well-known tunes and deep obscurities that deserve wider exposure. In addition to staging live performances throughout the Americas and Europe, the band has released two albums: a self-titled in 2022, and 2024’s Whenever You’re Lonesome. BILL KOPP

INFO: 6pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

PUNK

DAYGLO ABORTIONS

The raunchy, noisy, Canadian hardcore punk and metal band Dayglo Abortions has been gleefully and abrasively upsetting the status quo since 1979. They’ve gone in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on obscenity charges after a cop’s daughter bought their album Here Today, Guano Tomorrow and brought it home to daddy. Jello Biafra, the head of their American label, Alternative Tentacles, knew a little bit about fighting obscenity and helped them plead their case. Free speech survived to fight another day. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $39. 713-5492.

FAIRY TALES

FRATELLO MARIONETTES’ CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS

Do the kids still have unfinished summer reading goals? The Scott Valley Public Library and the Landing Performing Arts Center team up to give three classic fairytales a musical makeover. “The Three Little Pigs,” “The Tortoise and the Hare” and “The Ugly Duckling” are brought together into one piece and supported by a music score by Saint-Saëns. After the event, enjoy snacks and refreshments while deciding on the next summer read. An assortment of library books will be available to check out at the event. This fun family event will entertain families and ensure kids continue to enjoy the magic of reading. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 11am, The Landing, 251B Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. Free. 566-9411.

SUNDAY 7/27

ROCK

THE COHESION

Cohesion: (n) “the action or fact of forming a united whole.” What better name to call a band that combines a little bit of everything for a musical smorgasbord? This Santa Cruz band boasts drums, guitar, and bass with keys, and saxophones for a little bit of funk, rock, prog and a hint of metal. Last month the Cohesion debuted two new band members, the first time they have played as a six-piece since 2018, adding a new layer of depth to their sound. This Sunday is their first time playing Streetlight Records for LIVE From the Light, an ongoing series on the store’s YouTube featuring all the live bands that play the store. MW

INFO: 3pm, Streetlight Records, 939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 429-9200.

MONDAY 7/28

JAZZ

LE BOEUF BROTHERS

Six-time Grammy Award Nominees Remy (saxophone) and Pascal (piano) Le Boeuf create music that is intimate and boundary-pushing at once. One of the identical twin brothers’ latest efforts is HUSH, a cosmopolitan set that folds elements of electronica and indie rock into the jazz recipe. Both brothers have busy schedules that take in a wide variety of musical approaches, but as the Le Boeuf Brothers, they will appear for this date with Reuben Rogers on bass and Christian Euman on drums. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 7/29

R&B

THEE MARLOES

With hazy, retro breezes, twinkly keys, and bright horns, Thee Marloes blends nostalgic soul with flair from their hometown of Surabaya, Indonesia. Guitarist and producer, Sinatrya “Raka” Dharaka and drummer, Tommy Satwick, started DJing and sitting in with bands together when they heard Natassya Sianturi’s silky smooth voice at a local show. The trio found synergy with cinematic soundscapes, graceful guitar, and funky breakdowns and were quickly signed to Big Crown Records. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $24. 704-7113.