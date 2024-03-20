.Things To Do In Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 3/21

AUTHOR TALK

CELINE PARRENAS SHIMIZU

As UCSC’s Dean of the Arts, Celine Parrenas Shimizu is no stranger to thinking critically about the craft of storytelling. Her latest book, The Movies of Racial Childhoods: Screening Self-Sovereignty in Asian/America, explores the portrayal of Asian and Asian American children in films from the last decade, tackling issues of race and sexuality within the stories often told about these communities and engaging with immigrant narratives as well as stories about queer Asian American youths. Dean Shimizu asks how films like Spa Night and Minari might affect the worldviews of these children, and then she identifies the answers. JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 5pm, Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. Free. 459-3606.

JAZZ

OWEN BRODER QUINTET

Honored by Downbeat last year as a rising star alto saxophonist, Owen Broder is touring with his show Hodges: Front and Center to celebrate one of the most influential, early voices on his chosen instrument and a longtime pillar of the iconic Duke Ellington Orchestra, Johnny Hodges. The program presents classic tunes from Hodges’ historic collaborations with fellow Golden Era greats Ben Webster, Clark Terry, Gerry Mulligan, and his longtime boss, Ellington. At Kuumbwa, Broder will collaborate with trumpeter Noah Simpson, pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Emiliano Lasansky, and drummer Bryan Carter. DAN EMERSON

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $31.50/adv, $36.75/door. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 3/22

SKA

VIC RUGGIERO

Victor Ruggiero goes by many names: Vic, Rugaroo, Bad Vic and Lord Sluggo, to name some. Since the ’90s, the Bronx-born singer-songwriter has concocted truly original blends of ska, reggae, blues and good old-fashioned folk. He is best known as the frontman of the Slackers, but the multi-instrumentalist and producer also maintains a prolific solo career. His dexterity on the organ pairs perfectly with a penchant for dark humor of the wry New York City cabaret variety. His West Coast tour finds him sharing the stage with Julian Leon, Sealion Rudies and Blue Lagoon master-of-ceremonies DJXXIIHRS. ADDIE MAHMASSANI

INFO: 9pm, The Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-7117.

ROCK

SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS

Don’t attend this Friday’s Sarah and the Sundays show with the Brazen Youth at the Catalyst Atrium expecting to meet Sarah, although she may be in the audience. The five-piece indie dream rock band got their name as a fluke. Originally called the Sundays, fans of the ’90s British rock group of the same name had some issues. After the band’s first show, the lead singer’s sister, Sarah, took a picture with them. And voila! Sarah and the Sundays was born. Their music is like a creeping vine, growing on the listener before completely drawing them in. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $22/door. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 3/23

FOLK

ROY ZIMMERMAN

Singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman achieved his widest fame in the ’90s as founder and writer for the comedy folk quartet the Foremen, who revived the tradition of satirical lyrics combined with four-part harmonies popularized by some of the early ’60s folk groups. The Foreman recorded two albums for Reprise Records and extensively toured the national folk circuit. Zimmerman is still practicing his craft today, producing eleven potent albums cowritten with his wife, the guitarist-vocalist Melanie Harby. Their songs are often showcased on major media outlets like HBO and Showtime. The couple’s newest release is a best-of compilation of 25 songs from Zimmerman’s 25 years as a solo artist. DE

INFO: 7pm, The Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 477-1341.

ROCK

CASINO YOUTH

Oh, how time flies when one’s having fun, eh? On Saturday, March 23, local pop-punk rockers Casino Youth will celebrate the first anniversary of their album It Won’t Last Forever at SubRosa. They’ve been making big waves for the past year or two, playing as much as they can around downtown as part of an up-and-coming rock scene rising from the ashes of the pandemic, and we’re here for it. Casino Youth will play their album in its entirety, and they’ll be joined by Evening Spirits and fellow locals Nothing Over Silence for a night that would’ve been on the Warped Tour. MW

INFO: 7pm, SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $5. 426-5242.

FESTIVAL

OSTARA DELIGHT

The days are longer, and spring is in the air. To celebrate the change of seasons, Santa Cruz Mountains Priestess Temple presents “Ostara Delight,” a spring equinox benefit at Lille Aeske Arthouse. Led by Head Priestess Julie Grant, the night features a scrumptious 3-course dinner and music from pianist and singer Sarah Zae Deranleau, who recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of recording her first album, A Darkness in the Light. Before the meal, guests can also enjoy “Animal Instincts,” Lille Aeske’s current exhibition featuring the work of Jennifer Hennig, Jennifer Wildermuth Reyes, and Sarah Nielsen. AM

INFO: 6pm, Lille Aeske Arthouse, 13160 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. $125. 703-4183.

TUESDAY 3/26

ALTERNATIVE

MARNIE STERN

Marnie Stern doesn’t just play guitar; she shreds. Known for her unique tapping style of playing, she’s made the ranks of Rolling Stone and Spin’s “100 Greatest Guitarist” lists. But her instrumental virtuosity is only part of what makes her great. Her songs conjure the best of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the surf-rock influence of Rogue Wave, and the high-energy bounciness of Architecture in Helsinki. Her experimental sound is bold, a bit punk and totally exciting. Any mid-aughts indie fan will love Stern’s eclectic catalog, and boy, is it made for bouncing up and down in front of a stage. JI

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $18/adv, $22/door. 479-1854.

WEDNESDAY 3/27

AMERICANA

NEKO CASE

Neko Case brings her intensely emotional take on pop, folk and Americana to the Rio this week, intimately exploring a spectrum of emotions and experiences from her life. Her latest album, Wild Creatures, explicitly delves into the theme of “feral joy,” where each song, woven by the perspective of herself and others, bursts with a tapestry of musical moods and genres, evoking tears of delight and sorrow. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $49.50/adv, $56/door. 423-8209.